Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Segmented By Grade (35%), By Type (Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, and Others), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Textile, Bleaching, Water Purification, Home & Personal Care, Specialty Chemicals, and Others), By Region.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is anticipated to enjoy staggering growth with an impressive CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand across various industrial applications like bleaching, etc.

Hydrogen Peroxide is a mild oxidizing chemical substance that has earned immense market acceptance for research and industrial purposes.It is ranked as one of the world’s 100 topmost important chemicals whose wide applicability has drawn huge attention in chemical synthesis and environmental remediation.



Being a source of potential energy carrier and an oxidizing agent, H2O2 is widely required in multiple fields like sewage disposal, paper and pulp bleaching, electronic industries, and multiple sterilizations.Massive application across various fields in recent years has increased the capacity utilization of manifolds.



According to a scientific research report, the global production of hydrogen peroxide reached 5 million tons per year by 2022 and is likely to exceed in the forecast years. Europe has seen tremendous growth in industrial yield for hydrogen peroxide, and Belgium and Netherlands are two major countries exporting the chemicals worldwide.

Wide applicability across different industrial segments

Across different industrial and commercial applications, hydrogen peroxide (a strong chemical oxidizing agent) provides multiple functions.For instance, strong bleaching attributes can make paper and textile bleaching more suitable.



It also has diverse applications in the healthcare industry, like it is utilized as an antiseptic and antimicrobial agent.Evonik, which is a leading supplier of hydrogen peroxide, produces various grades of super-pure hydrogen peroxide that are utilized in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing processes.



These products are used by a broad spectrum of end-use applications like cost-effective display (LED), legacy analog, and digital & power devices.In the semiconductor industry, pure hydrogen peroxide plays a significant role in the integrated circuit manufacturing process.



Additionally, hydrogen peroxide is used as an oxidizing agent in both tungsten and copper CMP processes. Hydrogen peroxide is an economical and powerful oxidizing agent that has found many applications in the chemical industry to produce organic compounds. It is a more efficient oxidizing agent than potassium dichromate or permanganate. It proves to be a stable and safe chemical when handled correctly.

Growing demand from Pulp & Paper Industry

In Pulp and Paper Industry, hydrogen peroxide is applied as a versatile bleaching agent for the treatment of natural and synthetic fibers (cotton, wool, silk, and rayon).One of the main factors influencing the hydrogen peroxide market is the rising consumption in the paper and pulp application area.



The paper and pulp industry uses hydrogen peroxide to bleach material.Hydrogen peroxide is used in the paper and pulp industry to delignify and bleach cellulose, bleach pulp, and recycle wastepaper (de-inking).



The increased usage of paper in the packaging and personal care industries is driving the growth of the global market for hydrogen peroxide.It has been discovered to be successful in bleaching recycled pulp.



When fibers are used again to make tissue grades or printing papers, removing the printing ink is a crucial step in the recycling of paper.

Recent Trends & Developments

Evonik Industries AG, which is one of the leading manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide, has found a sustainable way to develop clean technology that can be utilized to produce Propylene oxide (PO) using propylene and hydrogen peroxide.This technology was jointly developed with ThyssenKrupp (formerly Uhde) in 2008, and since then, it has been operating successfully.



In 2021, a plant with 200,000 metric tons of propylene oxide in Hungary is set up and being currently operated for commercial purposes.

Market Segmentation

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is segmented based on Grade, Type, Application, company, and regional distribution. Based on Grade, the market is bifurcated into <35% and >35%. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Disinfectants, Bleaching agents, and Others. Based on Application, the market can be divided into Pulp & Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Textile, Bleaching, Water Purification, Home & Personal Care, Specialty Chemicals, and Others.

Company Profiles

Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Company, Nouryon Holding B.V., FMC Corporation, Santoku Chemicals Industries Co., Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Hansoi Chemical Co. Ltd, and Kemira Oyj are among the major market players in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide market.



