Hydrogen Peroxide Market worth $4.0 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.0%., says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Hydrogen peroxide has replaced chorine-based bleaches, potassium dichromate, and potassium permanganate in many applications. It is used by many industries, such as pulp & paper, textile, chemical synthesis, healthcare & personal care, electronics & semiconductor, food processing, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metallurgy, leather processing, and recycling, as it is economical and environment friendly.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66522823

Browse in-depth TOC on “Hydrogen Peroxide Market”

219 - Market Data Tables
38 – Figures
201 - Pages

List of Key Players in Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

  1. Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

  2. Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  3. Arkema (France)

  4. Nouryon (Netherlands)

  5. Taekwang Industrial Co. (South Korea)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

  1. Driver: Increasing demand for surface disinfectants

  2. Restraint: Exposure of eyes to concentrations of 5% or more could result in permanent loss of vision

  3. Opportunity: Emerging applications in semiconductor, mining & metal extraction, and agriculture industries

  4. Challenge: Increasing raw material prices and operating costs

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Pulp and paper to be the largest end-use industry during the forecast period

  2. 35% hydrogen peroxide grade to dominate the hydrogen peroxide market

  3. North America to be the third largest region in the hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=66522823

Pulp and paper to be the largest end-use industry during the forecast period

Hydrogen peroxide is used for many bleaching applications in the pulp & paper industry, such as chemical, mechanical, and recovered fibers bleaching, as it is chlorine-free. In recent years, the use of hydrogen peroxide increased significantly in the pulp & paper industry owing to its easy use, lower production costs, improved paper quality, increased yield percentage, and environmental-friendly attributes. The brightness of the paper made from hydrogen peroxide bleach is more stable. The result of hydrogen peroxide bleaching largely depends on the species of wood, age of wood, and lignin content.

The pulp & paper industry has grown considerably in the past few years, increasing the demand for hydrogen peroxide in bleaching applications. The growing demand for chemical pulp in the paper industry is also expected to drive the demand for hydrogen peroxide. This growth is also fundamentally driven by environmental issues about other bleaching chemicals.

35% hydrogen peroxide grade to dominate the hydrogen peroxide market

35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide is used to spray inside of foil line containers to use for food storage. This is known as the aseptic packaging system. It is used to produce foods like eggs, cheese, and whey-products. The 35% Technical Grade Hydrogen Peroxide is used for wastewater treatment and the disinfection of cosmetics, potable water, and laundry applications. This may also include some quantity of phosphorus to neutralize any chlorine in the water.

The 35% Standard Grade Hydrogen Peroxide is majorly used for bleaching in the pulp and paper industry, the textile industry, environmental process (detoxification and deodorization) and oxidation reactions in the chemical industry. This is also used for wastewater treatment. This also contains stabilizers, additives, and impurities. This should not be ingested.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Reporthttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=66522823

North America to be the third largest region in the hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period

North America has long been one of the critical markets for hydrogen peroxide. The North American market mainly comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico; the US is the dominant market in the region, with a share of more than 81.34% in terms of value. The market for hydrogen peroxide in the US is driven by its local industrial demand and exports to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and South America.

The NAFTA has helped develop a close trade relationship between the US, Mexico, and Canada, enabling these countries to extend their product reach to the world’s leading economies at lower costs. The US is expected to continue dominating the hydrogen peroxide market in North America during the forecast period. The largest share of the US in the North American market can primarily be attributed to its establishment in the pulp and paper industry. For economic and environmental reasons, regions with abundant and productive forests, such as North America, are associated with the manufacture of pulp, paper, and other forest products. Due to the close association of the pulp and paper manufacturing sector with productive forests, more than 450 pulp and paper mills are operating in North America.

Browse Adjacent Markets Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Geotextile Market

  2. Geocells Market

  3. Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market

  4. Organic Peroxide Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


