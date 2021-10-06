U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market to Record USD 32.56 Bn Growth| Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. Emerge as Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyper-converged infrastructure market size is expected to increase by USD 32.56 billion between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 26% during this forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as simplicity in management and reduction in TCO will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The hyper-converged infrastructure market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hyper-converged infrastructure market in the internet services and infrastructure industry include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., and VMware Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hyper-converged infrastructure market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Enhanced data protection offered by hyper-converged infrastructure will present immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in overall licensing cost will hamper the market growth.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hyper-converged infrastructure market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hyper-converged infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market vendors

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 26%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 32.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

35.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-to-record-usd-32-56-bn-growth-cisco-systems-inc-dell-technologies-inc-and--fujitsu-ltd-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301393381.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

