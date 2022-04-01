U.S. markets closed

The follow-up to 'Hyper Light Drifter' is a full 3D co-op slasher

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Heart Machine/Gearbox Publishing

Hyper Light Drifter's retro style and relentless action have prompted a spiritual successor and even an animated series, but what about a follow-up? Don't worry, it's coming. Eurogamer notes Heart Machine has unveiled Hyper Light Breaker, a game set in the Hyper Light universe but with very different mechanics. Gone is the Zelda-like 2D view and solo-only gameplay — instead, you're slashing through your way through waves of enemies in a full 3D environment with optional co-op play.

The title isn't a sequel, either. Instead, you're fighting through a new land (the "Overgrowth") as you aim to topple the Abyss King and grapple with mysterious Crowns. You'll have access to tools that make use of the extra dimension, including a glider, hoverboard and wall dashes. While the fast pace and some "threads" from Drifter will carry over, Breaker is its own game.

Hyper Light Breaker is expected to launch on Steam in spring 2023. This might be disappointing if you were hoping for a straightforward continuation of the Drifter experience. At the same time, it's not often you see game developers leap from nostalgic 2D to a significantly different 3D experience — it might be refreshing if you wanted more than just a retread.

