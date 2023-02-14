HydrogenPro ASA - Fourth quarter 2022 results
OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) today published its Q4 2022 report and presentation. HydrogenPro has completed the initial test of the world's largest electrolyser at Herøya, Norway. The test provides proof-of-concept that our high-pressure alkaline electrolyser and gas separator technologies will produce hydrogen on a large scale. This sets a new standard for the green hydrogen industry.
Highlights:
Proof of concept for the world's largest electrolyser
300 MW manufacturing facility upgraded and scaled to deliver on purchase orders
HydrogenPro's partner DG Fuels has secured off-take for 100% at the SAF plant in Louisiana, US with electrolyser requirements of ~840MW
Appointment of Tarjei Johansen as new CEO from 1 December 2022
Financials
Active sales pipeline of 18.5 GW
HydrogenPro share trading on main market in Oslo from 3 October 2022
"We are pleased to see that the initial testing of the world's largest high-pressure alkaline electrolyser shows proof-of-concept. This sets a new standard in the industry", says newly appointed CEO Tarjei Johansen and adds:
"Further testing to optimise electrolyser efficiency is commenced. In parallel, we are progressing to deliver electrolysis capacity of 220 MW to the world's largest green hydrogen hub, Advanced Clean Energy Storage ("ACES") in Utah, USA. The manufacturing process is on-going at our facility in Tianjin. In parallel with delivering this large order we are now embarking on a journey to establish a solid footprint in the US, Europe, and MENA".
