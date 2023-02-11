U.S. markets closed

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market to grow by 5.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms will drive growth -Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aarkay Food Products Ltd. | Aipu Food Industry | Ajinomoto Co. Inc. | AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd. | BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. | Caremoli SpA | Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. | Foodchem International Corp. | Givaudan SA | Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. | Innova Flavors | Kerry Group Plc | Merck and Co. Inc. | New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. | Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical | SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC | Tate and Lyle Plc | Titan Biotech Ltd. | YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD. | Koninklijke DSM NV, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market, request a Free
sample report

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market was valued at USD 1,879.46 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 622.97 million. The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size is estimated to grow by USD 710.17 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.55% according to Technavio.

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for Processed Meat, Condiments, and Biscuits.

  • Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Powders and Reaction Flavors.

  • Aipu Food Industry - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for meat products, savory snacks, and seasoning mixes.

  • BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Soya Protein, Ground Nut Protein, and Wheat Protein.

Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

  • Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms

  • Growing prominence of private-label brands

  • Increasing demand for a protein-based diet

Key Challenges - 

  • Increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products

  • Management challenges faced by manufacturers operating in the market

  • Availability of MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) in hydrolyzed vegetable protein

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrolyzed vegetable protein market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The whey protein market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,012.28 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (whey protein concentrates, whey protein hydrolysates, and whey protein isolates), application (food and beverages, nutritional supplements, personal care, and animal feed and pet food), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The vegetable concentrates market size is expected to grow by USD 119.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (paste and purees and pieces and powders) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 710.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.05

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Finland, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd., BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc, Titan Biotech Ltd., YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and Koninklijke DSM NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Dry powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Indirect - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Finland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

  • 12.4 Aipu Food Industry

  • 12.5 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • 12.6 BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD.

  • 12.7 Caremoli SpA

  • 12.8 Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Givaudan SA

  • 12.10 Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.11 Innova Flavors

  • 12.12 Kerry Group Plc

  • 12.13 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 12.14 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.15 New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Tate and Lyle Plc

  • 12.17 Titan Biotech Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein-market-to-grow-by-5-05-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-availability-of-hydrolyzed-vegetable-proteins-across-e-commerce-platforms-will-drive-growth--technavio-301743074.html

SOURCE Technavio

