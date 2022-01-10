U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,040.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,432.50
    -148.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.80
    -12.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    -0.48 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.77
    +1.16 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2630
    -0.2870 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,237.45
    -601.84 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.20
    -66.68 (-6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.40
    -14.88 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Hyperfine Reports Preliminary Unaudited 2021 Revenue and Swoop® System Installations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyperfine, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Preliminary unaudited total revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 is expected to be approximately $0.362 to $0.437 million. Preliminary unaudited total revenue for the full year 2021 is expected to be approximately $1.42 to $1.50 million. Additionally, the company realized a total of $0.81 million in grant funding for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a total of $1.45 million in grant funding for the full year 2021 as part of grant fulfillment for Swoop installations.

The Swoop total installed base consists of three components, discussed in further detail below: Commercial system installations (which make up total revenue), grant fulfillment installations, and research unit installations. The Swoop total installed base (or total installed units) is the number of Swoop devices deployed to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and research institutions. Hyperfine views the total installed base as a key metric of the growth of its business and is measured from period over period. Presented below is a breakout of total Swoop systems installed during 2020 and 2021:

TOTAL INSTALLED UNITS

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL

Commercial System Installations

4

5

7

4

7

27

Grant Fulfillment Installations

0

2

2

4

10

18

4

7

9

8

17

45

Research Units

15

2

2

3

3

25

Total Installed Units

19

9

11

11

20

70

  • Commercial system installations reflect device sales and subscription services through commercial agreements (commercial sales) or through research transfer agreements (RTA sales). Commercial sales are made to hospitals and other healthcare providers as direct sales of devices and software subscription services or through subscriptions for the use of the device and software. RTA sales represent the sale of Swoop units for research use purposes. Hyperfine’s revenue for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 is derived from commercial sales and RTA sales.

  • Grant fulfillment installations consist of shipments of Swoop units to hospitals and other clinical facilities designated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The corresponding funding for these installations from BMGF is recorded as a reduction in the research and development expenses when realized during the period.

  • Research units represent installed units, at no cost to the institutions, to expand clinical use cases. The installation of research units is recorded as a fixed asset with the related depreciation recorded as R&D expense over the life of the research unit.

“2021 was a transformational year for Hyperfine and a year of significant achievements in driving our clinical and value proposition forward while establishing strong early commercial traction,” said Dave Scott, president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to have installed over 50 Swoop devices in 2021, our first full year of commercialization, against the challenges posed by a global pandemic. We see a substantial opportunity and strong growth trajectory ahead as we expand our sales force, build relationships with new partners and medical centers, and invest substantially in further applications of low-field, portable MRI to increase our impact for patients in need of medical imaging around the world. This is just the first step in our journey to democratize imaging, sensing, and ultimately guided intervention, and I am incredibly optimistic about our future.”

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System™ produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by an iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments, operating rooms outside the sterile field, and intensive care units, among others.

Preliminary Financial Information

The preliminary financial information included in this press release is unaudited and is subject to completion of Hyperfine’s quarter and year-end closing procedures and further financial review. In certain cases, Hyperfine has provided expected ranges, rather than specific amounts, because these results are preliminary and subject to change. Actual results may differ from these estimates as a result of the completion of our quarter and year-end closing procedures, review adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such financial information for the period is finalized. As a result, these estimates are preliminary, may change and constitute forward-looking information and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These preliminary estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and they should not be viewed as indicative of our results for any future period. Hyperfine’s independent registered public accountants have not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to these estimated financial results and, accordingly, do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to these preliminary estimates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hyperfine’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about Hyperfine’s financial and operating results, the benefits of Hyperfine’s products and services, and Hyperfine’s future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of Hyperfine’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the completion and audit of Hyperfine’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021; the success, cost and timing of Hyperfine product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Swoop is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the impact of COVID-19 on Hyperfine’s business; the inability to maintain the listing of Hyperfine’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq following the recently completed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and Hyperfine’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of Hyperfine to raise financing in the future; the inability of Hyperfine to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of Hyperfine to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of Hyperfine to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the inability of Hyperfine to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Hyperfine is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for Hyperfine’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Hyperfine’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using Hyperfine’s products and services; Hyperfine’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Hyperfine’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Hyperfine’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Hyperfine cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hyperfine does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Hyperfine Contact
Emily Barnes
APCO Worldwide
ebarnes@apcoworldwide.com

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@hyperfine.io


Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.3% to $8.82, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 8.4% to $150.84. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • LION ELECTRIC REACHES KEY MILESTONE WITH POSSESSION OF JOLIET, ILLINOIS PRODUCTION FACILITY AND KEY MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Ill. Tenant improvement work is ongoing and the company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the second half of 2022.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?