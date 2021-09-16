U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market to Reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Automobiles to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Air Liquide (France), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), FirstElement Fuel, Inc. (U.S.), Air Products (U.S.),Hydrogenics (Canada), Praxair, Inc (U.S.), Nel Hydrogen (Norway), Linde Engineering (Ireland), FuelCell Energy (U.S.), Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.)

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen fueling station market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2.67 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an exceptional CAGR of 30.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Hydrogen Fueling Station Market, 2021-2028.”The report also mentions that the market stood at USD 0.37 billion in 2020.The growing demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles amidst the rising pollution levels and the presence of supportive government policies will boost the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2021, Air Products introduced a new unit of hydrogen-powered fuel station in the South Korean city of Ulsan. The company was granted the government’s subsidy program and is expected to provide sustainable charging solutions.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-103934

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market:

  • Air Liquide (France)

  • Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

  • FirstElement Fuel, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Air Products (U.S.)

  • Hydrogenics (Canada)

  • Praxair, Inc (U.S.)

  • Nel Hydrogen (Norway)

  • Linde Engineering (Ireland)

  • FuelCell Energy (U.S.)

  • Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

30.8 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 2.62 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 0.37 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

161

Segments covered

Type; Regional

Growth Drivers

Rapidly Growing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Automotive to Propel Growth.
Paradigm Shift Towards Adoption of Low Carbon Technologies to Augment Industry Expansion.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Significant Initial Expenditure May Limit the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Exhibited a Lower Growth Rate of 28.9% in 2020; Disruption in Supply Chain Hampers Automotive Sales

The automotive market has suffered economically due to the lockdowns announced by the government agencies. Disruption in the supply chain, unavailability of materials, and reduced demand for vehicles were some of the factors that affected sales worldwide. This further led to the market suffering from a lower growth rate of 28.9% in 2020. The market is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels once the industrial activities resume in the near future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-103934

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is divided into small stations, medium stations, and large stations.

  • Based on the type, the small station held the global hydrogen fueling station market share of about 89.9% in 2020 and is anticipated to dominate in the forthcoming years. The dominance of the segment is due to the increasing demand for commercial vehicles that propel the need for small hydrogen-powered stations across the globe.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

What does the Report Include?

The market report for hydrogen fuel stations includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PORTERS five forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Surge in Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles to Aid Growth

In May 2019, Hyundai Motors commenced constructing its new hydrogen fueling station in Seoul, South Korea. According to the company, the facility is expected to be the first station built across a parliamentary complex in the National Assembly area. Companies such as Hyundai are focusing their strategies on leveraging the opportunities provided by the high demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Besides, the rising pollution level leading to significant degradation of air quality is projected to contribute to the global hydrogen fueling station market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the market. This is ascribable to factors such as the supportive government policies to ensure the development of advanced hydrogen fueling station facilities in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region stood at USD 0.23 billion in 2020.

North America – The region is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is due to several tax-benefit policies and proactive research and development initiatives by several companies in countries such as the U.S. that will boost the adoption of innovative fueling stations in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Key Players to Leverage Lucrative Market Opportunities

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on developing and introducing advanced hydrogen fueling stations to cater to the growing demand from consumers globally. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive marketplace.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-103934

Industry Development:

  • July 2020 – Linde AG announced its plan to construct and operate the HRS facility developed for passenger trains operating acrossBremervörde, Germany. The move is expected to consolidate Linde’s position in the global marketplace.

Quick Buy - Hydrogen Fueling Station Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103934

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends

    • Latest Technological Developments

      • Compressor Technology

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Hydrogen Fueling Station Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • General Station Configuration, By Type

    • Small Station

    • Medium Station

    • Large Station

  • Hydrogen Fueling Station Cost Analysis (Average CAPEX, by Type)

    • Station Cost

    • Compressor Cost

  • Global Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Analysis (Units, USDBillion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Small Station (Less than 1 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

      • Medium Station (1-4 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

      • Large Station (More than 4 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Small Station (Less than 1 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

      • Medium Station (1-4 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

      • Large Station (More than 4 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Analysis (Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Small Station (Less than 1 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

      • Medium Station (1-4 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

      • Large Station (More than 4 t/d of H2)

        • Low Pressure (350 bar)

        • High Pressure (700 bar)

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-103934

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Offshore Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Rig Type (Drill-ships, Semi-submersibles, and Jackups), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Telecom Generator Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and Above 750 kVA), Application (Continuous, Peak Load, and Standby) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Green Hydrogen Generator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis, PEM Electrolysis, and Solid Oxide Electrolysis), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Bio CHP Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Food Waste, Plastic Waste, Agriculture Waste, Wood Waste, Animal Waste, Paper Waste, and Others), By Prime Mover (Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Microturbine, IC Engine), By End-User (Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial Buildings, Airports, Education Institutes, Recycling Facilities, Manufacturing Industry, Waste Treatment Plant), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Servo Drive Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drive (AC Drive, and DC Drive), By Voltage (Low (up to 1kV), Medium (1kV-6.6kV), High (Above 6.6kV)), By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Semiconductors & Electronics, Printing & Packaging Equipment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


