U.S. markets open in 9 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,432.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.75
    +29.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.80
    +11.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +0.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1790
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,934.41
    -269.18 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.78
    +12.19 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,423.72
    +334.18 (+1.19%)
     

You Should Be Hyped for The New Panasonic 24mm f1.8

Chris Gampat

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

Today, Panasonic is announcing their new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S. This is for the Leica L-Mount–so you’ll be able to use it on their full-frame bodies like the Panasonic S5. We know some folks aren’t the biggest Panasonic S fans, but they’ve taken a major step forward with firmware updates. And if anything, this new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S will work splendidly on the Leica SL2s, which I think is probably the best L mount camera. For sure, it’s designed for landscape photographers. But believe it or not, you’d be shocked. Panasonic provided us with portrait photos. That means that they’re just that confident about the image quality.

Panasonic 24mm f1.8 Tech Specs

  • 24mm lens

  • Maximum f1.8 aperture

  • Weather sealing like the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 and 85mm f1.8 that came before them

  • 12 elements in 11 groups

  • 3 aspherical lenses

  • 1 UED element

  • 3 ED elements

  • 9 aperture blades

  • 67mm filter thread

  • 2.9 inches in diameter

  • 3.23 inches long

  • 0.68 lbs

  • $899, available in mid-October 2021.

Below are sample images shot with the Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S and the Panasonic S5. These images were provided to us by Panasonic.

Panasonic is Delivering Exactly What the L Mount Needs

I’m incredibly excited about the new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S. This is what I’ve been wondering about for a very long time. Leica gives us fairly large, heavy lenses with beautiful image quality. They’re pricy, but they’re also boasting some of the best build quality I’ve seen in my career. The Leica 28mm f2 SL basically lives on my Leica SL2s. Plus, there’s the image quality. Sigma believes that a lens should be big and heavy with weather sealing or lightweight with no weather sealing. Let’s not even get into their autofocus performance.

But instead, Panasonic is giving the L mount exactly what it needs. Seriously, why is it that Sony, Nikon, and Panasonic understand this so well? All folks want are fast focusing, small, lightweight, and well-built prime lenses. Sony has a whole lineup of them. Lots of Nikon’s primes are too. And the Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S will be the third entry into this series.

My only complaint? Well, I wish these lenses were made with metal. I’ve got serious environmental concerns about these in the future, and pieces can be recycled pretty easily with metal. I have yet to hear of a camera manufacturer using recycled plastics.

Let’s get back to the lens itself, though! This is around 30 grams lighter than the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master lens. Of course, the Panasonic isn’t an f1.4. But I’m curious to see how it will compare. Combine this with the Live Composite mode in the Panasonic S5, and you’ve got a fantastic camera for astrophotography. I’m inquisitive to see how it stacks up against Sony!

Technically, this completes the trinity for Panasonic. You could easily ask for a 35mm f1.8. In fact, that’s what I would’ve liked more than a 24mm lens. But a 24mm, 50mm, and 85mm is more or less all you need. Otherwise, you could just grab a 35mm and an 85mm and be all set. That will do most of what you need.

Considering I bought both the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 and the Panasonic 85mm f1.8, I’m curious to see how this performs. I adored the 85mm in our review! We’ll see when it comes in for review!

Recommended Stories

  • White House: U.S. doesn't see terror threat to homeland from groups in Afghanistan

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Tuesday that the U.S. does not believe any terrorist group in Afghanistan has the capability to attack the homeland.Why it matters: President Biden earlier Tuesday defended his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, despite worries that the country could become a hotbed for terrorism. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhance

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster does the milk crate challenge, for some reason

    Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster loves to have a little fun and take a few risks. He recently took a risk that horrified plenty of his team’s fans. JuJu did the milk crate challenge, a fairly new and extremely dangerous phenomenon that consists of climbing a pyramid of plastic cubes, stepping from one to stacks of [more]

  • Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

    The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he will sign the bill, the latest in a national GOP campaign to add new hurdles to voting in the name of security. Texas Democrats fought the legislation for months, arguing the bill was tailored to make it harder for young people, racial and ethnic minorities and people with disabilities — all Democratic-leaning voters — to cast ballots, just as they see the demographics shifting to favor their party.

  • Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with one $19 Amazon find

    There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact they can have on your driving experience. Can you guess the best-selling automotive interior accessories on Amazon? Some of you will likely guess that a comfy seat cushion is … The post Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with one $19 Amazon find appeared first on BGR.

  • 10 Cheap Places to Travel This Fall

    Whether you're looking to stay local or head to Italy like every celebrity on Instagram.

  • Amazon just slashed prices on some of its most affordable smartphones — but only for today

    Save 20% on these must-have devices, but only for a limited time.

  • Florida man accused of trying to defraud Gaetz family in $25 million extortion scheme

    A Florida man was accused Tuesday of trying to extort $25 million from Don Gaetz, the father of Rep. Matt Gaetz, in an alleged scheme linked to a federal sex trafficking investigation into the Republican congressman.Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Tuesday that Stephen Alford was indicted by a federal grand jury over an alleged scheme "to obtain money based upon false promises or guarantees he made" to Don Gaetz that he "could deliver a

  • This $20 screwdriver set on Amazon is the last one you’ll ever need

    Have you ever heard of a brand of tools called Nanch? It’s obviously not as big as companies like Craftsman and Black & Decker. But over the years, BGR Deals readers have grown to love this specialized tool maker. As a matter of fact, it’s not just our readers who have made Nanch a top … The post This $20 screwdriver set on Amazon is the last one you’ll ever need appeared first on BGR.

  • Argh! 5 reasons your computer is slow—and how to fix them

    Frustrated by a slow computer? Here are some reasons why — and how to fix it.

  • Idaho governor calls on National Guard to help hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

    Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced he is reactivating the National Guard and directing up to 370 additional people to help hospitals as they reach capacity.Why it matters: There were only four intensive care unit beds available Tuesday in the entire state, out of nearly 400, the Republican governor wrote in a news release. There are more COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in the state "than ever before. The vast majority of them are unvaccinated," the release states.Stay on top of the latest

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • New Apple Watch With Larger Screen Suffers Production Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s upcoming smartwatch is suffering production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, according to a person familiar with the situation. The device is expected to have a larger screen, alongside a faster processor, Bloomberg has reported. The upgrade has brought manufacturing challenges, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation isn’t public. The company is expected to un

  • Non-fungible tokens: What are NFTs and why are they creating such a stir?

    When an NFT is bought, the person purchasing receives a certificate secured in blockchain technology, which makes them the owner of that specific digital asset.

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • Zoom’s pandemic boom cools — but the company is building a powerful platform to battle Microsoft and Cisco

    The video-communications pioneer is experiencing strong, though more moderate, growth, much like what's already happened at Microsoft, Apple and other large-cap tech firms.