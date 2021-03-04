Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market to Reach $30.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market By Component, Application (Virtualizing Applications, ROBO, Data Protection Disaster Recovery, VDI, Data Center Consolidation), Organization Size, and Industry Vertical– Global Forecast To 2027

London, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market by Component, Application (Virtualizing Applications, ROBO, Data Protection Disaster Recovery, VDI, Data Center Consolidation), Organization Size, and Industry Vertical– Global Forecast to 2027”, the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $30.3 billion by 2027.

Increasing need to reduce operating cost and improve the scalability of IT infrastructure, growing need for enhancing disaster recovery & data protection capabilities, and increasing demand for enhancing IT operations efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market. Additionally, the increasing number of data centers and the growing need to reduce the footprint in data centers further contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, incorporating advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in data center services, is the new trend in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market. However, the global impact of COVID-19 on the industry verticals, such as manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and energy, among others, and high setup costs in developing countries, may restrain the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused serious challenges to the world’s economy and industry verticals, such as manufacturing and automotive. The SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic, has started showing its distressing collision on most profitable businesses worldwide. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has varied by each industry sector's level of resilience. However, companies are still struggling to make informed decisions about their products, supply chains, and regulatory responsibilities amid uncertainty. Also, lockdowns imposed to contain the pandemic have resulted in severe losses to businesses.

Several industries rely heavily on desktop virtualization environments to ensure business continuity, reinforce their IT infrastructure, and develop business continuity plans for all their operations. The healthcare sector is focusing on adopting HCI systems to streamline clinical and IT workflows with virtualization of computing, storage, networking, simplification of management, and scaling. Along with reliant on remote systems, several industries are focusing on improving the utilization of the existing assets proactively with parameters like artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps). Organizations also focus on adopting HCI systems to modernize the data centers for agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency to support rapid business innovation. So, it is expected that the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market still holds considerable potential to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several organizations post-COVID-19 pandemic might strategize to downsizing by cutting business lines considered as non-critical. With economic and industrial activity largely put on hold, it is expected that there will be a severe demand-side impact leading to a sharp decline in the market.

Many leading HCI players are also eying this crisis as a new opportunity to restructure and revisit their existing strategies and advance product portfolio. In addition, organizations and local governments are trying to revive the glooming industry vertical by adopting several bailout strategies and packages. HCI providers are focusing on new types of applications and delivery models to smartly access latent demand that includes increased automation and reduce costs by combining compute, storage, and networking.

In September 2020, Fujitsu Limited (Japan) and VMware, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated to streamline the deployment, operation, scalability, and maintenance of VMware-based HCI and announced a system called Turnkey Integrated System for HCI to simplify the entire lifecycle management for VMware-based hyper-converged IT infrastructure (HCI). Also, in September 2020, Nutanix, Inc. (U.S.) partnered with Microsoft (U.S.) to deliver a hybrid solution with seamless application, data, and license mobility as well as unified management across on-premises and Azure environments.

Key Findings in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Systems Market Study

The hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market is segmented based on component (hardware, software, services), by application (virtualizing business applications, remote office and branch office (ROBO), data protection and disaster recovery solutions, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), data center consolidation, and private & hybrid cloud), by organization size (large enterprise, small & medium-sized enterprise), by vertical (healthcare, manufacturing, energy, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing demand for robust and cost-effective devices, including servers, storage, and networking devices, among business enterprises to strengthen their IT infrastructure and increasing demand for HCI systems to reduce IT infrastructure costs. However, the services segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for new installation and integration, the frequent need for support and maintenance, and increasing demand for cloud services in IT operations to streamline processes and operations.

Based on application, the data center consolidation segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing need to reduce the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication machines, and storage array such as SSD RAID (solid-state drive RAID). However, the virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend across the businesses, rise in remote work policies and heavily reliant on desktop virtualization environment for ensuring business continuity, and growing adoption of virtualization solutions.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment commanded the largest share of the overall Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing focus to improve remote access and increasing HCI adoption for applications including VDI, data protection, and ROBO. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the surge in need for enhancing data protection and disaster recovery capabilities, rising need for enhancing overall business productivity, and growing need to streamline the deployment of new workloads.

Based on vertical, the IT and telecom sector accounted for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the growing data center traffic, increasing number of data centers across industry verticals, and growing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency. However, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to surging demand for HCI solutions, including the VDI for training and education purposes, a surge in adoption of server virtualization in data centers, increase in demand for data center transformation services, and rise in security breaches targeting business applications.

Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily due to the presence of major HCI players, early adoption of the latest technologies, rising demand from the VDI data protection and ROBO among enterprises, increasing demand for enhancing IT operations, and growing need for reducing the footprints in datacenters. In addition, increasing focus on improving remote access and strengthening the enterprise mobility framework and government investments in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, further support market growth in this region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. The hyper-converged infrastructure systems market has witnessed partnerships & agreements in recent years that enabled companies to broaden their product portfolio. For instance, in 2020, VMware, Inc (U.S.) launched the Hitachi Unified Compute Platform HCI Series, which offers simplified installation, deployment, and maintenance and combines hardware, software, and virtualization for a faster time production and simplified deployment.

The key players operating in the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market are Nutanix, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), DataCore Software (U.S.), Pivot3, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Vantara LLC (U.S.), NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation) (Japan), and Scale Computing (U.S.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Component

Hardware Processors Networking Memory



Software

Services

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises Small & Medium-sized Enterprises



Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Application

Virtualizing Critical Applications

Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO)

Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Solutions

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data Center Consolidation

Private & Hybrid Cloud

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Vertical

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Retail

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Others

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

