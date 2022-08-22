U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Hit USD 5,499.99 Million by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Grade (Standard, Chemical, Aseptic, Semiconductor), Application (Bleaching, Oxidation, Environmental), End-Use Industry (Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Textile, Food & Beverage), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Hydrogen Peroxide Market Information by Grade, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach USD 5,499.99 Million by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Hydrogen peroxide refers to a non-toxic, versatile transparent chemical that can be easily dissolved in water. It is used for oxidizing a number of inorganic and organic compounds, such as metals and skin. It is vastly available in pharmacies worldwide in concentrations of 3 & 6 wt % and enjoys a significant demand from a vast range of sectors.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7396

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 5,499.99 Million

CAGR

4.3% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Grade, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The paper and pulp industries

Hydrogen peroxide is also useful for removing ink from paper so that it can be reused

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the hydrogen peroxide industry include

  • HansolChemicall (South Korea)

  • Nouryon (Netherlands)

  • Merck KGaA (Germany)

  • Indian Peroxide Limited (India)

  • Arkema SA (France)

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan)

  • Kemira (Finland)

  • Solvay (Belgium)

  • FMC Corporation (US)

  • Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)

  • National Peroxide Ltd (India)

  • OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • Thai Peroxide Co. Limited (Thailand)

  • Huatai Group (China)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The healthcare sector remains the leading end-user in the market, where hydrogen peroxide is vastly used as an antiseptic for bruises and skin cuts in order to prevent infections. It is also an important ingredient in mouthwashes since it helps prevent mucus or mouth irritation and various oral infections. The chemical’s widespread usage in the mentioned applications is due to its ability to release oxygen that results in foaming on the cut and bruised skin, which helps remove the dead skin and ensure the wound’s safety from infection. In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide has an extensive application range in the wastewater treatment sector, since it is a significant oxidizing agent and is also versatile and eco-friendly.

Hydrogen peroxide’s widespread use across a number of industrial segments has been favorable for the global market. The compound’s provision of effective bleaching properties makes it ideal in paper & pulp as well as in the healthcare sector. Mechanical pulp is generally bleached with the chemical to achieve extremely high brightness levels. The chemical is combined with caustic soda to stabilize and buffer and also acts as a chelant to sequester the heavy metal trace present in the wood pulp.

Market Restraints:

Although hydrogen peroxide is mostly seen as a safe chemical for use in various sectors, it still poses a negative impact on the environment. In view of this, numerous countries are working on limiting the chemical’s production as well as use. This can be a major restraint for the hydrogen peroxide industry in the long run.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Hydrogen Peroxide: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hydrogen-peroxide-market-7396

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak caused the entire world to be under lockdown, which had a huge impact on various industries. There was a temporary shutdown of production units and restrictions on people’s movements. The chemicals industry, in particular, has been facing revenue losses owing to a shortage of workforce, travel bans as well as economic downfall.

However, now that the lockdown is being lifted up along with the rising focus on bringing down the cases of the novel coronavirus, the chemical businesses are able to operate smoothly and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the hydrogen peroxide market in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, hydrogen peroxide’s demand has recorded splendid growth since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, owing to its substantial use in the formulation of various disinfectant products. Numerous guidelines by governments mandate the disinfecting of private and public spaces to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Public points including public stoppages, commercial buildings, railway platforms, and airports need thorough sterilization of more than 60 minutes within closed boundaries.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

Grade-wise, the market segments can be chemical, standard, semiconductor, food, cosmetic, aseptic, and more.

By Application

The key application areas of hydrogen peroxide are disinfectant, bleaching, packaging, environmental, propellant, oxidation, and others.

The bleaching segment is in the lead with the biggest share of the worldwide market. The product has numerous critical uses as a bleaching agent in diverse industries, such as medical, textiles, and pulp and paper. In the medical industry, hydrogen peroxide is utilized as dental bleach, hair bleach, and a mouth wash.

By End-User

Some of the top market end-use industries are textile, pulp & paper, chemicals, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, mining, electronics, and others.

The paper and pulp industry is the biggest end-user in the hydrogen peroxide market. Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile bleaching agent used in mechanical pulp, chemical pulp bleaching sequences, and also in paper recycling using printed ink removal. It is a significant chemical used in multi-phase processes for bleaching kraft pulp. The use of the product helps brighten the paper low residues of halogenated compounds are emanated.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7396

Regional Insights

As the market leader, APAC will also be advancing at the highest pace over the given period.  The market’s superlative performance can be accredited to the soaring product demand in the chemical and paper & pulp sectors. The rise in the industrialization rate as well as the urbanization rate in Indonesia, India, and other countries also will bolster the production rate of hydrogen peroxide. Extensive deployment of paper in food packaging as well as hygiene tissue papers can foster the market growth in the region. The soaring number of HPPO plants across the region can leave a positive impact on the market in the following years.

Europe and North America are a few other lucrative markets for hydrogen peroxide. In North America, the US stands as the market leader, thanks to the escalating demand for the chemical in the large-scale manufacturing of propylene oxide. Removal of nitrogen and phosphorus from water sources, and oxidation of wastewater remain some of the primary requirements in the United States, which has bolstered the use of hydrogen peroxide in the wastewater sector in the country.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7396

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Cosmetic Pigments Market Research Report: by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface Treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products) – Forecast till 2030

Lithium Mining Market Research Report by Source (Brines, Hard Rocks), Type (Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate), Application (Batteries, Glass, Grease, Air Conditioning Equipment, Others) – Forecast till 2030

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Research Report: by Product (Polyethylene Glycol, Polypropylene Glycol), by Application (Polyurethane Foam, Functional Fluids, Lubricants, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Surface Active Agents) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


