U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.75
    +25.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,079.00
    +240.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,085.75
    +76.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.70
    +16.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.95
    +0.66 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.68
    -3,433.34 (-7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.17
    -78.21 (-6.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,950.53
    -549.52 (-1.80%)
     

Hyloris Announces Further Extension of Maxigesic® IV Footprint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Regulatory approvals in South Korea, the fourth largest pharma market in Asia, and Panama

  • Maxigesic® IV provides a non-opioid, dual mode-of-action pain management alternative to traditional analgesics

Liège, Belgium – 21 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces further extension of the global footprint of Maxigesic® IV, a novel, unique combination of 1000mg paracetamol and 300mg ibuprofen solution for infusion, for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Maxigesic IV has now obtained regulatory approvals in South Korea, the fourth largest pharmaceutical market in Asia, and Panama, thereby increasing the number of countries in which Hyloris’ partner AFT Pharmaceuticals obtained regulatory approval for Maxigesic IV to 26 countries, from 24 countries at the end of March 2021.

Kyongbo Pharmaceuticals Co., the licensee for the South Korean market, is now gearing up to commence sales in early 2022. The licensee for Panama, Pharma Bavaria International, which has a license agreement for Maxigesic IV in 17 countries in Latin, Central America, and the Caribbean, is planning to launch the product later this year in Panama. The commercial rollouts represent the first launches of Maxigesic IV in Asia and Latin America.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented: Maxigesic IV is a breakthrough non-opioid post-operative pain treatment, offering clinicians a well-tolerated and effective alternative to highly addictive opioids. We are very pleased that Maxigesic IV is gaining further international momentum with additional regulatory approvals in key markets. Meanwhile, we and our partners are also making good progress with the regulatory submission process in the U.S., and we look forward to updating the market on further achievements over the next period.”

Maxigesic IV has been developed under the collaboration agreement signed in 2012 between Hyloris and AFT Pharmaceuticals. The product is currently licensed in over 100 countries across the globe, has been registered in 26 countries and is now launched in 5 countries. Maxigesic IV is protected by several granted patents and pending patent applications.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimising existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 13 reformulated and repurposed value-added products that have the potential to offer significant advantages over currently available alternatives. Two products are currently commercialised with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Hyloris Pharmaceuticals:
Marieke Vermeersch
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
M: +32 (0)479 490 603
investorrelations@hyloris.com


Disclaimer and forward-looking statements
Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Why Alibaba Stock Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese tech giant pulled back in response to a potential default by Evergrande Group.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Tumbles Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Sco

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs Fell Today

    Bank stocks struggled Monday as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill, which is often a strong indicator of bank profits, declined as a result of the broader market sell-off.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.