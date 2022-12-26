Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Online Banking Drives Adoption and Boosts Sector

Company Logo

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.57% during 2021-2027.



Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-centric, unified system that combines and transforms elements, such as storage, computer, network, and management, of a traditional data center into a distributed platform. It relies on intelligent software components to create flexible building blocks that replace legacy infrastructure of separate servers and storage networks and arrays. Presently, service providers are offering advanced features, such as broad flexibility to ensure a shared operating environment across hybrid cloud using existing virtualization tools. As a result, organizations across the globe are incorporating HCI into their core business processes for better storage, great scaling ability, and enhanced information technology (IT) efficiency.



Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:



Due to the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting lockdown restrictions imposed by governing agencies of numerous countries, there is a significant rise in the need for HCI to keep businesses running. HCI solutions provide an agile IT platform that enables employees to work remotely. Healthcare organizations are also utilizing HCI solutions to manage vaccine-related data requirements.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and easy access to medical services is resulting in an increasing volume of data. This, in confluence with digital transformation in the healthcare industry, is further catalyzing the demand for HCI solutions to overcome the challenges of data access and improve staff login times.

Moreover, the emerging automation trend is driving the need for HCI solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they eliminate manual processes and improve storage capabilities. Apart from this, the growing use of online banking services is influencing the adoption of HCI in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector worldwide for seamless work experience.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion29.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, application and end use.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Remote Office or Branch Office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data Center Consolidation

Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery

Critical Applications Virtualization

Others

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., DataCore Software, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pivot3 and Scale Computing.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hyper-converged infrastructure market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hyper-converged infrastructure market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by End Use



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems Inc.

DataCore Software

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Pivot3

Scale Computing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12hpz7

