Hyperconnectivity Market Size to Hit USD 2673.49 Billion by 2032; Rise of Industry 4.0 Initiative & Increasing Investment in Smart City Solutions: The Brainy Insights

The hyperconnectivity market will experience rapid growth due to the increasing product innovations in IoT, leading to the development of superior hyperconnectivity systems. The global market for hyperconnectivity will benefit significantly from the increased focus on creating smart cities, particularly in emerging nations. North America region emerged as the most significant global hyperconnectivity market, with a 43% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 366 billion in 2022 global hyperconnectivity market will reach USD 2673.49 billion by 2032. "Internet of things" refers to physical items with sensors, programs, processors and software. They are linked to other systems and devices over the Internet and facilitate data exchange. IoT is extensively utilized in commercial, Health, hospitality, finance, agriculture, and manufacturing. For instance, IoT assists the healthcare sector in lowering costs, maintaining vast data and information, processing and analysis. IoT helps manufacturing sectors manage costs, allocate resources, and track processes. Furthermore, IoT enables the integration of home appliances like air conditioners, lighting, locks, thermostats, and other devices, into a single system which can be operated with a smartphone. Given the rising disposable income of the population, the increasing demand for smart homes and offices will drive the growth of the global hyperconnectivity market.



Key Insight of the global hyperconnectivity Market



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



U.S. dominates the market in North America. The region's well-developed information technology and operational technology infrastructure enable their seamless and quicker integration, which fuels the expansion of the regional hyperconnectivity industry. The market will develop more quickly as it has access to the newest tools, systems, and software. The sector will grow faster due to the high internet connectivity penetration made possible by the presence of major private market participants.



In 2022, the cloud platforms segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32% and market revenue of 117.12 billion.



The product type segment is divided into enterprise wearable devices, cloud platforms, network and communications, middleware software, business solutions, and others. In 2022, the cloud platforms segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32% and market revenue of 117.12 billion.



In 2022, the software segment accounted for the largest market share, with 59% and a market revenue of 215.94 billion.



The component is divided into software and services. In 2022, the software segment accounted for the largest market share, with 59% and a market revenue of 215.94 billion.



In 2022, the large enterprises' segment accounted for the largest market share, with 64% and a market revenue of 234.24 billion.



The organization size is divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises' segment accounted for the largest market share, with 64% and a market revenue of 234.24 billion.



In 2022, the IT and telecommunications segment accounted for the largest market share, with 34% and a market revenue of 124.44 billion.



The end user is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, government, retail and E-commerce, and others. In 2022, the IT and telecommunications segment accounted for the largest market share, with 34% and a market revenue of 124.44 billion.



Advancement in market



March 2023 – By the end of 2023, Orange hopes to provide 5G service to 40% of Brussels's residents, to achieve 90% coverage by the end of 2025. The government has chosen Orange Belgium to carry out 11 5G test projects nationwide in 2023 and 2024. Large cities like Antwerp, Ghent, and other coastal municipalities will primarily profit from the technology.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The advent industry 4.0.



Automation, digitization, and smart linked technologies are the three pillars of the current industrial revolution, known as industry 4.0. The core elements of industry 4.0 are cloud computing, the Internet of things, digital twins, robots, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and machine learning. The ability of smart technology to give real-time data that aids in informed decision-making increases productivity. It provides flexibility and agility to operations and is ascribed to the rising use of automation and digitization in economic sectors. These tools and programmes streamline the logistics of the production and assembly lines, customer management, delivery downtime, and operations. These automated smart manufacturing technologies make collecting, processing, seeing, monitoring, and controlling firm assets easier in real-time. IoT-enabled smart factories have higher production and better quality. As a result of reduced manufacturing defects, cost and time savings, more high-quality items may be produced. Hyperconnectivity makes industry 4.0's many advantages to its various economic sectors possible. The foundation for adopting industry 4.0 and reaping its potential benefits is a strong network of machines, devices, systems, data, and information with seamless interconnection, quick dissipation, transfer, and security. As a result, the fourth industrial revolution will benefit the market for hyperconnectivity and fuel its expansion throughout the forecast period.



Restraint: Inadequate infrastructure.



Information technology and operational technology are used to provide hyperconnectivity, which enables quicker communication. Hyperconnectivity is made possible by several elements, including hardware, tools, software, data, and transmission lines. The required infrastructure to support hyperconnectivity is present in industrialized countries. Low- and middle-income nations are having trouble implementing the framework for enabling hyperconnectivity. For instance, a developed nation like Japan offers its inhabitants a 5G connection with its extensive optic fibre infrastructure. However, certain industrialized nations find it challenging to deliver last-mile energy. The infrastructure required for hyperconnectivity in developing countries is limited to urban clusters, and the partial coverage restricts the possible uses of hyperconnectivity. As a result, only developed nations can increase their markets due to a lack of political will, infrastructure, knowledge, and access to resources in developing countries.



Opportunities: Construction of smart cities.



An urban region with sophisticated technology that uses automation, digitization, IoT, artificial intelligence, and IT daily is called a smart city. Data collection, processing, information dissemination, seamless connection, real-time operation monitoring, and control are the cornerstones of a smart city. They enable the government to act effectively and sustainably to run the city. To put it another way, a smart city uses operational and information technology to enhance public services, optimize administrative processes, and elevate its residents' quality of life and well-being. The goal is to use ICT to provide affordable housing, adequate urban mobility, and public transportation. A robust IT connectivity and digitalization that supports excellent governance form the basis of a smart city. The rising emphasis on building smart cities will benefit the global hyperconnectivity market, especially in emerging nations.



Challenge: Inadequate cybersecurity infrastructure.



In the lack of reliable and secure cyber security infrastructure, using hyperconnectivity in government, healthcare, and educational institutions is risky. Cyber-attacks can target data and information storage, processing, interchange, and transmission. Specific crucial sectors' data and information are essential to national security or contain sensitive personal data that can jeopardize privacy rights and national interests. Several countries, including developed countries, lack a robust cyber security infrastructure. As a result, the absence of a robust cybersecurity infrastructure would hinder the growth of the global hyperconnectivity industry.



Some of the major players operating in the global hyperconnectivity market are:



• Avaya

• Broadcom Inc.

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu Limited

• Iberdrola SA

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Orange IT solutions

• PathPartner Technology



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Enterprise Wearable Devices

• Cloud Platforms

• Network and Communications

• Middleware Software

• Business Solutions

• Others



By Component



• Software

• Services



By Organization Size



• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises



By End User



• BFSI

• IT

• Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



