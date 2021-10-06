U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.96
    -23.76 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,072.19
    -242.48 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,393.16
    -40.67 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.59
    -32.77 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.79
    -1.14 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.70
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2990
    -0.1730 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,220.48
    +4,095.79 (+8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.13
    -83.97 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021

·8 min read

ees Europe is pointing the way for green hydrogen as the basis for a sustainable circular economy

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green hydrogen will play a crucial role in the climate-friendly energy mix of the future. The Green Hydrogen Manifesto, which was presented today as part of The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München, provides valuable insights and inspiration on how to promote the use of this energy source. With this manifesto, the initiators Hydrogen Europe, German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DWV, European Electrolyzer & Fuel Cell Forum EFCF and The smarter E Europe aim to send a clear signal in favor of decarbonization and a sustainable circular economy.

Whether it's the Fit for 55 package in Europe or the forming of a new government in Germany: A new foundation is being laid – also for the energy market of the future. Green hydrogen is a key element for a climate-neutral economic system. As a main feature of a sustainable energy supply, green hydrogen enables intelligent networks across the energy, heating and transportation sectors. Under the heading "The Green Hydrogen Manifesto", the manifesto aims to help drive the advancement of green hydrogen in Europe. "Against the backdrop of the current realignment in politics, our manifesto aims to encourage decision-makers to factor in green hydrogen – whether in the energy sector or the economic sector," says Werner Diwald, Chair of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DWV. "Because hydrogen that is produced from renewable sources is not only important for the energy transition. More importantly, it also provides huge opportunities for the economy of the European Union."

Europe as a model for the introduction of green hydrogen

Along with the German DWV, authors of the manifesto include Hydrogen Europe as the European umbrella organization for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, the European Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell forum EFCF and The Smarter E Europe, the innovation hub for new energy solutions. The manifesto is aimed at policy makers in the European Union as well as national governments and politicians. "We want to show policy makers how important green hydrogen is for a circular economy and decarbonization, and motivate them to take action," says Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe. "In the future, Europe must lead the way in introducing this energy source while also ensuring and enhancing prosperity and prospects. That is our responsibility for the future and for climate protection."

The manifesto defines how Europe can live up to its leadership role by laying out twelve demands, including a guiding framework and targeted incentives as well as measures to ramp up production volumes and reduce costs. The first demand is: The CO2 content of energy carriers should serve as the new currency for energy systems. Other specific recommendations include, for example, the certification of hydrogen as a global commodity, the appointment of a dedicated EU Hydrogen Special Envoy in charge of driving forward the EU Hydrogen Strategy and partnerships with third countries, and a legal framework at the EU level for the regulation of hydrogen networks.

Presenting to international trade visitors

This manifesto was presented at the Green Hydrogen Forum, part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021, which is still taking place in Munich until October 8. Oliver Bucheli, President of the European Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Forums: "With its focus area Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo, ees Europe Restart 2021 was the perfect setting to present our manifesto to an international expert audience and win over supporters. Green hydrogen will only be able to establish itself on the market with active support from the economy, science and policy makers. Europe has the means to be a worldwide leader in this industry."

Shortly after its publication, as many as 54 companies and organizations have signed the Green Hydrogen Manifesto as a sign of their support. Some of the first to sign include SAIPEM S.p.A., Forschungszentrum Juelich, Haldor Topsoe AS, the German Federal Association for Combined Heat and Power (B.KWK), ITM Power, Paul Wurth GmbH and Deutsche Kreditbank AG, among others. The large number of signatures demonstrates the importance of the demands to policy makers, according to Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH: "We are pleased that we are able to draw attention to an extremely relevant energy issue with the Green Hydrogen Forum and the Green Hydrogen Manifesto."

Supporters can still sign the manifesto on site at ees Europe Restart 2021 until October 8. In the closing session of the Green Hydrogen Forum in hall B6 on October 8, from 2:45pm–3:30pm, the manifesto will once again be discussed. Associations and industrial companies who are interested in openly showing their support can sign up using the following link: www.thesmartere.de/hydrogen-manifesto/become-a-signatory

Find out more about all of the demands in the manifesto and all signatory logos: https://www.thesmartere.de/green-hydrogen-manifesto

The smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place as The smarter E Europe Restart from October 6–8, 2021, at Messe München.

For more information, please visit:
www.TheSmarterE.de

Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbH

The smarter E

The smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently integrated concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy, so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world", The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.

Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for 30 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants.

ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place for the seventh time in 2021, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.

Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.

EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of electricity and heat generated from renewable sources of energy, smart energy management, and sector coupling in buildings and districts. Other key topics are smart grids and microgrids, grid infrastructure, energy services, and operator models.

For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de

The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

The German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association e.V. (DWV)

The German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association e.V. (DWV) as an interest group has been working since 1996 to promote the rapid market introduction of hydrogen as an energy carrier and of fuel cell technology. The association aims to promote the development of the hydrogen economy as a component of a sustainable energy supply in order to ensure the efficient achievement of climate targets while at the same time maintaining security of supply and Germany as an industrial location.

Hydrogen produced with renewable energies will play a decisive role in this. The association's activities will focus on implementing and optimizing the necessary market, technological and regulatory framework for the hydrogen economy in the areas of plant engineering, generation, transport infrastructure and application technologies. To solve these challenges globally, DWV is also committed to international sustainable cooperation. Our 400 personal members and over 140 member institutions and companies represent more than 1.5 million jobs nationwide; the association thus represents a significant part of the German economy.

EFCF

EFCF AG organises the European Electrolyser and Fuel Cell Forum - world's leading scientific and technical conference in the field of electrolysers, fuel cells and hydrogen since 1994 in Lucerne Switzerland. The forum accommodates more than 500 experts, building bridges between science, engineering and industry.

Hydrogen Europe

Hydrogen Europe is the European association representing the interest of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and its stakeholders and promoting hydrogen as an enabler of a zero-emission society. With more than 300 companies and 27 national associations as members, our association encompasses the entire value chain of the European Hydrogen and fuel cell ecosystem collaborating with the European Commission in the Fuel Cell Hydrogen Joint Undertaking.

For more information, please visit www.hydrogeneurope.eu

Contact:

Solar Promotion:
Solar Promotion GmbH | P.O. Box 100 170 | 75101 Pforzheim | Germany
Horst Dufner | Tel.: +49 7231 58598-0 | Fax: +49 7231 58598-28
dufner@solarpromotion.de

fischerAppelt, relations | Otl-Aicher-Str. 64 | 80807 Munich | Germany
Robert Schwarzenböck | Tel. +49 89 747466-23| Fax +49 89 747466-66 robert.schwarzenboeck@fischerappelt.de

DWV
Deutscher Wasserstoff- und Brennstoffzellen-Verband e. V. (DWV) | Robert-Koch-Platz 4
10115 Berlin | Germany | Philipp Markus Weiss | +49 (030) 629 29 485 | h2@dwv-info.de

ECF
ECF AG | Michael Spirig | m.spirig@efcf.com | + 41 79 798 26 45

Hydrogen Europe
Hydogen Europe Secretariat | av. de la Toison d'Or 56-60 | 1040 Brussels | Belgium
Michela Bortolotti | Tel. +32 (0) 2 540 87 75 | m.bortolotti@hydrogeneurope.eu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-manifesto-introduced-at-the-smarter-e-europe-restart-2021-301394236.html

SOURCE The smarter E Europe

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pipeli

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa H

  • Here's Why Aemetis, Hyzon Motors, and Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    President Biden's ambitious infrastructure package is losing momentum in the House, and investors are not happy.

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Woman fed bears 180 eggs a week — and now she’ll pay for it, Canadian officials say

    Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.

  • Exclusive: PureCycle to bring plastic processing plant and jobs to Orlando

    One of Orlando’s newest public companies will open a plastic processing facility in town that’ll create jobs and support the recycling of waste that otherwise clogs landfills and oceans. PureCycle Technologies Inc. will open the plant in Orlando by the middle of next year, Chief Manufacturing Officer Dustin Olson told Orlando Business Journal. The facility will sort and grind used polypropylene plastic before it’s shipped to the company's Georgia and Ohio purification facilities.

  • NRG Energy Partners with Google to Support Clean Energy

    HOUSTON, October 06, 2021--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Google to make it easier for customers to support a clean energy future. This supports NRG’s customer-focused strategy by applying the company’s unmatched ability to deliver insights, innovations and customer experience to help residential customers power their homes and lives. The collaboration will also leverage NRG’s longstanding expertise in commercial energy, delivering comprehensive en

  • NASA taps GE Aviation to develop new flight technology

    America's space agency has tapped GE Aviation for a $260 million program to advance new technology.

  • Boeing takes on Airbus in green aviation battle

    Airlines are trying to work out how to slash the carbon emissions from their flights, but Boeing thinks it may have the answer in the form of sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to Chi

  • Natural gas price spikes 25% on soaring demand

    European and UK gas prices surged on Wednesday by more than 25 percent, energised by soaring demand before the northern hemisphere winter.

  • UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

    A report by the United Nations' weather agency finds much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change

  • Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go

    Spanish animator and YouTuber MetaBallStudios has made an enlightening video comparing the depths of Earth's oceans and lakes. The post Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go appeared first on Nerdist.

  • CA Drought: EBMUD Plan Uses Sacramento River To Solve Water Supply Shortage

    East Bay residents may notice a difference in the taste of their tap water soon. Wilson Walker reports on EBMUD's plan to use the Sacramento River to solve the water shortage during the current drought.