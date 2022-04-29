U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.75
    -19.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,834.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,303.50
    -151.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.79
    -0.57 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +11.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7650
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,708.91
    +275.71 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.69
    +7.84 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Hyper Automation Market Revenue To Surpass US$ 32,632 Mn By 2030 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·5 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Hyper Automation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”

TOKYO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyper automation market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 18.7% for the next few years, reaching a value of more than US$ 32,632 million by 2030.

Hyper automation is a wise combination of leading technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), RPA, and advanced analytics. This enables a broad range of enterprise-level users to take advantage of the best virtual workforce, which is both immune and intelligent. Hyper automation provides a full package to user groups by enabling the discovery, design, build, enhancement, and self-learning features for a diverse set of use cases across functions and domains.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2888

According to McKinsey report, 2.6 trillion hours of work are automated in the United States alone each year, and The Wall Street Journal reported 37,000 US-based AI job postings, a 45 percent increase from the previous year. According to an IBM IBV study, this increase in AI jobs will generate $134 billion in labor value by 2022.

COVID-19 Impact on the Hyper Automation Industry

Growing automation trends in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors are gaining traction globally, driving the hyper automation market growth. Several manufacturing companies are implementing hyper automation in order to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve overall manufacturing process efficiency. Nonetheless, a global slowdown in manufacturing activity is having a negative impact on market size in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Hyper Automation Market Growth Factors

Some of the leading factors that are driving the global hyper automation market include growth in digitalization, improved efficiency, reduced operational cost, and increased demand for automation in the manufacturing process.

Automation makes identifying vulnerabilities and implementing fixes simple, allowing businesses to be proactive and solve security issues before they become a problem. Smart software can also learn what constitutes typical use and detect problems, such as violations of security policies, automatically. Automation may help with security and compliance in a variety of ways. According to a recent RedHat survey, enhancing security and compliance were the top drivers for deploying automation technologies for 47% of firms.

In addition, increasing implementation of robotic process automation and surging investments by small and medium enterprises in the automation industry are likely to propel the market demand during the predicted years. However, the high initial cost and lack of skilled professionals in the industry would limit the market from growing. Furthermore, rising automation adoption, increased demand for precision and accuracy in numerous industries, and increased return on investment is fueling growth in the worldwide hyper automation market.

Global Hyper Automation Market Segments

The hyper automation market is split into four categories: technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into biometrics, context-aware computing, natural learning generation, chatbots, machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA). Among them, the robotic process automation segment acquired a substantial market share in 2021. In terms of growth, the machine learning segment is likely to achieve the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises dominated the largest market share, whereas the SMEs achieved the fastest growth rate.

Furthermore, the industry vertical segment is classified into IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, pharma and healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, and others. Based on our analysis, the IT & telecom segment occupied a considerable market chunk in 2021. However, the automotive segment also generated noteworthy revenue due to the rising need for automation in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the BFSI segment is also utilizing the hyper automation solutions to make their process easy and quick.

Interconnected Reports Process Control and Automation Market

The global electronic design automation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027

The global automation software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 46.6Bn by 2027

The global semi & fully autonomous truck market size is expected to reach around US$ 88.1 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

The global robotic process automation (RPA) market size is anticipated to reach around USD 4.1 bn by 2026, growing with 32.1% CAGR during forecast time period 2019 to 2026.

Hyper Automation Market Regional Stance

North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are the market's regional segments. Based on regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region gathered a considerable market share and is likely to witness a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast period 2022 – 2030. Since there are maximum industries that require their traditional processes to be upgraded to automated processes, the region has the highest growth potential in the hyper automation industry. In addition to that, increasing internet penetration, and growing demand from the construction industry are some of the aspects that are also supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the North America and Europe regions are also leading the market due to the technological advancements in end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, and BFSI among others.

Don’t fail to benefit from business opportunities in Hyper Automation Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

Major Players

The hyper automation industry involves many key players. The top players presented in the report include Appian, Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., Automation Anywhere Inc., SolveXia, Catalytic Inc., OneGlobe LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, UiPath, and Wipro Ltd.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2888

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2888

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson
Acumen Research and Consulting
USA: +14079154157
India: +918983225533
E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares after announcing a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsTesla’s chief executive officer off

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Why Comcast Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) declined by 6.2% on Thursday after the cable giant said its broadband subscriber growth was slowing. Comcast's revenue jumped 14% year over year to $31 billion in the first quarter. Comcast also saw growth in its broadband internet business decelerate, with its net customer additions falling to 262,000 compared to 461,000 in the year-ago period.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Cathie Wood Leads the Market in Schadenfreude - And It's Not Hard to See Why

    Are Wood's stock choices that bad or is she mainly a victim of being in the wrong asset class at the wrong time?

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

    Jim Cramer says great stocks often decline on earnings reports just because investors don't do their homework.