U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.50
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,621.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,562.00
    +110.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.00
    +7.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.66
    +2.22 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -9.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2620
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,435.55
    +558.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.59
    +19.32 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Hyloris reports results for the full year 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
·19 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYL.BR
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Added 4 additional innovative product candidates

Strong growth in H2 leading to total revenues of €3.1 million (€0.2 million in 2020)

Significant expansion of commercial footprint of Maxigesic® IV

Tranexamic RTU licensing extended beyond U.S.

€50 million in cash and cash equivalents to execute ambitious growth strategy

LIÈGE, Belgium, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces its financial and operational results for the year ending 31 December 2021.

The past year has validated the business model that Hyloris outlined at IPO - to deliver pragmatic and commercially attractive medical innovations that address unmet needs - while consistently endeavoring to grow shareholder value. All this has occurred during a challenging period for the life science sector.” said Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris. During the year, the company has bolstered its emphasis on innovation and on value creation. ‘’We retain our core focus on cost efficient development of products through the 505(b)(2) pathway. The company has also shifted its focus towards repurposed product candidates, adding value and longevity to its portfolio with the addition of four exciting and innovative product candidates. During the year, Hyloris has invested more in in-house R&D including the opening of our laboratory in Liege. Carrying this momentum into 2022, the company expects to extend the reach of its commercialized products and bring a least 4 new exciting product candidates into Hyloris.

Increased roll out of commercial products

Maxigesic® IV, a novel, unique combination for the treatment of post-operative pain is currently licensed to partners covering over 100 countries across the globe.

During 2021 and early 2022:

  • An exclusive license and distribution agreement was signed with Hikma (LSE: HIK.L) for commercialization in the U.S. has been signed. The PDUFA date has been set on June 30, 2022. The market for post-operative pain is growing rapidly and is forecasted to reach $2.6 billion by 2028 (up from $1.1 billion in 2019)1.

  • Marketing authorizations have been granted in additional countries including: Israel, Panama, Albania, South Korea, UK, Cyprus, France, Luxembourg, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Norway.

  • Submission has been done in further countries including : Pakistan, Oman, Bahrain, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, US, Spain, Netherlands, Canada and Mexico.

  • The product has been launched in 4 additional markets : Germany, Austria, South Korea and Panama. More launches are planned in the near future.

  • Additional patents have been granted.

________________________
1 IQVIA and DelveInsight Market Research


Sotalol IV, a novel, patented, IV formulation of oral Sotalol for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias developed for the U.S.

  • Significant expansion of AltaThera’s sales force mid 2021 in order to accelerate commercial roll-out and inclusion in hospital drug formularies.

  • Post expansion sales performance has been impacted by COVID 19-related restrictions of access to hospitals. Mitigating measures have been implemented.

  • Currently Sotalol IV is investigated in two clinical studies. The first study is investigating a shorter loading regimen and is expected to be completed in 2022. The second study is a patient registry capturing real-world experience on loading and is expected to be completed in 2023.

4 new innovative product candidates

Underlining the incremental lean and mean value-creation of Hyloris, the company announced the successful addition of four new innovative product candidates to its portfolio during 2021. Each of the product candidates addresses a clear unmet need and has the potential to bring substantial value to patients, physicians and payors.

  • February 2021: Miconazole + Domiphen Bromide (MCZ/DB): Through a development and commercialization deal with Purna Female Healthcare, Hyloris will co-develop a topical synergistic combination treatment for Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (rVVC), a condition that affects nearly 10 % of women during their lifetime. MCZ/DB has a strong scientific and business rationale. A Phase 2 clinical trial is ongoing with results expected in H2 2022.

  • October 2021: CRD-102 (modified release Milrinone capsule): a novel, clinical-stage, extended-release long term use Milrinone capsule in late-stage heart failure (HF) patients with an implanted left ventricular assist device (LVAD). Heart failure is a severe and chronic condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s need for blood and oxygen. Earlier studies have demonstrated that treatment with CRD-102 resulted in improved quality of life and functional status of late-stage HF patients and it has the potential to address the current unmet needs of late-stage LVAD patients with right HF. Orphan drug designation has been granted in the US.

  • November 2021: Plecoid agents: Through its global exclusive co-development rights and future joint commercialization rights with Pleco Therapeutics, Hyloris will co-develop a chelating agent or agents - chemical compounds that capture metal ions - to detoxify the cancer promoting cellular micro-environment and improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML: 160,000 patients2 globally) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC: which accounts for approximately 13-15%3 of 2 million cases of lung cancer per year). Previous studies demonstrate that elevated levels of toxic metals are associated with inferior survival in patients with AML. Exploratory clinical studies are currently ongoing in AML patients to evaluate the metal rebalancing effect of chelating agents administered concomitantly with chemotherapy.

  • December 2021: Alenura™: Hyloris’ strategic collaboration with Vaneltix Pharma aims to develop and commercialize AlenuraTM, a patented, innovative, clinical-stage bladder instillation product candidate that combines lidocaine4 in a new alkalinized form with heparin. Thanks to the novel dual mode-of-action, AlenuraTM has the unique potential to i) immediately relieve pain, and ii) augment the mucous layer of the bladder. The product candidate treats acute pain in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), a condition that affects at least 6 million5 people in the US. Currently, there are 3 million instillation procedures per year in the US. A Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to start by mid-2022 with results potentially available by late 2023.

Repurposing and reformulation

These new innovative product candidates added in 2021 reflect a continued shift in emphasis for Hyloris on repurposing of existing drugs reaching beyond reformulation. Repurposing is the development of a pharmaceutical product, based on a well know molecule, but in a completely new indication. Repurposing can have important business advantages, it represents a more robust business strategy which is anchored in the demands of the healthcare system that are reflected in the unmet medical needs of patients, physicians and payors.

________________________
2 Datamonitor Healthcare April 2021; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 2019; WHO classification of AML, 2016
3 Medscape - Abid Irshad, MD Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine
4 Lidocaine is a local anesthetic that works by causing temporary numbness/loss of feeling in the skin and mucous membranes; Heparin is a component of the mucous layer of the bladder wall and is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots
5 Data on the female population is from the RAND Study: J Urol. 2011 August, 186(2): 540–544. doi:10.1016/j.juro.2011.03.132
Data on the male population is from the RICE Study: J Urol. 2013 January, 189(1): 141–145. doi:10.1016/j.juro.2012.08.0


Development pipeline

The company opened its own laboratory facilities in Liège, Belgium, bringing drug formulation and analytical activities in-house to further streamline processes and accelerating the R&D activities.

Hyloris has 15 products in development6 of which two are commercialized. For all current 505(b)2 products, we have made significant progress in 2021. Some of the achievements, milestones and adjustments are noted below.

Hyloris expanded the commercial potential of Tranexamic RTU beyond the U.S. with licensing deals in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, realizing an upside that was not anticipated at the IPO. In the US, Hyloris will optimize the go-to-market model for Tranexamic RTU by positioning it as a generic product, which significantly reduces regulatory costs but resulting in later approval. Although it remains an added value product outside of the US, it will be reported as established market product candidate.

Hyloris obtained a worldwide exclusive license related to an Aspirin IV formulation and technology, bringing forward the development timeline of Aspirin IV in acute coronary syndrome. The Aspirin IV pivotal PK study is currently ongoing.

HY-004: Phase 1 study completed with top line results becoming available in Q2 2022. As the product moves towards its pivotal study, the company may seek to expand and optimize the label claims to increase the commercial potential of the product through further evolving regulatory and clinical strategies that could extend the timeline.

Miconazole/Domiphen Bromide: A Phase 2 clinical trial ongoing with results expected in H2 2022.

Atomoxetine OS: Implementing changes to taste masking technology as per FDA scientific advice received.

HY-029: Scientific advice from the regulatory agency has been requested with the aim to start a pivotal PK study.

For the established market product candidates, patient recruitment for the Fusidic Acid Cream trial is ongoing in multiple territories and the company is evaluating its response to an FDA request relating to HY-016 for additional clinical data.

COVID-19-related restrictions affected several of the company’s programs during 2021 with minor impacts on timelines. None of these timeline revisions is expected to impact substantially on the company's cash position or financial projections. The development pipeline of added value products currently has no direct exposure relating to the current geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe.

________________________
6 Excluding high barrier generic products, HY-038, HY-016 and Fusidic Acid Cream


Management and Board changes

Hyloris' strengthened its senior management team during 2021. Thomas Jacobsen was appointed as Chief Business Development Officer in February, and Jean-Luc Vandebroek joined as Chief Financial Officer in September.

The company also appointed Chris Buyse as an independent member of the Board of Directors. Chris is an experienced investor, currently Managing Director of Fund+, the largest Belgian life science venture capital fund.

Outlook 2022

During 2022 Hyloris anticipates delivering on key value inflection milestones within its strategic focus areas, including conducting 6 clinical studies on its pipeline products, the further roll out of its commercial products and the addition of at least 4 new product candidates through internal innovation, in-licensing or joint ventures.

With cash and cash equivalents of €50 million at 30 December 2021, the Company is well-capitalized to advance all current pipeline assets as planned and execute its current business plan with the expectation to expand the portfolio to about 30 candidate and marketed products by 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, conducted in English, to present the results, followed by a live Q&A session.

The webcast will be held on 16 March 2022 at 2pm CET / 1pm GMT / 9am EST. To join the webcast, please pre-register here.

To dial-in for the conference call, please use the following details:

US: 877-407-0792

International: +1 -201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13727870


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2021

Year ended 31 December

(in € thousand)

2021

2020

Variance

Revenues

3,096

175

1,669%

Research and development expenses

(5,056)

(3,413)

48%

General and administration expenses

(2,900)

(2,194)

32%

Shares’ issuance related expenses

-

(1,468)

Other operating income/expenses

(5,381)

21

Operating result

(10,541)

(7,025)

(50%)

Net financial result

(741)

(120)

518%

Income Taxes

(297)

-

Net result

(11,579)

(7,145)

(62%)

Net operating cash flow

(11,692)

(4,570)

(156%)

Cash and cash equivalents

50,012

64,399

(22%)


FINANCIAL REVIEW 2021
Income statement
In 2021, total revenues increased to €3.10 million versus €0.18 million in 2020, driven by the strong growth from out-licensing Maxigesic® IV by our partner AFT Pharmaceuticals and a continuously increasing royalties received from AltaThera on net sales from Sotalol IV.
Cost of sales amounts to €0.11 million versus €0.15 million in 2020 and is mainly due to fees paid to Academic Pharmaceuticals in relation to sales of Sotalol IV and amortization expenses of the capitalized development costs of commercialized products.

Research and development expenses increased to €5.06 million in 2021 versus €3.41 million in 2020, in line with the progression and the expansion of the product candidates pipeline and the enlargement of the research and development team.

General and administrative expenses increased to €2.90 million in 2021 versus €2.19 million in 2020, primarily driven by the strengthening of the management team of the Company.

In 2021, the Company successfully renegotiated and unwound several license agreements with the Alter Pharma Group for the following products: Maxigesic® IV, HY-075, HY-038 and the high-barrier generic Fusidic Acid Cream for the Canadian market. Renegotiating and unwinding resulted in a one-time other operating expense of €5.77 million.

As a result, the operating loss increased in 2021 to €10.54 million versus an operating loss of €7.03 million in 2020.

The net financial loss in 2021 was €0.74 million (2020: €0.12 million). Financial income amounted to €0.32 million, comprising mostly of interest received on deposits, versus €0.90 million last year. The figure in 2020 had been positively impacted by non-recurring gains from the extension of the maturity of the Shareholders loans (€0.53 million). Financial expenses amounted to €0.77 million versus €1.02 million in 2020 and comprised mostly interest expenses on shareholders loans and exchange differences.

As a result, net losses in 2021 increased to €11.58 million versus €7.15 million in 2020.

Statement of financial position
The Company’s non-current assets mainly consist of (1) investments in joint ventures of € 4.1 million at year-end 2021 and (2) intangible assets of €2.94 million at year-end 2021 including capitalized development, purchased assets and in-licensing costs, versus €2.38 million in 2020.

The Company’s current assets mainly consist of €50.01 million in cash and cash equivalents on total assets of € 63.44 million, and trade and other receivables of € 2.32 million primarily resulting from out-licensing revenue from Maxigesic® IV.

Current liabilities mainly comprise shareholders’ loans of € 11.82 million with maturity date end of December 2022.

The Company’s equity decreased to €48.06 million, mainly as a result of the net loss for the year of € 11.58 million.

Cash flow statement
Net cash outflow from operating activities was €11.25 million in 2021, compared to €4.57 million in 2020. The cash outflows related to operating activities in 2021 amounted to €10.48 million (2020: €4.60 million).

Net cash outflow from investing activities was €2.13 million in 2021, compared to €0.63 million in 2020, and mainly related to investments in joint ventures and capitalization of development expenses.

The financing activities amounted to a net cash outflow of €1.00 million in 2021 compared to a net cash inflow of €69.40 million in 2020 from the net proceeds of the successful IPO on Euronext Brussels in June 2020 and the convertible bonds issued in March and April 2020.

As at 31 December 2021, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €50.01 million, down from €64.40 million at the end of 2020 as a result of progression and the expansion of the product candidates pipeline, and the successful renegotiation and unwinding of the license agreements with the Alter Pharma Group for lead product candidates of about €5.25 million.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

ASSETS

31-Dec

31-Dec

(in € thousand)

2021

2020

Non-current assets

9,485

2,569

Intangible assets

2,944

2,381

Property, plant and equipment

122

24

Right-of-use assets

173

152

Investments in associates and joint ventures

4,097

-

Financial assets

453

12

Other non-current assets

1,714

-

Current assets

53,959

66,613

Inventories

-

-

Trade and other receivables

2,321

253

Other financial assets

528

7

Other current assets

1,098

1,954

Cash and cash equivalents

50,012

64,399

TOTAL ASSETS

63,444

69,182

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31-Dec

31-Dec

(in € thousand)

2021

2020

Equity

48,056

59,059

Share capital

129

129

Share premium

103,693

103,693

Retained earnings

-54,805

-43,226

Other reserves

-960

-1,537

Liabilities

15,388

10,123

Non-current liabilities

409

7,991

Borrowings

109

106

Other financial liabilities

300

7,885

Current liabilities

14,924

2,132

Current borrowings

65

46

Other current financial liabilities

11,815

409

Trade and other liabilities

2,749

1,629

Current tax liabilities

349

47

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

63,444

69,182


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

31-Dec

31-Dec

(in € thousand)

2021

2020

Revenues

3,096

175

Cost of sales

(107

)

(145

)

Gross profit

2,988

30

Research and development expenses

(5,056

)

(3,413

)

General and administrative expenses

(2,900

)

(2,194

)

Shares issuance related expenses

0

(1,468

)

Earnings/losses from Associates and joint ventures

(191

)

Other operating income

389

21

Other operating expenses

(5,770

)

-

Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)

(10,541

)

(7,025

)

Financial income

32

901

Financial expenses

(773

)

(1,021

)

Profit/(loss) before taxes

(11,282

)

7,145

Income taxes

(297

)

(1

)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

(11,579

)

(7,145

)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE PERIOD

(11,579

)

(7,145

)

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the owners of the Company

(11,579

)

(7,145

)

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the non-controlling interests

-

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the Company

(11,579

)

(7,145

)

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the non-controlling interests

-

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (in €)

(0.45

)

(0.33

)


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Total
Equity

Share
capital

Share
premium

Other reserves

Retained
earnings

(in € thousand)



Share based
payment reserve

Cost of
Capital

Other
reserves





Balance at 31 December 2019

89

23,982

1,329

-

493

(36,081

)

(10,188

)

Initial public offering

30

64,363

(3,725

)

-

-

60,668

Issuance of convertible bonds

-

4,531

4,531

Conversion of convertible bonds

10

15,347

(102

)

(4,585

)

-

10,671

Amortised costs on shareholders loans

-

-

-

37

-

37

Share-based payments

-

-

485

-

-

-

485

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(7,145

)

(7,145

)

Balance at 31 December 2020

129

103,693

1,814

(3,827

)

476

(43,226

)

59,059

Balance at 31 December 2020

129

103,693

1,814

(3,827

)

476

(43,226

)

59,059

Share-based payments

-

-

576

-

-

-

576

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(11,579

)

(11,579

)

Balance at 31 December 2021

129

103,693

2,391

(3,827

)

476

(54,805

)

48,056


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(in € thousand)

Note

31-Dec

31-Dec

2021

2020

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Operating result

(11,579

)

(7,145

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

137

581

Equity settled share-based payment expense

576

485

Cost of equity transactions

1,468

Interest expenses on convertible bonds

208

Amortized costs on shareholders loans

198

(139

)

Borrowing costs on IPRD

(43

)

Losses from Associates and joint ventures

191

Other non-cash adjustments

(1

)

(17

)

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(2,068

)

81

Other current and non-current assets

(771

)

1,246

Trade and other liabilities

1,138

(1,398

)

Other current and non-current financial liabilities

623

103

Other current and non-current liabilities

301

(1

)

Cash generated from operations

(11,253

)

(4,571

)

Taxes paid

3

1

Net cash generated from operating activities

(11,250

)

(4,570

)

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(107

)

-

Purchases of Intangible assets

(954

)

(623

)

Proceeds (from disposal) of intangible assets

219

Investments in associates and joint ventures

(1,270

)

-

Acquisition of other financial assets

(21

)

(10

)

Other

-

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

(2,133

)

(633

)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Reimbursements of borrowings and other financial liabilities

(8,050

)

Proceeds from borrowings and other financial liabilities

3,250

Reimbursements of borrowings

(62

)

(51

)

Repayment received from other financial assests

216

Payment of other financial assests

(1,157

)

Net proceeds from Initial Public Offering

59,254

Net proceeds from convertible bonds

14,994

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

(1,004

)

69,397

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(14,387

)

64,194

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of the period

64,399

205

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of the period, calculated

50,012

64,399


AUDIT REPORT
The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren - Réviseurs d’Entreprises, represented by Olivier Declercq, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in the Company’s annual announcement.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimizing existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 15 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Outside of its core strategic focus, the Company also has 3 high barrier generic products in development and registration phase. Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialization with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information contact :

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Investors and Media

investorrelations@hyloris.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements
Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Stocks Jump on China Vow; Bonds Steady Before Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia jumped Wednesday amid a rally in technology shares and a pledge from China to keep capital markets stable, while Treasuries held steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update:

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • British Pound Bounces From Large Round Figure

    The British pound has bounced a bit from the 1.30 level during the trading session on Tuesday, which makes sense as the psychology attached to these big figures quite often causes a reaction.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.