Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24.9% StorMagic, Hivecell Partner to Bolster Performance: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies profiled in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Dell Technologies (Texas, U.S.), VMware Inc. (California, U.S.), Nutanix Inc. (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Texas, U.S.), StorMagic (Bristol, U.K.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Scale Computing (Indiana, U.S.)

Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at USD 5.88 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to rise from USD 6.79 billion in 2021 to USD 32.19 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, 2021-2028.”

According to an analysis, the need for modernization of data centers will gain traction from hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems. The solution is likely to be sought-after to boost cost savings and operational efficiencies. Notably, the trend of desktop virtualization has picked pace on the back of the disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stakeholders expect disaster recovery and data protection to add impetus to the industry growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-106444

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Dell Technologies (Texas, U.S.)

• VMware Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Nutanix Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Texas, U.S.)

• StorMagic (Bristol, U.K.)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

• IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

• Scale Computing (Indiana, U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact

Fluctuating Demand for HCI Solutions to Disrupt Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on supply chain management, with the import and export of hardware solutions witnessing a major disruption. Meanwhile, end-users have exhibited profound traction for HCI software solutions. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Research Global Survey claimed that around 87% of IT managers adopted the HCI solution to boost 25% agility in 2020. Furthermore, Microsoft Corporation rolled out Azure Stack HCI solution to underpin the hybrid cloud portfolio in India.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-106444

Segments

Component, Application, End-User, and Region Are Studied

In terms of component, the market is segmented into services and solutions.

With respect to application, the market is segregated into virtual desktop infrastructure, remote office/branch office, data protection & disaster recovery, data center consolidation, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

24.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 32.19 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 5.88 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Component, Application, End User, andGeography

Growth Drivers







Increasing Demand for Data Security and Data Recovery using Advanced HCI Services Drives Market Growth



Rising Demand for Data Centre Consolidation with Surge in Digital Transformations Supports Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges



Compatibility Issue and High Power Requirements Hinder Market Growth


Report Coverage

The report is prepared with the use of qualitative and quantitative assessments. The report also delves into top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast market size, revenues, and growth of major players in the landscape. The use of primary sources, such as interviews with key opinion leaders, has boosted the dynamics and insights with respect to trends. The report includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases, annual reports, and paid databases.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-106444

Drivers and Restraints

Trend for Disaster Recovery and Data Security to Bolster Growth Potentials

Industry participants are expected to inject funds into robust HCI services, including disaster recovery and data security. IBM asserts the total average cost of data security breach stood at USD 3.86 million per breach in 2020. Enterprises are likely to exhibit an inclination for hyper-converged solutions and services to minimize the risk of data security breaches. Besides, the solution has become trendier to boost performance and minimize OPEX. Stakeholders expect a high-security AMD processor suite to gain ground globally, fostering the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

However, stakeholders are likely to grapple with high power requirements and compatibility issues. The prevalence of workloads in a limited space could compel leading companies to rethink their strategies.

Regional Insights

North America to Emerge as a Lucrative Hub with Presence of Leading Players

The North America hyper-converged infrastructure market share will witness a commendable gain in the wake of soaring investments across HCI applications. Besides, presence of key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies, and Microsoft Corporation, will aid the regional growth. The North America industry size accounted for around USD 2.70 billion in 2020 and will grow with surging demand from government and healthcare sectors.

Europe is likely to contribute a notable share toward the global market against the backdrop of investments in digitization. To illustrate, in November 2021, the European Commission poured USD 2.24 billion from the Digital Europe Program to take a strategic step toward digital transition. Moreover, in September, Google injected approximately USD 1.13 billion in Germany to bolster cloud data centers using renewable energy sources.

Industry players expect Asia Pacific to emerge as a happy hunting ground following the expansion of BFSI and IT and telecom sectors across China, India, and Australia. Emerging economies are likely to foster their portfolio of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions and services. Besides, the trend for remote working will bode well for the business outlook.

Ask For Customisation: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-106444

Competitive Landscape

Industry Participants to Invest in Product Launches to Tap Markets

Industry players are expected to increase their investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, and technological advancements as an added advantage. The competitive scenario suggests prominent companies could invest in product portfolio expansion and geographical expansion.

Key Industry Developments

  • October 2020– Nutanix, Inc. launched advanced HCI software to boost innovations in the cloud and data center markets.

  • June 2021– StorMagic partnered with Hivecell to launch Hivecell HCI with StorMagic SvSAN to bolster security and storage problems.

Quick Buy - Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106444

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solutions

      • Services

    • By Application (USD)

      • Remote Office/Branch Office

      • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

      • Data Center Consolidation

      • Data Protection and Disaster Recovery

      • Others (Server Virtualizations, Cloud Management)

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • IT and Telecom

      • Manufacturing

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Others (Education)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • South America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solutions

      • Services

    • By Application (USD)

      • Remote Office/Branch Office

      • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

      • Data Center Consolidation

      • Data Protection and Disaster Recovery

      • Others (Server Virtualizations, Cloud Management)

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • IT and Telecom

      • Manufacturing

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Others (Education)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By End-user

      • Canada

        • By End-user

      • Mexico

        • By End-user

  • South America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solutions

      • Services

    • By Application (USD)

      • Remote Office/Branch Office

      • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

      • Data Center Consolidation

      • Data Protection and Disaster Recovery

      • Others (Server Virtualizations, Cloud Management)

    • By End-user (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • IT and Telecom

      • Manufacturing

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Others (Education)

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

        • By End-user

      • Argentina

        • By End-user

      • Rest of South America

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Service Type (Networking Services, Compute Services, Database Service, Identity and Access Management Services), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom) And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Out-of-Band Authentication Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Component (Solution, Service), Authentication Channel (SMS, Email, Push Notification, Voice, Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Organisation Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

GMC based Motion Controller Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type of Axis (Multi Axis, Single Axis), By Precision (Very High Precision,High Precision, Standard), By Product (PLC Based, Stand Alone, PC Based), By Application (Electronics and Assembly, Medical and Scientific, Packaging and Labelling, Machine Tools, Robotics), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Air Interface Technology (3G & LTE, 5G NR (New Radio)), By Technology (Centralization Technology, Virtualization Technology), By Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), By Cell Size (Small Cells, Macrocells) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Vehicle Embedded Software market size, share & industry analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Application (Embedded Based Automatic Parking System, Embedded Navigation System, Embedded Airbag System, Embedded Telematics) and regional forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


