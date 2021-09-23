U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,253.00
    +124.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,196.75
    +33.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.80
    +11.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.49
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -12.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8580
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,930.36
    +1,947.55 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.86
    +64.38 (+6.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Hyloris Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Brings >25 years of executive financial leadership

Liège, Belgium – 23 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that Jean-Luc Vandebroek will be joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his new role at Hyloris, Jean-Luc will remain Non-Executive Director of the Board of Bone Therapeutics during a transition period to lead a managed succession. Jean-Luc will report to Hyloris’ CEO, and previously acting interim CFO, Stijn Van Rompay.

Jean-Luc Vandebroek is a seasoned executive who most recently served as CFO of Bone Therapeutics, a publicly traded biotech company based in Gosselies, Belgium. Prior to that, he was CFO and CIO at Alcopa and Fluxys, and before that, he held various senior financial positions at Delhaize Group. Jean-Luc is an experienced Executive Board member and has a track record of developing and implementing financing strategies and transactions and has a large, global network of investors and financial institutions. Jean-Luc holds a Master in Business Administration from the Louvain Management School.

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer of Hyloris, commented: I am very excited to join this unique and fast-growing company and look forward to working with the team and start interacting with investors and analysts over the next coming weeks. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to support the company to realise its ambition of becoming a global leader in patented, reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, added: On behalf of our staff and our Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Luc as our Chief Financial Officer. His demonstrated track record of biotech financing and executive leadership will be incremental as we further expand our shareholders’ base internationally and prepare for the next growth phase of our Company. We remain on track to deliver on our promise to enlarge our R&D portfolio with 4 new product candidates this year and look forward to updating the market on our progression over the coming period.”

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimising existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 13 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialisation with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Hyloris Pharmaceuticals:
Marieke Vermeersch
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
M: +32 (0)479 490 603
investorrelations@hyloris.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements
Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump as Evergrande Hopes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday amid hopes that China Evergrande Group is making progress in dealing with payment deadlines.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • Blackberry stock rallies after topping Wall Street estimates

    Blackberry Ltd. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the cybersecurity and Internet-of-Things company exceeded Wall Street expectations for the quarter. Blackberry (BB) shares surged 9% after hours, following a 2% rise in the regular session to close at $9.56.