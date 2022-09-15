U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Hyperco appoints Joachim Kauppi as chief commercial officer

·2 min read

HELSINKI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic-based data-center company Hyperco has announced a key appointment: Joachim Kauppi will join the team as chief commercial officer, developing commercial relationships and strengthening the region's profile as a burgeoning location for sustainable data-center operations. Based in Stockholm, Kauppi will begin his new role immediately.

Kauppi, already one of the area's most noted talents, joins Hyperco from STACK Infrastructure (formerly DigiPlex), where he headed international sales and helped to showcase the Nordics as a sustainable and economically viable data-center location. He has previously held positions at Equinix and TelecityGroup, and has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the young professionals most capably leading the industry in innovative directions.

"I've been fortunate enough to work as an advocate for Nordic and European data infrastructure solutions," said Kauppi, "paying special attention to hyperscale customer needs and helping them to understand and engage more meaningfully with these markets. I'm looking forward to playing an important role in Hyperco's journey, highlighting new possibilities and supporting the leading technology companies wherever they need capacity."

Hyperco aims to build, develop and own the data centers of the future. The company is committed to leading the industry in terms of sustainability, ensuring that vital data infrastructure is developed responsibly for the long term. Kauppi's appointment sees the company further demonstrating its strong execution capabilities in the Nordics and beyond.

"We believe Joachim represents the best talent in the industry today," said Aleksi Taipale, Hyperco co-founder and partner. "His consultative approach is a refreshing and very welcome perspective in the data-center field, and dovetails well with Hyperco's own point of view as an organization. We're excited to demonstrate the value of a new, more dynamic take on the industry."

Hyperco is a Nordic real-estate development company focused on building, developing and owning the data centers of the future. The company aims to lead the industry in sustainable design, development and operation, ensuring that the infrastructure society increasingly depends upon is developed responsibly in the long term.

For further information, please contact:
Aleksi Taipale
Co-founder & partner
aleksi.taipale@hyperco.com
+358 40 506 5239

Joachim Kauppi
Chief commercial officer
joachim.kauppi@hyperco.com
+46 733 75 12 38

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hyperco-oy/r/hyperco-appoints-joachim-kauppi-as-chief-commercial-officer,c3631003

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21855/3631003/1626762.pdf

Press Release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/hyperco-oy/i/joachim-kauppi-,c3089450

Joachim Kauppi

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperco-appoints-joachim-kauppi-as-chief-commercial-officer-301625102.html

SOURCE Hyperco Oy

