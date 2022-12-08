U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market to Reach $3.37 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hydrographic survey equipment market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hydrographic survey equipment market is expected to grow to $3.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The main types of hydrographic survey equipment are sensing systems, positioning systems, optical systems, profilers, software, and other types. Sensing systems refer to a system utilizing technology such as, but not limited to, radar, video, sound, or infrared technology that shall be capable of detecting the presence of a person(s) or object(s) as measured by the placement of a 12-inch high by 12-inch diameter cylinder within a minimum area.

The various platforms include surface vessels, USV and UUV, and aircraft with a depth that includes shallow water and deep water. The various applications include port and harbor management, offshore oil and gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, hydrographic or bathymetry survey, and other applications. The various end-users include commercial, research, and defense.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hydrographic survey equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in the hydrographic survey equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in maritime trade is expected to propel the growth of the hydrographic survey equipment market going forward. Maritime trade refers to the type of trade that includes the use of ships to transport goods by sea. Hydrographic surveying is a civil engineering service that determines the physical features of an underwater area and helps the maritime trade. For instance, in 2021, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development data, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, maritime trade is projected to increase by 4.3% in the year 2021. Therefore, the increase in maritime trade is driving the hydrographic survey equipment market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrographic survey equipment market. Major companies operating in the hydrographic survey equipment market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2022, Kongsberg Maritime, a Europe-based company operating in hydrographic survey equipment launched an addition to the acoustic modems, a cNODE Mantis that creates a new capability for streaming a live video feed for numerous subsea installations. The cNODE Mantis featured a live video solution technology that helps in subsea installation projects and visually monitors the placement of structures on the seabed.

In May 2019, Sonardyne, a UK-based leading manufacturer of underwater products for acoustic positioning, sensing, and UUV vehicles, acquired EIVA for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Sonardyne aims to strengthen its expertise in underwater communications, navigation with monitoring, and imaging. Eiva is a Denmark-based engineering company that specializes in developing high-end hardware and software for hydrographic survey equipment.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Sensing Systems; Positioning Systems; Optical System; Profilers; Software; Other Types
2) By Platform: Surface Vessels; USV And UUV; Aircraft
3) By Depth: Shallow Water; Deep Water
4) By Application: Port And Harbor Management; Offshore Oil And Gas Survey; Cable Or Pipeline Route Survey; Hydrographic Or Bathymetry Survey; Other Applications
5) By End User: Commercial; Research; Defense

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Size And Growth

6. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Segmentation

7. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

9. China Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

10. India Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

11. Japan Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

12. Australia Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

13. Indonesia Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

14. South Korea Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

15. Western Europe Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

16. UK Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

17. Germany Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

18. France Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

20. Russia Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

21. North America Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

22. USA Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

23. South America Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

24. Brazil Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

25. Middle East Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

26. Africa Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

27. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

29. Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Konsberg

  • Sonardyne

  • Innomar Technologie GmbH

  • EdgeTech

  • Tritech International Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jfaeh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrographic-survey-equipment-global-market-to-reach-3-37-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-6-4-301698527.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

