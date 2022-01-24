HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. “HydroGraph” (CSE: HG) is pleased to announce a major step forward in achieving its operational goals with the appointment of Mr. Stuart Jara, a highly accomplished leader with proven track record in both the capital markets and in the hydrogen/hydrocarbon gas industry as Interim Chief Executive Officer. HydroGraph is also pleased to announce that Kjirstin Breure has been promoted to President of HydroGraph and is appointed to the Board of Directors.



As both an engineer and MBA, Mr. Jara is a talented executive with extensive experience in the international clean energy, clean technology, industrial and chemical sectors and is known for his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and building teams that drive results. Mr. Jara has led a wide array of organizations in these sectors from mid-market, private-equity-owned entities to multinational enterprises. Most recently, Mr. Jara was CEO of US-based Transform Materials, a company that has technology to convert methane into clean hydrogen and clean chemicals. Prior to Transform, Mr. Jara spent 12 years in Private Equity where he led over a dozen companies, driving significant revenue growth and successful exits. Mr. Jara also co-founded TransCryogen, a liquified natural gas and compressed natural gas company, which was sold to a US Alternative energy company. Mr. Jara’s experience and relationships in the US and other international markets will be extremely valuable to HydroGraph as the company ramps up commercial operations.

“HydroGraph’s team, relationships, technologies, facilities and strategy are very impressive and have positioned the company to become a disruptive player in multiple exciting industries. I look forward to advancing HydroGraph’s transformation into a commercial producer of graphene, other nanomaterials, and hydrogen, with their unique detonation technology,” said Mr. Jara. “Mr. Davidson’s vision and achievements in taking the detonation technology from the lab into a scalable and commercially viable process has provided HydroGraph with a strong foundation on which we will build.”

Story continues

“I am very proud of what we have achieved at HydroGraph. In a few short years we have successfully taken HydroGraph from a private research and development organization to a public company ready to focus on sales and manufacturing. This new stage of HydroGraph’s evolution is an opportunity for me to allow for a smooth transition of executive management with the right experience to lead the company into its next phase. I know that HydroGraph’s future is secure with the new leadership, and I will continue to provide Mr. Jara, Ms. Breure and the rest of the team with my insights and support as a consultant,” said Mr. Davidson.

Ms. Breure replaces David Morris, who has stepped down as President. Mr. Morris will remain a director of the Company. Ms. Breure was appointed HydroGraph’s Chief Operating Officer on October 1, 2020, and has overseen the company’s research and development, investor relations, and operations. She has ten years of experience in emerging technologies and portfolio management.

“Ms. Breure’s expertise and experience will be invaluable to HydroGraph’s achievement of its business and operational milestones. As Chief Operating Offer, Ms. Breure worked closely with Mr. Davidson to make Hydrograph’s commercial transformation possible, which, combined with her background in materials science, make her a natural fit for the role of President and director,” said Mr. Jara.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Jara, the Board, and our industry leading team as HydroGraph takes its next step in growth. I am confident that HydroGraph will quickly become a commercial success as a manufacturer of high-quality graphene, other nanomaterials, and hydrogen,” said Ms. Breure.

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph is engaged in developing and commercializing a disruptive patented technology for the production of graphene, hydrogen, and other nanomaterials via the detonation of hydrocarbon gases without external heat sources as used in conventional production processes resulting in cost effective, energy efficient, green production with minimal emissions and waste. HydroGraph is also engaged in creating customized graphene solutions for specific applications such as graphene ink for printing electric circuits, functionalized graphene for use in biosensors and designer liquid dispersions.

For more information, please visit www.hydrograph.com or contact:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Telephone: (604) 220-3120‬

Email: ir@hydrograph.com

Kjirstin Breure

President and Director

Telephone: (604) 220-3120

Email: kjirstin@hydrograph.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”, including statements respecting the services to be provided by HydroGraph and the consideration to be paid to HydroGraph. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although HydroGraph believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because HydroGraph can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in HydroGraph’s disclosure documents which can be found under HydroGraph’s profile on www.sedar.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



