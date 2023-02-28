U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,933.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,076.50
    -6.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    +2.02 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9470
    +0.0250 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2119
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7400
    +0.5590 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,422.03
    -309.56 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.67
    -1.74 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,886.02
    -49.09 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Hyperfine, Inc. Receives FDA Clearance for Updated Software to Further Improve Diffusion-Weighted Imaging

Hyperfine, Inc.
·6 min read
Hyperfine, Inc.
Hyperfine, Inc.

Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system positioned to offer even greater clinical utility in neurocritical care

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the latest update of its Swoop® system software. This updated software, which significantly improves diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), highlights the company’s commitment to continuously improving image quality.

In this clearance, Hyperfine, Inc. achieved a significant 42% increase in the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for the DWI sequence compared to the previous software version. This increase in SNR, coupled with more robust compensation for subtle patient motion, yields substantially improved image quality for the DWI sequence. The updated software also provides enhanced image uniformity for all sequences.

The DWI sequence in MRI is important for patient care because it provides images that can be useful in diagnosing a wide range of neurological conditions, allowing for prompt and accurate treatment. The American Stroke Association guidelines recommend brain imaging be conducted 24 to 36 hours after ischemic stroke treatmenti. For follow-up imaging of stroke patients, DWI imaging is crucial for monitoring stroke progression and evaluating the effectiveness of primary treatment, enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed decisions regarding ongoing patient care.

“We are committed to continuously improving the provider and patient experience with the Swoop® system, with the goal of enabling more-confident patient diagnosis in the neurocritical care setting. With this latest software, Swoop® system images provide increasingly valuable diagnostic images that can aid clinicians in caring for neurocritical patients,” said Edmond Knopp, M.D., senior medical director of Hyperfine, Inc.

“We are ecstatic about the FDA clearance of our latest software,” stated Tom Teisseyre, the chief product officer of Hyperfine, Inc. “Our focus remains on enhancing the image quality of all sequences through better image acquisition and advanced AI-powered image reconstruction. I take immense pride in the considerable image quality that our team has achieved across the Swoop® system's T1, T2, FLAIR, and DWI sequences and delivering that to the point of care.”

The updated Swoop® system software is expected to roll out to customers in March 2023.

For more information about the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System, please visit hyperfine.io.

About Hyperfine, Inc. and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System
Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) is the groundbreaking medical technology company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system capable of providing neuroimaging at the point of care. The Swoop® system received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2020 as a bedside magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system has been approved for brain imaging in several countries, including Canada and Australia, has UKCA certification in the United Kingdom, CE certification in the European Union, and is also available in New Zealand and Pakistan.

The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging, and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine, Inc. is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient’s bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

Hyperfine, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hyperfine, Inc. (“the Company”)’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the Company’s commercial plans, the benefits of the Company’s products and services, and the Company’s future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that the Swoop® system is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of the Company to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements and to obtain adequate supply of its products; the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using the Company’s products and services; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact
Annika Parrish
Health+Commerce
annika@healthandcommerce.com

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
marissa@gilmartinir.com

i Powers WJ, Rabinstein AA, Ackerson T, et al. 2018 Guidelines for the Early Management of Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke: A Guideline for Healthcare Professionals From the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association [published correction appears in Stroke. 2018 Mar;49(3):e138] [published correction appears in Stroke. 2018 Apr 18;:]. Stroke. 2018;49(3):e46-e110. doi:10.1161/STR.0000000000000158


Recommended Stories

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Rivian’s Production Is Key to Avoid Stalling Like Its EV Rivals. Brace for Earnings.

    The electric-truck maker reports fourth-quarter numbers Wednesday after the market closes. Wall Street is looking for sales and production to come in around 65,000 vehicles this year.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • The bullish case for large-cap growth stocks: Strategist says buy the dips in these big names

    Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • Warren Buffett’s Letter Ducked Some Big Issues. What He Should Have Said.

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FS KKR Capital (FSK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MKS Instruments (MKSI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 52.67% and 8.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Range Resources (RRC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Range Resources (RRC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.07% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?