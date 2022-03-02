U.S. markets closed

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size to Increase by USD 519.19 Mn | Driven by rising demand from building and construction sector | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Overview

The global hydrophobic coatings market is forecasted to grow by USD 519.19 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by end-user (automotive, building and construction, aerospace, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the hydrophobic coatings market study:

  • Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

  • Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

  • Analysis on market share by vendors

  • Key product launches and regulatory climate

  • Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Download a Free Sample Report to find out more about the report coverage

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Growth Opportunities

Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing significant investments in infrastructure development. For instance, between 2019-2023, the Government of India is expected to invest about USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure development. This has been fostering the growth of various end-user industries. Similarly, other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Australia are also witnessing significant investments across various industries. Many such factors are creating new revenue-generating pockets for the local and global market players.

Parent Market Analysis:

Technavio categorizes the global hydrophobic coatings market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The parent market is driven by the shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants and the growing demand for water-soluble polymers for water treatment.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Drivers

Growing demand from the building and construction industry

The increase in population and the rising demand for residential projects have led to a surge in construction activities globally. Besides, the factors such as rapid industrialization and the thriving manufacturing sector, especially in developing countries such as China and India have fostered the growth of the global construction industry. Hydrophobic coatings are widely used in applications such as pipes and fittings, foundations, roofing, flooring, paneling, roads, insulation, cable sheathing, and ducting. With the rise in construction activities globally, the demand for hydrophobic coatings will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Although the growing demand for hydrophobic coatings in the automotive industry and superior properties of hydrophobic coatings will further boost the market growth, the growing adoption of bezel-less screens will reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Request for a Free Sample of this research report for additional highlights on other factors impacting the market growth.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: APAC to Dominate with 44% Global Market Share

APAC holds 44% of the global market share and is estimated to be the largest revenue contributor during the forecast period. The increase in the disposable income of the consumers, rise in government initiatives, and the growth in the penetration of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are driving the demand for hydrophobic coatings in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for hydrophobic coatings in APAC. The market in the region will witness faster growth than in other regions.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Automotive segment to generate maximum revenue

The automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the self-cleaning property and visual aesthetics of hydrophobic coatings. Also, the increase in the sales of automobiles will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the hydrophobic coatings market.
Download a Free Sample Report

Hydrophobic coatings Market: Featured Companies

New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the hydrophobic coatings market. Some of the key players in the hydrophobic coatings market include:

  • 3M Co.

  • AccuCoat Inc.

  • Aculon

  • Advanced Nanotech Lab

  • Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Artekya Technology

  • BASF SE

  • CYTONIX

  • Drywired

  • Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc.

  • NEI Corp.

  • NeverWet LLC

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

  • P2i Ltd.

  • Pearl Global Ltd.

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Sto SEA Pte. Ltd

  • Surfactis Technologies

  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.

  • UltraTech International Inc.

M&As/Product Launches:

  • Aculon – The company offers hydrophobic coatings that includes hydrofoe, hydrophil, which provides superior water repellency and protection for all surface.

  • AccuCoat Inc. - The company offers a wide range of thin film optical coatings such as anti-reflective, beamsplitters, dichroic and metal mirrors, filters, and ITO coatings for global customers.

Buy our full report to explore successful business strategies adopted by key players.

Make an inquiry before purchasing our full report

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports:

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Waterborne Coatings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 519.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.9

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., AccuCoat Inc., Aculon, Advanced Nanotech Lab, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Artekya Technology, BASF SE, CYTONIX, Drywired, Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc., NEI Corp., NeverWet LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., P2i Ltd., Pearl Global Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Sto SEA Pte. Ltd, Surfactis Technologies, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and UltraTech International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aculon

  • 10.4 Artekya Technology

  • 10.5 CYTONIX

  • 10.6 Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc.

  • 10.7 NEI Corp.

  • 10.8 NeverWet LLC

  • 10.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Surfactis Technologies

  • 10.12 UltraTech International Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrophobic-coatings-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-519-19-mn--driven-by-rising-demand-from-building-and-construction-sector--technavio-301491866.html

SOURCE Technavio

