Hydrogen Generation Market Report 2022: Growing Investments in Smart Energy-Saving Residential and Commercial Buildings Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hydrogen Generation Market

Global Hydrogen Generation Market
Global Hydrogen Generation Market

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Systems (Merchant, Captive), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification), By Application, By Source, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrogen Generation Market Growth & Trends

The global hydrogen generation market size is expected to reach USD 225.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report. The global hydrogen generation market is likely to be driven by the growing demand for cleaner fuel, coupled with increasing governmental regulations for the desulphurization of petroleum products.

Hydrogen is an effective energy carrier, and this quality is expected to contribute, significantly, to its further penetration into newer markets. The global electricity demand is anticipated to witness an increase by nearly two-thirds of the current demand in the forecast period. Focus on the projects, related to distributed power & utility, expected to bolster the demand for hydrogen generation market growth during the forecast period.

The Methane Reforming segment led the market in 2021. This was the dominant segment in 2021 and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period. Steam Methane reforming is a method for producing hydrogen, along with other gases including carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. The steam methane reforming process is a mature and advanced technology in hydrogen generation. The growing demand for hydrogen generation across the globe is a crucial driving factor for steam methane reformers technology, as steam methane reforming is the most economical method for hydrogen generation.

In Application, the ammonia production segment led the market in 2021. The ammonia segment will keep its lead during the forecast period. The future growth of the hydrogen generation market is expected to have steady growth in all the segments as application cases for hydrogen increase.

In source, the natural gas segment led the market in 2021. Hydrogen is created from natural gas reforming which produces hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Hydrogen production from natural gas is the cheapest method of producing hydrogen. Hydrogen production from natural gas is expected to keep its lead during the forecast period.

Based on systems, the merchant generation segment led the market in 2021. Merchant generation of hydrogen means hydrogen is produced at a central production facility. It is transported and sold to the consumer by bulk tank, pipeline, or cylinder truck. In many countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Russia there is an extensive existing natural gas pipeline network that could be used to transport and distribute hydrogen. The merchant generation segment is expected to keep its lead during the forecast period.

Growing investments in smart "energy-saving" residential and commercial buildings are expected to provide an impetus toward the adoption of hydrogen for energy generation. Hydrogen is a financially viable option to investors as they also comply with federal and environmental regulations, catering to the ever-increasing demand for energy. Factors including shifting trend toward cleaner energy and favorable government regulations are contributing to the development of the hydrogen generation market.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Hydrogen Generation Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Hydrogen Generation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Hydrogen Generation Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Hydrogen Generation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Linde plc

  • Messer

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

  • Air Liquide International S.A.

  • INOX Air Products Ltd.

  • Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

  • SOL Group

  • Iwatani Corporation

  • Hydrogenics Corporation

  • Tokyo Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

  • Hygear

  • Claind

  • Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d379re

