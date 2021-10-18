U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.80
    +1.43 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,252.75
    -42.01 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,912.37
    +15.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.45
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.00
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0350 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2630
    +0.5860 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,957.91
    +1,168.27 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.62
    -4.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.60
    -38.43 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Hydrow Launches First Global Integrated Campaign: "Feel The Hydrow High"

·3 min read

The creative brings to life the unique feeling Hydrow delivers

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrow, the leading at-home connected rower that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to your home, today launched "Feel the Hydrow high," a new global creative campaign that aims to build momentum for the brand while providing a snapshot into the whole health benefits and lifestyle that rowing delivers.

&quot;Feel the Hydrow High&quot;
"Feel the Hydrow High"

While other fitness brands focus on the act of working out, the Hydrow high campaign highlights the whole health benefits the Hydrow experience delivers including the endorphin rush, the potential for mental clarity, and the accomplishment of having rowed as part of a community. Hydrow's patented technology brings the outside world to the comfort of one's home, transporting users to breathtaking waterways around the world including London, Miami, Boston, Lucerne and more.

"Nothing quite compares to that special swing rowers feel when working together on the water, and it's something we've worked hard to recreate with Hydrow," said Bruce Smith, Founder & CEO of Hydrow. "This campaign captures that totally unique feeling of moving in perfect synchronicity across the water — it's so much more than just a workout; it really is the 'Hydrow high.'"

Starting now and continuing through the holiday season, the campaign features print and digital ads, OOH and the broadcast launch of a compelling anthem film championing the "Hydrow high" -- all amplified with social media posts from Hydrow celebrity members and brand ambassadors showcasing their own "Hydrow high" experience. In the UK, the campaign will extend across digital channels, OOH and on connected TV.

"We have continued to see growth across all key usage metrics month over month, which tells us that members are responding positively to our content and engaging with one another in our online communities," said Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, Hydrow Chief Commercial Officer. "As we head into an unprecedented holiday season, this is a critical moment in our brand strategy to excite our target audience with the prospect of a lifestyle choice that's so much more than exercise."

"Hydrow high" was developed by Mojo Supermarket for Hydrow.

"The first time I tried rowing on a Hydrow, I was like… dang. This thing makes me feel different… like life is more vibrant, food tastes better… somehow, I felt invincible. That is what we are trying to show people with this campaign," explained Mo Said, Chief Creative Officer at Mojo.

To learn more about Hydrow and experience the high, visit http://hydrow.com. View the creative on YouTube starting November 9.

About Hydrow
Hydrow is the leading at-home connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups, twice that of cycling or running, while the rower's On the Mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full body workout.

About Mojo Supermarket
Mojo Supermarket has added a number of high profile accounts over the past six months including Match, Truth Initiative® (the national public health organization behind the proven-effective truth® youth smoking, vaping and nicotine prevention campaign), Girls Who Code, Netflix, and others. The agency was named AdAge Agency to Watch 2020, and AdAge Standout Agency in 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrow-launches-first-global-integrated-campaign-feel-the-hydrow-high-301402210.html

SOURCE Hydrow

Recommended Stories

  • Everyday Habits That Can Lead to "Deadly" Cancer

    One of the most common questions people have about cancer is, "How can I prevent it?" The American Cancer Society estimates that at least 42% of cancers are potentially avoidable. How? By modifying certain lifestyle factors that are within your control: Nutrition, body weight, physical activity, smoking, and alcohol consumption. But those aren't the only parts of your daily routine that might increase your cancer risk. Read on to find out more, including some surprising habits that can lead to c

  • How to Motivate Yourself: 6 Science-Backed Strategies to Get Yourself on Track

    Whether it’s hitting the gym three days a week or finally finishing your novel, sometimes the biggest obstacle standing in the way of achieving your goals is, well, you. Here, how to motivate yourself with six...

  • Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Dementia, Say Doctors Now

    You might think Alzheimer's Disease or dementia makes you forgetful, debilitatingly so, but can't be fatal. That's a myth. Forgive the bluntness but "Alzheimer's disease has no survivors," says the Alzheimer's Association. "It destroys brain cells and causes memory changes, erratic behaviors and loss of body functions. It slowly and painfully takes away a person's identity, ability to connect with others, think, eat, talk, walk and find his or her way home." No one wants that to happen—and you c

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Oil Touches Multiyear Highs With Energy Crunch Intensifying

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged to multiyear highs, spurred by an energy-supply crunch as winter approaches. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismGlobal benchmark Brent futures earlier rose above $86 a barrel, r

  • Some families scratching their heads after finding cuts to their October child tax credit payment

    Some families started noticing smaller payments for September and now they say they see small payments for October.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop as inflation concerns outweigh earnings optimism

    Investors' concerns over elevated inflation offset hopes that more companies will follow the lead of the big banks last week and post strong quarterly earnings results.

  • Revance's stock falls 35% after FDA says it won't approve the company's frown-line injection

    Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 35.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve Revance's application for a frown-line treatment. The FDA issued a complete response letter that the company received Oct. 15, citing issues with Revance's manufacturing facilities. Revance said it plans to address those concerns. Revance's stock is down 19.9% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 19.0%.

  • This California teen chats with such financial heavyweights as John Paulson and Howard Marks for his podcast

    Logan Lin, a 17-year-old senior in high school, speaks with billionaire investors, CEOs and other business experts for his FinanZe program

  • Blue Owl Capital to acquire Oak Streat Real Estate Capital and investment advisory business for $950 million

    Blue Owl Capital Inc. said Monday it entered an agreement to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC and its investment advisory business for $950 million in cash and stock. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl will fund the deal through cash and up to 39 million common units. Oak Street shareholders will be entitled to up to $650 million in earnouts, payable in cash or Blue Owl common units at future dates. The deal is expected to be 5% to 7% accretive to distributab

  • Annovis Bio Stock Tumbled, and CEO Maria L. Maccecchini Bought Shares

    Annovis Bio stock hasn’t recovered after losing more than half its value after a late July presentation. Last week, insiders led by CEO Maria L. Maccecchini scooped up shares.

  • These money and investing tips can help you ride this bull market without getting thrown

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: Here’s why you should be more concerned about the S&P 500’s small declines These quality dividend stocks can keep you ahead of ...

  • Netflix and Tesla will look to buck the earnings-slowdown trend

    While earnings growth is expected to slow down appreciably for many companies from a record-breaking first half, two prominent companies are projected to put up big numbers this week.

  • Short Selling Guide: How to Short a Stock

    Short-sellers make money by betting a stock will drop in price. When the price drops, the short seller buys the stock they sold back at a lower price.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • CDW buying Texas IT firm Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion

    CDW Corp. said it's buying San Antonio, Texas-based IT firm Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based CDW (Nasdaq: CDW) said it's buying the 21-year-old Texas company from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in an all-cash deal. Clayton, Dubilier and Rice acquired a majority interest in Sirius Computer Solutions in 2019 for an undisclosed price, according to the San Antonio Business Journal, a sister publication, which reported that Sirius is the city's 17th-largest private company, with 2020 local revenue of $99.1 million.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • Enapter shares rise after winning an Earthshot award

    MARKET PULSE Enapter (xe:ena) a German-listed maker of hydrogen generators, rose 4% in early Frankfurt tradingas one of the five winners of Prince William's Earthshot prize. The company received £1 million in the "fix our climate" category.

  • Richest Families in Southeast Asia Look for the Next Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Southeast Asia’s old-money tycoons are boosting investment in technology startups, looking to ride a wave of surging valuations as they seek to counter the fallout of the pandemic on businesses ranging from retail to hospitality and manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even T