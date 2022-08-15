U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Hydrogen Generation Market Worth $263.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen Generation Market is projected to grow from USD 160 billion in 2022 to USD 263.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The factors driving the growth for Hydrogen Generation Market is increasing hydrogen demand in the petroleum refineries and for the application of transportation and electricity sectors.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Generation Market"

298 – Tables 
61 – Figures
280 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=494

Green Hydrogen is estimated to be the fastest growing in the source segment.

The Hydrogen Generation Market, by source, is segmented into Blue hydrogen, Gray hydrogen and Green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The higher growth rate of this segment is because it is considered as useful fuel and emits low-carbon while generation.

The petroleum refinery segment is expected to be the most significant Hydrogen Generation Market, by application.

The Hydrogen Generation Market, by application, is segmented into Refinery, Ammonia Production, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation. The petroleum refinery segment accounted for the largest share of 10.7% of the Hydrogen Generation Market in 2021. The rising applications of hydrogen in oil refineries to foster demand for hydrogen is expected to drive the petroleum refineries segment during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=494

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region the global Hydrogen Generation Market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest market for the Hydrogen Generation Market, followed by North America. The North America is projected to be the second fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The oil refining and chemical industries and transportation and electricity sectors are experiencing significant demand for hydrogen in this region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Hydrogen Generation Market. These players include Siemens (Germany), Linde plc (Ireland), ENGIE (France), Air Liquide (France), and Air Products Inc. (US).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=494

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by State (Gas, Liquid, Solid), Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), Application (Stationary Power, Transportation), End User (Electric Utilities, Industrial, Commercial), Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Power-to-gas Market by technology (Electrolysis and Methanation), Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100–999kW, 1000 kW and Above), End-User (Commercial, Utilities, and Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com  
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hydrogen-generation-market.asp  
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/  
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hydrogen.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-generation-market-worth-263-5-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301604952.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

