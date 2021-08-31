U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.85
    -4.94 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,367.16
    -32.68 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,229.63
    -36.26 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.87
    -1.12 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6150
    -0.2700 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,556.16
    -339.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.63
    +22.04 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.65
    -38.36 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Hyer Taps Former Shipt VP Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development

·2 min read

<p>Michigan-based Hyer appoints DelGiudice to lead business development and drive strategic growth </p>

GROSS POINTE, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyer, a leading on-demand labor app powering the gig economy, announced today the appointment of Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development.

Hyer appoints Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development
Hyer appoints Dan DelGiudice as Vice President of Business Development

In his new role, DelGiudice will lead Hyer's business development efforts and expand all aspects of Hyer's partnership strategy—directly engaging with customers and translating the company's business objectives into sales strategies that drive top-line growth.

Dave Dempsey, Founder and CEO said, "As Hyer rapidly expands into new markets, DelGiudice will be a significant addition to our team. His industry experience coupled with his focus on customer relationships will be essential as we continue to reinvent how work gets done."

DelGiudice most recently served as the Vice President of Business Development for Shipt, the Target-owned, on-demand delivery service. In that role, he led all new partnership acquisition and revenue across Retail and CPG Industries and was responsible for expanding Shipt's footprint through national and local partnerships. DelGiudice has spent over 15 years in the retail/eCommerce/startup space in partner-facing roles with companies like Anheuser-Busch and Amazon.

"Hyer is disrupting the labor landscape by giving people the flexibility they want, all while providing businesses with on-demand help. I'm thrilled to start this new chapter with Hyer—it's an enormous opportunity to build the future of how people collectively work," DelGiudice said.

About Hyer

Based in Gross Pointe, MI, Hyer is a simple, straightforward, powerful on-demand labor platform that connects people to opportunities and businesses to workers in real-time. Led by a team of industry experts, Hyer launched in 2019 in Michigan—and today has expanded their footprint across leading retailers in 10 states with three guiding principles in mind: empower people, create and connect opportunities and support the communities we serve. To learn more about Hyer, visit www.gohyer.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyer-taps-former-shipt-vp-dan-delgiudice-as-vice-president-of-business-development-301366252.html

SOURCE Hyer

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • Have $300? 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In a market where high valuations  are increasingly becoming the norm, finding stocks trading at reasonable prices isn't always easy. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has enjoyed remarkable growth in revenue and share price throughout the pandemic. Pinterest's image search-and-share business model has made it a popular choice with an increasingly broad audience, from everyday consumers looking for inspiration to global brands seeking to expand their customer base through targeted ads.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Zoom Posted $1 Billion in Revenue. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Zoom Video Communications stock fell in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue Monday, topping analyst expectations. Shares of Zoom (ticker: ZM) were down more than11% in premarket trading Tuesday. Zoom Video reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $316.9 million, which amounts to $1.04 a share, compared with $185.6 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.