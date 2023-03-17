Hyper Scale Data Centers Market To Reach USD 96 Billion at a 27% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Rise in Energy Efficiency to Boost Hyper Scale Data Centers Market Growth

New York, US, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hyper Scale Data Centers Market By Solution, By Type, By Vertical - Forecast Till 2030” The global hyper scale data centers market will touch USD 96 billion at a 27% CAGR by 2030, according to the present Market Research Future report.

Drivers

Reduced Operational Costs to Boost Market Growth

Due to efficient workload distribution, optimum hardware infrastructure usage, and process transformation, the use of hyperscale data centers lowers the total ownership cost. Because of their low cost & high performance, hyperscale data centre architectures are being employed already in colocation data centers. Enterprises can reduce their colocation data centre OPEX and CAPEX with the help of hyperscale data centre design.

Hyper Scale Data Centers Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global hyper scale data centers market report include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Dell Inc. (US)

Lenovo Group Ltd. (China

IBM Corporation (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cavium (US)

Broadcom Ltd. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (the US).

Opportunities

Rise in Energy Efficiency to offer Robust Opportunities

All firms try to increase their overall energy efficiency, which is a fundamental factor driving the hyper scale data centre market. Companies look for data centers that consume the least energy and have the least negative environmental effects. The need for the energy-efficient hyper scale data centers is growing as a result of the pressure to reduce electricity costs. High-density blade servers and storage systems in data centers offer more compute power per watt of energy used.

Restraints and Challenges

Increased Infrastructural Overheads to act as Market Restraints

The increased infrastructural overheads, need for ample data storage, and security issues may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Story continues

Hyper Scale Data Centers Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Hyper Scale Data Centers Market Size by 2030 USD 96 Billion CAGR during 2021-2030 27% Base Year 2020 Forecast 2021-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others.

The reason is attributed to the increasing investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

Market Segmentation

The global hyper scale data centers market is bifurcated based on vertical, type, and solution.

By solution, the market is segmented into software, server, and storage.

By type, cloud providers will lead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, IT and telecommunication will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

During the pandemic, the entertainment & media industry supported the hyper scale data centre market. The industry experienced a rise in online and digital material viewing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was made possible by the widespread usage of the internet & consumer electronics. A network of the configured live encoding & streaming servers was required by OTT streaming service providers because to the rise in demand for digital services, which contributed to the expansion of the hyper scale data centre market size. These servers were employed to boost computing power and guarantee consistent content delivery. Moreover, the architecture of hyper scale data centers reduces video stream latency and enhances uninterrupted video streaming capabilities.

Regional Analysis

North America to Boost Hyper Scale Data Centers Market

The largest market share among the various nations comes from North America. This is because there are more investments being made in technical solutions and more people using them at low operational costs. Due to its cheap operating costs, wide adoption of these solutions across industries, and rising investment in these technological advancements, North America dominates the market.

North America is the most significant area in terms of market share and revenue generated due to the large number of internet and IT industry giants that are making progress in the market. The market for hyper-scale data centers in North America is also being driven by the rise in the usage of cloud-based solutions. Throughout the forecast period, a high concentration of cloud service providers in the area is anticipated to fuel the market for the hyper scale data centre technology.

This area includes the United States and Canada. Significant businesses like SanDisk Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others are present, which has contributed to the growth. Furthermore, it is predicted that major corporations will expand their global reach via product launches and partnerships, which will boost the growth of the market in North America. On the worldwide market for the hyper scale data centers, the United States holds the largest market share.

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Hyper Scale Data Centers Market

Nonetheless, growth in the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated from 2017 to 2023. The rise in demand for various technical solutions is just one of the numerous factors driving up data centre traffic. The market for hyper scale data centers is also expanding as a result of the expansion of IT infrastructure. Due to the expanding IT infrastructure, increased demand for various technical solutions, and rising data centre traffic, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow favorably during the assessment period. Due to major economic and technological advancements in the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth over the course of the assessment period.

This growth is anticipated to propel the region's adoption of hyper scale data centre solutions over the next few years. The region has substantially grown as a result of expanding industrialization and developing markets. The APAC region's fundamental IT infrastructure is developing more quickly, which creates a self-replicating loop that encourages greater investment and growth. So, IT management will need greater power, money, and responsibility. The qualified programmers in this region are at least on level with those found worldwide. Using the infrastructure which China and India give is also beneficial. Two developing economies, China and India, are anticipated to make major contributions to Asia Pacific's outstanding economic and technological progress during the anticipated timeframe.

Industry Updates

March 2023- In Luzon, TWO hyper scale data centers with US locations will be constructed. The Philippines would be able to catch up to other nations in terms of digitization because to the planned building of hyper scale data centers. The facilities are made to enable applications that are reliable and scalable and are frequently connected to large data-producing businesses like Google, Amazon, Facebook, & Microsoft.

