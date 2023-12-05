Hydrogen Industry Signals Alarm Over Proposed US Tax Credits

(Bloomberg) -- A leaked draft of Treasury Department rules for hydrogen tax credits in President Joe Biden’s climate law is drawing warnings from advocates for the fuel that the requirements may stifle the burgeoning industry before it takes shape.

The rules, which aren’t finalized, include measures sought by environmentalists that would require hydrogen-production operations to be powered by wind, solar or other clean-power projects built within the last three years to qualify for a $3-per-kilogram credit, according to people familiar with the draft. Some of the details of the tax guidelines were reported earlier by Politico.

“If true, the Biden Administration’s proposed strategy for implementing these provisions will fail to get this new industry off the ground,” Jason Grumet, chief executive officer of the Washington-based American Clean Power Association, said in a statement Monday. “It is surprising and disappointing that the administration would propose such a rigid approach that is at odds with decades of learning about new technology deployment.”

The guidance in the Treasury Department draft also calls for hydrogen projects be supplied with new, clean-power sources operating on the same grid on an annual basis through 2027, then on a hourly basis starting in 2028, the people said.

The Treasury Department, which is expected to make its guidance public by year’s end, declined to comment.

The draft rules have sparked a fierce lobbying battle. They’ve also created rifts among hydrogen developers. Earlier this month Synergetic, a green hydrogen developer, resigned from the American Clean Power Association over its its recommendations for the rules. The company’s chief executive officer, Mike Sloan, said in an email the trade group’s suggestions would “favor dirty hydrogen over clean hydrogen.”

Looser rules could actually encourage the purchase of low-tech electrolyzers from China, instead of more sophisticated equipment made in the US, said Paul Wilkins, a vice president with Electric Hydrogen Co., a privately-held maker of electrolyzers, which use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

“If you go with dumb rules you are going to incentivize dumb production,” said Wilkins. “If what’s leaked is indeed accurate, then I think the administration hit the rational middle. Nobody was going to be completely happy.”

Hydrogen is seen as a critical fuel for decarbonizing steel, cement and other heavy industries, and the tax credit is viewed as an essential incentive to spur its development.

But environmentalists warn that unless there are strict rules requiring that hydrogen be produced with new clean power sources operating on the same grid and during the same time, that it could drive further demand for fossil-fuel based electricity — and unleash more greenhouse gas emissions.

“Without strong rules hydrogen projects will increase emissions,” said Rachel Fakhry, a policy director at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Getting them wrong means backsliding on our climate goals and paying for it.”

--With assistance from Jennifer A. Dlouhy.

(Adds additional comments starting from the sixth paragraph.)

