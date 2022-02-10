U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,697.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,000.25
    -38.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.74
    +1.08 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.61
    -0.83 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8120
    +0.2870 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,068.45
    +1,447.28 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.43
    +47.72 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,668.61
    +25.19 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Hydroponics Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis [2021-2028] | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in hydroponics market are Heliospectra AB, Signify Holdings, Terra Tech Corp, Argus Control Systems, American Hydroponics, Scotts Miracle-Gro, LumiGrow, Village Farms, Green Sense Holdings, and Urban cultivator and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroponics market size is set to gain traction from the increasing need to grow nutritionally superior crops without using artificial ripening agents and pesticides. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Hydroponics Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, numerous companies operating in the market are nowadays introducing innovative systems to strengthen their positions. The Analytics India Magazine, for instance, mentioned in an article that artificial intelligence-based hydroponics or aquiculture are trending because of their ability to collect data about electrical conductivity levels, pH levels, nutrient supply, and crop vitals. At the same time, they can easily detect humidity levels, temperature, and light density.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydroponics-market-102275

A list of renowned providers of hydroponics operating in the global hydroponics market:

  • Heliospectra AB

  • Signify Holdings

  • Terra Tech Corp.

  • Argus Control Systems

  • American Hydroponics

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro

  • LumiGrow

  • Village Farms

  • Green Sense Holdings

  • Urban Cultivator

  • Other key market players

Segments-

Vegetable Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Demand for Premium-quality Products

Based on the type, the market is segregated into liquid hydroponics and aggregate hydroponic systems. On the basis of region, it is divided into the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. By crop type, it is fragmented into flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Amongst these, the vegetables segment is set to generate the largest hydroponics market share in the upcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for premium-quality vegetables in developed countries. This is mainly occurring on account of the increasing prevalence of diseases caused by the consumption of chemically-treated vegetables.

Report Coverage-

The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of pre-existing companies that can affect the outlook throughout the forthcoming years. Besides, it provides an accurate assessment by highlighting information on several aspects that may include growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and hindrances. It also represents the market size from a global perspective by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Aim & Scope:

  • An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

  • The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

  • Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

  • The report presents current trends in the industry and the future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

  • The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

  • The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hydroponics-market-102275

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Concerns of Food Security to Favor Growth

The demand for hydroponics is likely to surge in the near future because of their ability to provide better crop yields in a lesser time period, control soil borne pathogens, and nutrient availability in the system. Apart from that, the increasing global population and reduction in the number of agricultural lands is slowly surging concerns about food security. Hence, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to encourage farmers to adopt unique agricultural practices. Aquiculture is one such intelligent crop production technique that is enabling farmers to grow crops faster than conventional methods. Also, rising R&D activities by companies to enhance productivity is expected to propel the hydroponics market growth in the near future. However, the low compatibility of significant plants, especially turnips, carrots, and onions to grow in such new agricultural settings may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Rising Production of Lettuce and Strawberries in Australia to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Europe currently holds the largest share and is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the forecast period. The rising adoption of aquiculture across Spain, Netherlands, and France is expected to bolster growth in the region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow rapidly on account of the surging implementation of this agricultural method in Australia, Japan, India, and China. Australia is considered to be the largest producer of lettuce worldwide. It also cultivates strawberries by using this technique. India is set to experience high demand because of the availability of poor soil and lack of land.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Farming Techniques to Bring Sustainability

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of multiple companies. Most of them are focusing on R&D activities to come up with state-of-the-art techniques for surging sustainability and saving costs. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

  • March 2021: The state government of Ahmedabad announced its plan to accelerate hydroponic farming in cities to encourage households to grow vegetables in their homes. The agriculture department staff will provide hands-on training to residents with DIY videos.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hydroponics-market-102275

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bro

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Auto

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • TotalEnergies to Boost Investor Returns After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosThe results round out a strong run of earnings from B

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Siemens orders boom as customers stock up on equipment

    German engineering and technology group Siemens unveiled on Thursday a massive jump in orders during its first quarter, and indicated it would continue trimming fringe businesses, driving its shares up more than 6%. Siemens, one of the world's largest capital goods companies, also beat forecasts for revenue and profit for the three months to Dec. 31. "We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'