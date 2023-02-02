U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

HydroGraph Inc. Announces Appointment of Research and Development Lab Scientist

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.
·4 min read
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced the appointment of Alan Austin as Research and Development Lab Scientist, effective immediately.

In this role, Austin will focus on the development of innovative applications in lubrication, graphene enhanced dispersions and nano-engineered composites.

Austin joins HydroGraph with extensive experience in research and development materials engineering.

With a background in Chemistry and a Master of Science in Material Science and Engineering from Oklahoma State University, Austin has a proven track record of success in research and development. During his time as a graduate research assistant, he designed, studied and characterized polymer electrolytes and epoxy-based composites, and studied the exfoliation and dispersion of graphene oxide using sonication techniques. His experience in the green space as a regulatory specialist for Vanguard Environmental Inc. further solidifies his qualifications for this role.

“We are excited to have Alan join our team. His experience and intellectual curiosity in materials engineering will bring a new level of innovation to our application development in lubrication,” said Vice President Research and Development, Dr. Chris Sorensen. “HydroGraph’s graphene has already shown excellent performance in lubricant applications, reducing friction by up to 55% and decreasing mechanical wear by up to 70%. We look forward to the contributions Alan will make to our R&D team and the graphene industry.”

“HydroGraph provides an opportunity for innovation and growth, and I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the advancement of their graphene technology. I look forward to working with Dr. Chris Sorensen and the R&D team and play a part in revolutionizing the nanomaterial industry,” says Austin.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on December 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Contacts:

HydroGraph Investor Relations
Bob Wowk, CFO
bob.wowk@hydrograph.com
908.627.1315

HydroGraph Media Contact
Kristin Schaeffer
kristin@amfmediagroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include but are not limited to: the timing of trading of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB, the ‎potential benefits of listing on the OTCQB, ‎the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the ability to successfully scale the commercialization of the products, the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


