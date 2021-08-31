Hyer Taps Former Shipt VP Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development

<p>Michigan-based Hyer appoints DelGiudice to lead business development and drive strategic growth </p>

GROSS POINTE, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyer, a leading on-demand labor app powering the gig economy, announced today the appointment of Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development.

Hyer appoints Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development

In his new role, DelGiudice will lead Hyer's business development efforts and expand all aspects of Hyer's partnership strategy—directly engaging with customers and translating the company's business objectives into sales strategies that drive top-line growth.

Dave Dempsey, Founder and CEO said, "As Hyer rapidly expands into new markets, DelGiudice will be a significant addition to our team. His industry experience coupled with his focus on customer relationships will be essential as we continue to reinvent how work gets done."

DelGiudice most recently served as the Vice President of Business Development for Shipt, the Target-owned, on-demand delivery service. In that role, he led all new partnership acquisition and revenue across Retail and CPG Industries and was responsible for expanding Shipt's footprint through national and local partnerships. DelGiudice has spent over 15 years in the retail/eCommerce/startup space in partner-facing roles with companies like Anheuser-Busch and Amazon.

"Hyer is disrupting the labor landscape by giving people the flexibility they want, all while providing businesses with on-demand help. I'm thrilled to start this new chapter with Hyer—it's an enormous opportunity to build the future of how people collectively work," DelGiudice said.

About Hyer

Based in Gross Pointe, MI, Hyer is a simple, straightforward, powerful on-demand labor platform that connects people to opportunities and businesses to workers in real-time. Led by a team of industry experts, Hyer launched in 2019 in Michigan—and today has expanded their footprint across leading retailers in 10 states with three guiding principles in mind: empower people, create and connect opportunities and support the communities we serve. To learn more about Hyer, visit www.gohyer.com.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyer-taps-former-shipt-vp-dan-delgiudice-as-vice-president-of-business-development-301366252.html

SOURCE Hyer