U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.25
    -23.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,825.00
    -246.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.25
    -51.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,727.10
    -11.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    -1.33 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.30
    +21.80 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4090
    -0.3940 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,602.51
    +545.77 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.31
    +30.30 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

HydrogenPro US expansion with 500 MW manufacturing facility in Texas, US

PR Newswire
·3 min read

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro (OSE: HYPRO) will take its first major step into the US market with the establishment of 500 MW manufacturing capacity in Texas, US, with an estimated total investment cost of USD 30-50 million. The brownfield investment includes a separate advanced electrode manufacturing facility, representing a technology game changer in the HydrogenPro solutions offering.

This move will increase HydrogenPro's manufacturing capacity to 800 MW in total and represents a major milestone in establishing a global presence as part of the strategy to become #1 provider of large-scale green hydrogen technology & systems.

The new site is planned to have an initial capacity of 500 MW with the option to significantly scale up the capacity to several gigawatts in due time.

The US has become the market leader on green hydrogen, as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by Congress in August 2022 is beginning to show effects. The favorable tax scheme for producers of green hydrogen has resulted in surging demand, growing 4-6 times compared to pre-IRA figures. The US market is HydrogenPro's top priority, and manufacturing capacity on this continent provides a fundamental platform to succeed with the announced growth ambitions.

With this, HydrogenPro will take a market-leading position and become the only viable large-scale player providing high-pressure alkaline electrolyser technology & systems.

HydrogenPro has conducted an extensive strategic review of various US states to determine the most suitable location. All locations have been assessed based on several factors, incl. access to site and skilled workers, infrastructure, ease of sourcing raw materials, proximity to end-users and incentive programmes offered by different states.

The US market has been served by HydrogenPro's European sales team for some time, which has resulted in a significant pipeline of relevant and attractive projects already in progress. The US organisation will be ramped-up in parallel with the manufacturing expansion.

"The US factory will be our bridgehead into the North American market. A key factor for us to become the leading provider of green hydrogen technology & systems is our presence across continents, securing sustainable and local supply chains," says CEO Tarjei Johansen, and adds: "We have great confidence in our technology & systems being an excellent fit for large-scale industrial applications, where we are now seeing an unprecedented increase in demand for green hydrogen following the IRA. Consequently, establishing a manufacturing site to serve the North American market is a natural next step in our global expansion plan, and a very exciting opportunity for our company!"

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

For further information, please contact: 

Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO,
+47 922 44 902

Ida Eilertsen Nygård, Head of Investor Relations and ESG,
+47 986 11 952
ir@hydrogen-pro.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21747/3736772/1925414.pdf

HydrogenPro - Company presentation 20 Mar 2023

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogenpro-us-expansion-with-500-mw-manufacturing-facility-in-texas-us-301775790.html

SOURCE HydrogenPro AS

Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Stock Futures Whipsaw; US Yields, Dollar Waver: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US and European equity futures wiped out gains and the dollar fluctuated as efforts to safeguard the global banking system failed to soothe market jitters. The two-year Treasury yields retraced an earlier rebound. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • Warren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with senior officials in President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolds.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dol

  • Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

    Credit Suisse Group emergency merger with UBS Group will wipe out the bank’s riskiest bonds, rattling investors in the quarter-trillion-dollar market for similar European bank debt. Credit Suisse also referenced the decision in a statement, saying it was informed by Finma that the bonds would be “written off to zero.” AT1 bonds—also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos—were introduced after the financial crisis as a way to transfer banking risk away from taxpayers and onto bondholders.

  • Riskiest Bonds for Some Asian Banks Fall by Record on Credit Suisse Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Some banks’ riskiest bonds fell by a record during Asian trading on Monday after holders of Credit Suisse Group AG’s contingent convertible securities suffered a historic 16.3 billion franc ($17.6 billion) loss. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and G