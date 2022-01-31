Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market projected to total US$ 2.6 Bn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market was valued at ~ US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022, and is expected to propagate at a CAGR of ~ 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This growth is prominently driven by the growing consumption of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate in the several end use industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical.



Attribute Details Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 1.8 Bn Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) ~5.8% Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Size in Projected 2029 US$ 2.6 Bn

A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market includes global industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report examines the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market and provides key perceptions for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

As per findings of the report, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period, owing to numerous driving factors such as intensifying demand for processed food globally.

According to FMI’s analysis, key manufacturers are focusing on identifying and leveraging the white spaces in the application of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate. Additionally, market consolidation in developing Asian countries is likely to remain a key to gaining distinct competitive advantage, due to significant growth of cosmetic industry in the region.

Rising East Asia Market Attractiveness

In terms of value, East Asia is projected to consigned lucrative growth in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market during the forecast period. East Asia is projected to account for dominating region in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. Large population and increasing spending power of the residents is driving the processed food market in Asian countries. High GDP growth of India and China has been witnessed in the last few years and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Moreover, the high growth economies are creating opportunities for food industry to grow at a good pace. Growth in food consumption will ultimately reflect the growth in food additives. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is consumed in processed food in significant quantity. Therefore, high growth in processed food industry is expected to bolster the growth in demand for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate

Food Industry to Remain as Significant Consumer of Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate

Globally, the Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate market has been segmented on the basis of grade, application, End-Use and regions.

On the basis of grade, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is segmented into Halal and Vegan. Halal segment is expected to account for more than 3/4 th share of the total hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market value throughout the forecast period. Increasing focus of consumer on various standards and certification regarding halal and vegan are expected to drive the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market growth in the upcoming years

On the basis of application, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is segmented into anticaking agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener. Thickener segment is expected to account for prominent share in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for thickener in the processed food is projected to boost the demand for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate in the food industry across the globe

On the basis of end-use, the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is segmented into food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Food industry is projected to witness lucrative growth and dominating segment in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate has been observed in industrial applications in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries. Hydroxypropyl distarch phosphates are mostly used as thickener, emulsifier and stabilizer in these industry.



Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2014-2021 Historical Data Available for 2022-2029 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Grade, Application, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Sanofi Ingredients



• Tate & Lyle



• Ingredion Incorporated



• MGP Ingredients, Inc.



• Cargill Foods



• Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd.



• Green Stone Swiss Co., Ltd.



• BOC Sciences



• Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc.

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the key market participants, who are well-known market leaders in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market. Some of examples of the key players in the global Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate market are Sinofi Ingredients, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Cargill Foods, Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is highly fragmented with number of players holding shares in the market.

