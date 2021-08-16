Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogen generation market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrogen Generation Market by Geography and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the chemical industry segment in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing focus on reducing carbon footprint is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing demand for fertilizers. However, changes in government policies and regulations will impede growth.

How big is the APAC market?

62% of the total market growth came from APAC in 2019.

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market - Global hydrogen electrolyzers market is segmented by electrolyzer type (alkaline and PEM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Fuel Cell Market - Global fuel cell market is segmented by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for fertilizers will offer immense growth opportunities, changes in government policies and regulations are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hydrogen generation market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geographic Landscape

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydrogen generation market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Generation Market Size

Hydrogen Generation Market Trends

Hydrogen Generation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing focus on reducing carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the Hydrogen Generation Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen generation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen generation market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen generation market vendors

