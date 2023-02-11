Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market to grow by 5.05% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aarkay Food Products Ltd. | Aipu Food Industry | Ajinomoto Co. Inc. | AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd. | BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. | Caremoli SpA | Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. | Foodchem International Corp. | Givaudan SA | Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc. | Innova Flavors | Kerry Group Plc | Merck and Co. Inc. | New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. | Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical | SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC | Tate and Lyle Plc | Titan Biotech Ltd. | YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD. | Koninklijke DSM NV, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Dry powder, Liquid, and Paste), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market was valued at USD 1,879.46 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 622.97 million. The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size is estimated to grow by USD 710.17 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.55% according to Technavio.

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for Processed Meat, Condiments, and Biscuits.

Aarkay Food Products Ltd. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Powders and Reaction Flavors.

Aipu Food Industry - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins for meat products, savory snacks, and seasoning mixes.

BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD. - The company offers hydrolyzed vegetable proteins such as Soya Protein, Ground Nut Protein, and Wheat Protein.

Global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms

Growing prominence of private-label brands

Increasing demand for a protein-based diet

Key Challenges -

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products

Management challenges faced by manufacturers operating in the market

Availability of MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) in hydrolyzed vegetable protein

What are the key data covered in this hydrolyzed vegetable protein market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrolyzed vegetable protein market vendors

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 710.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Australia, Finland, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd., BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc, Titan Biotech Ltd., YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and Koninklijke DSM NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

