HydroGreen Wins "Sustainability Product of the Year" in Global Sustainability Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a local chain agricultural technology company, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group named the HydroGreen Grow System, an indoor growing technology for fresh livestock feed, as "Sustainability Product of the Year" in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honour those people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission. The judges recognized several finalists for the global awards, including CubicFarms.

HydroGreen Wins “Sustainability Product of the Year” (CNW Group/CubicFarm Systems Corp.)

"We are proud to reward HydroGreen and recognize CubicFarms for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

The HydroGreen Grow System and the CubicFarm System indoor growing technologies convert wasteful long supply chain agriculture into local chains, enabling farmers to grow more with significantly less land, water, waste, and physical labour. Farmers using these technologies are growing delicious fresh produce and nutritious livestock superfeed in any climate, year-round.

"We're thrilled that HydroGreen's technology has won 'Sustainability Product of the Year' for 2021," said Dan Schmidt, President, HydroGreen. "As a technology company founded by farmers, we're passionate about helping farmers to keep growing sustainably. HydroGreen's technology allows farmers to maintain their independence and protects our resources now, and for future generations."

The HydroGreen Grow System technology was designed for areas impacted by water scarcity and uses 90% less water than conventional irrigated field crops. Farmers can harvest fresh livestock feed daily, exponentially increasing output by producing up to 360 harvests annually, compared to two harvests per year using traditional farming methods.

For fresh produce, CubicFarms' unique patented Crop Motion Technology™ moves the plants, maximizing cubic square footage while moving trays to the front of the module for seeding and harvesting. The CubicFarm System uses significantly less land and water compared to field farming to grow the same amount of fresh produce.

"To reliably feed ourselves going forward, we need to utilize our limited and precious resources much more efficiently and leveraging technology will enable us to do that," said Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarms. "We believe indoor growing is the solution necessary for more sustainable farming for the future. Congratulations to all recognized by the Business Intelligence Group in this year's Sustainability Awards!"

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

