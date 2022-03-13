U.S. markets closed

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Availability of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins across e-commerce Platforms to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market by Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 622 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Key Market Driver

  • Key Market Challenges

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report is segmented by Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, and Australia is the key market for hydrolyzed vegetable protein in Europe.

During the projected period, the dry powder segment's hydrolyzed vegetable protein market share will expand significantly. The rising demand for hydrolyzed vegetable protein powders to enhance the flavor of numerous food formulations by breaking down the vegetable proteins into their basic amino acids, which results in covering up to 20% glutamate in the food product, is ascribed to the growth.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Related Reports:

Oyster Sauces Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Elderberry Market in US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 622 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.66

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Dien LLC, Foodchem International Corp., FoodGrain Group Sdn. Bhd., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Titan Biotech Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Dry powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dien LLC

  • 10.6 Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.7 Kerry Group Plc

  • 10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Tate and Lyle Plc

  • 10.12 Titan Biotech Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein-market---2022-2026--increasing-availability-of-hydrolyzed-vegetable-proteins-across-e-commerce-platforms-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301501092.html

SOURCE Technavio

