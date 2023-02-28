U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,938.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,094.00
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.80
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.87
    +1.19 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    -0.16 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.90
    -0.77 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    +0.5090 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,370.75
    -41.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.06
    -3.34 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.06
    -22.05 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market to Reach $3.86 billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

·8 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market size was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 3.86 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8 % from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. Increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the rising modernization of agricultural activities, and the high applicability of hydrogen fuel are expected to boost the growth of the global hydrogen-powered tractors market. For instance, US-based alternative fuel technology and electric vehicle company Cenntro Electric Group Limited has launched its first hydrogen-powered class 8 semi-tractor, the LMH864 is expected to drive the market.

Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo
Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo

Major findings during the study of the Hydrogen Powered Tractor Industry Analysis:

  • Increasing adoption of hydrogen fuel in various industries such as automotive, chemical, and others, coupled with increasing government initiatives to clean energy, are creating potential revenue opportunities for players in the hydrogen-powered tractor market

  • Increasing modernization of agricultural activities, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and high applicability of hydrogen as a fuel are factors expected to drive the growth of the global hydrogen-powered tractors market in the coming year

  • Among the installations, the hydrogen-powered tractor market segmentation includes Retrofit and OEM. The OEM segment is expected to hold the highest share of 69.4% and maintain it over the forecast period. However, the retrofit segment is estimated to register a significant revenue share of 30.6% and the highest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period

  • Based on fuel cell technology type, the hydrogen-powered tractor market segmentation includes phosphoric acid fuel cells, proton exchange membrane fuel cells, solid oxide fuel cells, and others. The proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is projected to hold the highest revenue share of 41.23% and is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the use of a platinum-coated solid polymer that only needs hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity. Proton exchange membrane fuel cells have high power density and light-weight. In addition, PEM fuel cells are more suitable for industrial use, where they can be transported and stored in a controlled environment. The phosphoric acid fuel cell segment is projected to have the second-highest revenue share of 28.3% globally. The solid oxide fuel cell segment is projected to have a significant revenue share of 16.5% in the global market

  • Among the applications, the hydrogen-powere tractor market segmentation includes mining, agriculture, industries, and others. The agriculture segment is expected to register the largest market share of 45.23% and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for hydrogen powered tractors in agricultural activities. The industry segment is projected to have the second highest revenue share of 24.8% in the global market. The mining segment is estimated to have a significant revenue share of 15.3% in the global market

  • Among the capacity, the hydrogen-powered tractor market segmentation includes less than 25 tons and more than 25 tons. The less than 25 tons segment is expected to register the largest share of 62.5% and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the more than 25 tons segment is expected to have a significant revenue share of 37.6% and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period

Read Full Market Analysis Hydrogen Powered Tractor: by Installation (Retrofit and OEM) By Fuel Cell Technology Type (Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, and Others), By Application (Mining, Agriculture, Industries, and Others), By Capacity (Less Than 25 tons, More Than 25 tons) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Industry Statistics 2022:

Global Hydrogen Powered Tractor Industry Statistics

2022

Global Revenue (USD Billion)                                                            

1.45 Bn

CAGR (2023-2030)

12.8 %

Hydrogen Powered Tractor OEM Installation Share

69.4 %

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Technology Share

41.2 %

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Agriculture Application Share

45.2 %

Less than 25 tons Capacity Hydrogen Powered Tractor Share

62.5 %

North America Hydrogen Powered Tractor Share

37.4 %

 

Check Full Report with all the Quantitative and Qualitative data: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/hydrogen-powered-tractor-market-report#request_sample

What are the Growth, Drivers, and Opportunities for the Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market?

Hydrogen-powered tractors offer various advantages, such as low gas emissions, easy maintenance, silent operation to reduce noise pollution, low temperature, and low heat transfer, which are expected to drive the growth of the global market. Moreover, rising demand for hydrogen-powered tractors in various end-use industries such as mining, agriculture, and industrial, along with  raising awareness to reduce carbon footprint, are other factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of hydrogen fuel in various industries, such as automotive, and chemical, along with rising government initiatives to clean energy, are creating potential revenue opportunities for players in the hydrogen-powered tractor market. Moreover, the growing preference for distillate fuels is another factor expected to drive the growth of this market soon. Increasing government spending on the automotive industry and technological advancements, such as developing cost-effective hydrogen-powered tractors, are expected to bring new opportunities to players operating in the global market.

How did COVID-19 Impact Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market?

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the agriculture and automotive sector and is expected to do so in the coming years. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments worldwide to impose strict lockdown regulations and restrict the import and export of non-essential raw materials in 2020. This led to a sudden drop in the supply of raw materials for vehicle components. The extended lockdown affected the agriculture and automotive industry, and the economic crisis has led to reduced spending on cutting-edge technologies such as hydrogen-powered tractors. Governments in several countries have reduced spending on other sectors and directed the funds toward pandemic mitigation.

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market Report Scope

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market – Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Retrofit

  • OEM

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market – Fuel Cell Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

  • Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

  • Others

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market – Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Mining

  • Agriculture

  • Industries

  • Others

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market – Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Less Than 25 tons

  • More Than 25 tons

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Players in Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market:

  • Terberg

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Deere Company

  • Deutz Fahr Group

  • BMW

  • Cnh Industrial N.V.

  • Toyota

  • Allis Chalmers

  • Hyster Yale Group

  • Hyundai Motor Company

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Amogy, Inc

  • Ballard Power Systems

  • Blue Fuel Solutions

  • Fendt

  • H2Trac B.V.

  • New Holland

Related Reports on Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market:

The global hydrogen generator market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.1%Increasing application of hydrogen in refining, oil & gas, and chemical industries is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Increased public awareness of environmentally friendly and emission-free vehicles has inspired the development of hydrogen-fueled vehicles. These vehicles run on electricity generated by combining hydrogen and oxygen. This will drive market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for hydrogen-based fuel-based power generation and its use in commercial buildings will provide lucrative opportunities for this market over the forecast period.

The global green hydrogen market is expected to reach USD 11.34 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 51.2%.  The global green hydrogen market is growing owing to increasing awareness of utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The benefit of using hydrogen is that it produces water and heat when mixed with oxygen. Rising environmental concerns have fueled the growth of the industry in recent years. Increasing carbon emissions in both developed and developing countries are forcing them to substitute energy sources, which is expected to drive the demand for green hydrogen market growth.

Other Related Reports:

Explore Other Cognitive Market Research's Automobile & Transportation Industry Report

About Cognitive Market Research

Cognitive Market Research has evolved as one of the leading market research and consulting firms providing services across multiple domains. Our team of researchers gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other market actors and forces operating across the value chain. As a market research company, we gather information about the target market and end-use industries to verify the complete journey of the product or service in the global market. It helps our readers understand the demand and viability of their product/service and how it might perform in the real world and help them to build business strategies accordingly.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: How Market Research is Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Changes?
Why Market Research is Important During the Pandemic?

How to Contact Us:

Nicolas Shaw
Global Sales Manager
Cognitive Market Research
Phone: USA: (+1) +1 312-376-8303 | Europe and UK: (+44) 20-8144-9523
Asia Pacific: (+852) 81930785 | India: (+91) 983-496-8611
Email: sales@cognitivemarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com

Athenaeum Subscription
Research Methodology

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989016/Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-powered-tractor-market-to-reach-3-86-billion-by-2030-cognitive-market-research-301757753.html

SOURCE Cognitive Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks wavered and euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday, as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Brief

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

    Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Bayer warns on 2023 earnings as inflation remains high, after disappointing quarter

    The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior.