Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market projected to total US$ 2.6 Bn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market was valued at ~ US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022, and is expected to propagate at a CAGR of ~ 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This growth is prominently driven by the growing consumption of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate in the several end use industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical.

Attribute

Details

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Estimated Size 2022

US$ 1.8 Bn

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029)

~5.8%

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Size in Projected 2029

US$ 2.6 Bn

A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market includes global industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report examines the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market and provides key perceptions for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

As per findings of the report, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period, owing to numerous driving factors such as intensifying demand for processed food globally.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3891

According to FMI’s analysis, key manufacturers are focusing on identifying and leveraging the white spaces in the application of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate. Additionally, market consolidation in developing Asian countries is likely to remain a key to gaining distinct competitive advantage, due to significant growth of cosmetic industry in the region.

Rising East Asia Market Attractiveness

In terms of value, East Asia is projected to consigned lucrative growth in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market during the forecast period. East Asia is projected to account for dominating region in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. Large population and increasing spending power of the residents is driving the processed food market in Asian countries. High GDP growth of India and China has been witnessed in the last few years and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Moreover, the high growth economies are creating opportunities for food industry to grow at a good pace. Growth in food consumption will ultimately reflect the growth in food additives. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is consumed in processed food in significant quantity. Therefore, high growth in processed food industry is expected to bolster the growth in demand for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate

Food Industry to Remain as Significant Consumer of Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate

Globally, the Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate market has been segmented on the basis of grade, application, End-Use and regions.

  • On the basis of grade, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is segmented into Halal and Vegan. Halal segment is expected to account for more than 3/4th share of the total hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market value throughout the forecast period. Increasing focus of consumer on various standards and certification regarding halal and vegan are expected to drive the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market growth in the upcoming years

  • On the basis of application, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is segmented into anticaking agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener. Thickener segment is expected to account for prominent share in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for thickener in the processed food is projected to boost the demand for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate in the food industry across the globe

  • On the basis of end-use, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is segmented into food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Food industry is projected to witness lucrative growth and dominating segment in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate has been observed in industrial applications in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphates are mostly used as thickener, emulsifier and stabilizer in these industry.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3891

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2014-2021

Historical Data Available for

2022-2029

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Grade, Application, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Sanofi Ingredients

• Tate & Lyle

• Ingredion Incorporated

• MGP Ingredients, Inc.

• Cargill Foods

• Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Green Stone Swiss Co., Ltd.

• BOC Sciences

• Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3891

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the key market participants, who are well-known market leaders in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. Some of examples of the key players in the global Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate market are Sinofi Ingredients, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Cargill Foods, Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is highly fragmented with number of players holding shares in the market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Colloidal Alumina Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, colloidal alumina market is set to witness stable growth, registering a CAGR of 2.2% for the period of 2021-2031.

Airlaid Textile Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Airlaid Textile market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

AKD Emulsifier Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, AKD emulsifier market is set to witness healthy growth, registering a CAGR of 4.8% for the period of 2021-2031.

Bio Rational Fungicides Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Bio rational Fungicides market is set witness remarkable growth with CAGR between 10 to 13% during the forecast period.

Acetyl Serine Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, demand for Acetyl serine market set to witness significant rise during the forecast period, at a projected CAGR of 4-6% during 2021-2031.

Coumarin Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, coumarin market is set to witness steady expansion, growing at a CAGR of 5-7% during 2021-2031.

Crotonic Acid Market: According to the latest research study published by Future Market Insights, Crotonic Acid Market is projected to witness stable growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Fiber Optic Labels Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Fiber Optic Labels market is set to witness tremendous growth during 2021-2031 with CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2031.

Epoxy Paint Thinner Market: According to the latest research study published by Future Market Insights, Epoxy Paint Thinner market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Cyclic Ketones Market: According to latest research conducted by Future Market Insights, the global market of ketones is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% to 6% during the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydroxypropyl-distarch-phosphate-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/hydroxypropyl-distarch-phosphate-market


