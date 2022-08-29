U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Hydrogen Generation Market to Grow USD 445.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0% | Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented by Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer), by Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's, Power to Gas, Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Renewable & Alternative Energy Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydrogen Generation market size is estimated to be worth USD 265.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 445.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Hydrogen Generation Market

The rising focus on hydrogen generation for fuel cell power and growing government initiatives for desulphurization to decrease greenhouse gas emissions will drive the growth of the market.

The increasing applications of hydrogen owing to their high energy efficiency will drive market growth during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET

The desire for reducing carbon emissions from power generation is driving a shift toward power production through renewable energy sources. However, there are concerns related to maintaining grid stability and storage or firming capability.  The conversion from power to gas is achieved by installing gas turbines that use hydrogen fuel. The massive concentrations of hydrogen provide the needed grid firming, and stability and ensure a significant reduction in carbon emissions. Hence grid regulating agencies are increasingly deploying gas turbine-run power plants for achieving economies of scale which will in turn bolster the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the coming years.

Industry players are increasingly focusing on the scope of hydrogen in the steel industry. Green hydrogen is a viable alternate injection material that enhances the traditional blast furnaces' performance. The gas is an efficient reductant substitute that can manufacture carbon-neutral steel. Several R&D initiatives are being undertaken which will have a positive impact on the market in the future.

Several countries and government authorities around the world are shoring up investments in hydrogen technologies to decarbonize a growing number of sectors like transport, chemicals, iron, and steel production. This will bolster the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the forthcoming years. Regulatory bodies are implementing strict mandates for desulphurization to prevent air pollution. Hydrogen is an efficient clean energy source for removing contaminants like sulfur from industrial fuels.

Hydrogen is manufactured for oil refining, ammonia, and methane production. Other industrial applications involve cooling power plant generators, grid stabilization, and hydrocracking for petroleum products. This will surge the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the subsequent years. The electrical energy produced through electrolysis can be stored for use in transportation.

The hydrogen economy suffers from a host of challenges. The operating costs of producing green hydrogen are coming down gradually due to the rising efficiency of electricity generation from renewable sources. However infrastructural issues remain dominant. This will hamper the growth prospects of the hydrogen generation market. The high initial costs of electrolyzing equipment and regular maintenance costs reduce production capability. Industrial-sized underground pipes and filling stations have to be set up with an extensive network of pipelines. The transportation, storage, and delivery is a time-consuming process as hydrogen's unique volumetric density provides complications to pipeline materials and compressor design. It has to be pressurized and liquefied at a certain range and temperature. Furthermore, the gas is extremely flammable and explosive. It is almost invisible to the naked eye and creates issues for safety and detection.

HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the traditional alkaline electrolyzer is the largest segment in the hydrogen generation market share with 55% as it operates with low-cost catalysts, separators, and transport layers in comparison to other production methods. The durability is better and the gas purity is high.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth with a  market share of over 45%. This is due to rapid investment in hydrogen fuel cells and a growing inclination towards green technologies for reducing carbon emissions. Europe and the Americas are the second largest with a total share of 45%.

Key Companies:

  • Proton On-Site

  • 718th Research Institute of CSIC

  • Teledyne Energy Systems

  • Hydrogenics

  • Nel Hydrogen

  • Suzhou Jingli

  • Beijing Zhongdian

  • McPhy

  • Siemens

  • TianJin Mainland

  • Areva H2gen

  • Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

  • Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Idroenergy Spa

  • Erredue SpA

  • ShaanXi HuaQin

  • Kobelco Eco-Solutions

  • ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

  • ITM Power

  • Toshiba

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

-  The global Photovoltaic Hydrogen Production market was valued at USD 29 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1199.3 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 65.2% during 2021-2027.

Hydrogen Generator market size is estimated to be worth USD 61 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 61 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period

Global Green Ammonia Market revenue is about 35 million USD in 2021, projected to have a CAGR of 71% in the following five year.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells market size is estimated to be worth USD 4526 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 25510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 33.4% during the review period.

Green Hydrogen market size was valued at USD 0.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle market size is estimated to be worth USD 467.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 4234.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 44.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

-  Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydrogen Electrolyzer market size is estimated to be worth USD 387.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1481.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.1% during the review period.

-  The global electrolyzer market was valued at USD 0.2 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate USD 0.9 Billion by 2027. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Water Electrolysis market size was USD 218 million and it is expected to reach USD 673.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2021-2027.

-  The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market size was valued at USD 605.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1451.4 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2027.

Hydrogen Peroxide market size is estimated to be worth USD 4338.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5240.8 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fuel Cell market size is projected to reach USD 15820 million by 2027, from USD 4331 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2027.

On-Site Hydrogen Generator market size is estimated to be worth USD 106.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 126.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the review period.

Global Hydrogen Generation by Water Electrolysis Market Research Report 2022

Global Reciprocating Hydrogen Compressor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Micro-nano Hydrogen Generator Market Research Report 2022

Global Clean Hydrogen Market Outlook 2022

Global Blue Hydrogen Market Research Report 2022

Global Hydrogen Generators for Power Plants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Hydrogen Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Hydrogen Generation Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-generation-market-to-grow-usd-445-5-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-9-0---valuates-reports-301613746.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

