U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,310.00
    -110.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.25
    -19.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.40
    -11.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    -0.85 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4030
    -0.1670 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,486.68
    +713.47 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.41
    +77.92 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,485.40
    -491.75 (-1.76%)
     

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogen generation market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Generation Market by Geography and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Generation Market by Geography and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the chemical industry segment in 2019.

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The growing focus on reducing carbon footprint is the major trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the growing demand for fertilizers. However, changes in government policies and regulations will impede growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    62% of the total market growth came from APAC in 2019.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market - Global hydrogen electrolyzers market is segmented by electrolyzer type (alkaline and PEM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fuel Cell Market - Global fuel cell market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for fertilizers will offer immense growth opportunities, changes in government policies and regulations are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hydrogen generation market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geographic Landscape

Find our comprehensive hydrogen generation market analysis report Right Here

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydrogen generation market report covers the following areas:

  • Hydrogen Generation Market Size

  • Hydrogen Generation Market Trends

  • Hydrogen Generation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing focus on reducing carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the Hydrogen Generation Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen generation market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hydrogen generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hydrogen generation market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen generation market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Refinery industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Metal processing industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • HYGEAR

  • Iwatani Corp.

  • L Air Liquide SA

  • Linde AG

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Praxair Inc.

  • SHOWA DENKO K.K.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/hydrogen-generation-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-generation-market-2020-2024--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--technavio-301354766.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) Still Burns a Lot of Cash

    Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) delivered an earnings surprise a few days ago. While still operating at a loss, it was much lower than anticipated. However, looking at the 12-month trailing cash burn leaves us a bit less optimistic. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the top e-commerce company in South Korea, posted its second-quarter numbers on Aug. 11. Its revenue growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but a wider-than-expected loss caused its stock to plunge below its IPO price of $35 a share. Coupang's revenue rose 71% year over year (57% on a constant currency basis) to $4.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million and marking its 15th consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year constant currency sales growth.

  • Oil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, after official data showed that refining throughput and economic activity slowed in China in an indicator that fresh COVID-19 outbreaks are crimping the world's no.2 economy. Brent crude was down 75 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.84 a barrel by 0442 GMT. Factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July in China, data showed, missing expectations as fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and flooding disrupted business activity.