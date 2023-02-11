Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market to grow by 5.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Aarkay Food Products Ltd. | Aipu Food Industry | Ajinomoto Co. Inc. | AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd. | BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. | Caremoli SpA | Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. | Foodchem International Corp. | Givaudan SA | Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. | Innova Flavors | Kerry Group Plc | Merck and Co. Inc. | New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. | Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical | SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC | Tate and Lyle Plc | Titan Biotech Ltd. | YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD. | Koninklijke DSM NV, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market was valued at USD 1,879.46 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 622.97 million. The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size is estimated to grow by USD 710.17 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.55% according to Technavio.
Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for Processed Meat, Condiments, and Biscuits.
Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Powders and Reaction Flavors.
Aipu Food Industry - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for meat products, savory snacks, and seasoning mixes.
BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Soya Protein, Ground Nut Protein, and Wheat Protein.
Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms
Growing prominence of private-label brands
Increasing demand for a protein-based diet
Key Challenges -
Increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products
Management challenges faced by manufacturers operating in the market
Availability of MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) in hydrolyzed vegetable protein
What are the key data covered in this hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrolyzed vegetable protein market vendors
Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 710.17 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.05
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key countries
US, China, Australia, Finland, and Denmark
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd., BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc, Titan Biotech Ltd., YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and Koninklijke DSM NV
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
