Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to Expand More Than 2.3X by 2028: Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market Analysis by Product (Monoplace, Multiplace HBOT Devices), by Application (Wound Healing, Decompression Sickness, Infection Treatment, Gas Embolism), by Region - Global Forecast 2021-2028

United States, Rockville MD, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 8.9% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 3.1Bn in 2020.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Sales of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market"

32 Tables, 123 Figures and 188 Pages

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) boosts leukocyte efficiency, especially at the wound site, while minimizing the detrimental effects of carbon monoxide (CO) and cyanide. Advancements in portable HBOT devices, as well as increasing number of clinical trials supported by various institutions and players, demonstrate that the market is growing.

For Critical Insights on Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7258

Technological advancements in hyperbaric oxygen treatment equipment are expected to boost demand. Surge in demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices is primarily due to an increase in the number of diabetic patients around the world. Moreover, as medical tourism grows, the business is likely to expand. Rising obesity and diabetes rates are increasing the number of stroke patients, which is pushing up product demand.
One of the aspects expected to enhance demand over the coming years is the growing use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in wound healing and aesthetic surgeries.

Why is North America Expected to Lead the Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market?
“Rising Investments by HBOT Device Suppliers Driving Market Growth in North America”
North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market, owing to reasons such as the growing population and the increasing preference for wound healing treatments.

Rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, combined with the rise in adventure activities, has increased the need for better wound healing treatments. The growing popularity of advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy has prompted a surge in investments by HBOT device suppliers.

High number of diabetic individuals who suffer from foot ulcers or non-healing wounds is driving market growth in the region.

To learn more about Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Sales Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7258

Key Segments Covered in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Industry Survey

  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Product:

    • Monoplace HBOT Devices

    • Multiplace HBOT Devices

  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Application:

    • Wound Healing

    • Decompression Sickness

    • Infection Treatment

    • Gas Embolism

  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Region:

    • North America Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

    • Europe Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

    • Asia Pacific Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

    • Latin America Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

    • Middle East & Africa Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

Competitive Landscape
Rising investments by key players in R&D and the development of hyperbaric oxygen therapy products will be vital to preserving a competitive edge, with regular alliances being formed in an attempt to diversify product portfolios and increase market share.
For instance,

  • In November 2019, AHA Hyperbarics introduced the AHA Flex V2, a new model of innovative high-pressure medical hyperbaric chambers that are specifically built to meet the growing need for HBOT safety and efficacy.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7258

Key players in the Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

  • Perry Baromedical

  • HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT

  • Royal IHC

  • SOS Group Global Ltd.

  • OxyHealth

  • PCCI, Inc.

  • Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc.

  • IHC Hytech B.V.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7258

Key Takeaways from Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Study

  • The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2028.

  • North America is the most lucrative market for hyperbaric oxygen therapy device manufacturers.

  • Demand for monoplace HBOT devices is expected to increase at a 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

Diabetes Diagnostics Market Insights - The global diabetes diagnostics market is growing at a rapid pace, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Obesity is well-known as one of the major risk factors for diabetes. As a result of the rising prevalence of obesity, the diabetes diagnostics market will see increased growth.

Home Diagnostics Market Analysis - In a globe grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, home diagnostics is a rapidly growing sector. Home diagnostic kits enable customers to evaluate and monitor their health conditions in the comfort of their own homes, thanks to innovative technology.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Forecast - The recent COVID-19 epidemic has provided prospects for growth in the blood transfusion diagnostics market. Patients facing the disease are expected to benefit from this "convalescent plasma." The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is expected to grow as a result of these factors.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Scope - Infectious disease incidence has been steadily increasing over the last few decades, driving up demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits around the world. The need to detect novel pathogens that cause diseases is propelling the market forward.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


