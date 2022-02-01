U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

HYPERION ANNOUNCES NEW HYDROGEN FUEL CELL RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING CENTER

·3 min read

Green Hydrogen Company Moving its Headquarters from Southern California to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Companies, Inc., a green hydrogen technology company announced today that the company is moving its headquarters from Southern California to a 65-acre facility on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. The facility will also house a research and development center in addition to its manufacturing operations.

Hyperion Announces New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Research &amp; Development And Manufacturing Center

Hyperion will invest more than $297 million in the new facility to manufacture its next-generation hydrogen fuel cell, which will power its new line of stationary and mobile energy storage products, including its XP-1 hypercar. The investment will create more than 680 net new, full-time permanent positions over the next six years, with an annual payroll of up to $58 million. Founded originally in Columbus in 2011, Hyperion's return to the city comes as other hydrogen technology startups and manufacturers have also recently made Columbus home.

Angelo Kafantaris, CEO of Hyperion, and Ohio native said, "After 10 years of development, we are thrilled to bring our hydrogen technology back to Columbus where it all started. Building the XP-1 allowed us to test and refine our fuel cell technology, allowing us to create the most advanced green hydrogen fuel cell stack for a number of different applications. With its ability to store mass quantities of electric energy, hydrogen has tremendous long-term, zero-emission potential for the energy sector, and will be one of the most powerful tools in reducing carbon emissions on a global scale."

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said, "Columbus' west side has always been a hub for manufacturing and innovation, and Hyperion will bring a fresh wave of investment and activity that will create opportunity for residents in Westland, the Hilltop and beyond. Columbus' public and private sectors are committed to leadership in clean energy, technology, cutting-edge manufacturing and the future of mobility, and I am delighted that Hyperion will join us in driving our growth."

J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO, said, "Ohio is poised to lead in the development of hydrogen fuel cells, and Hyperion Companies, Inc. has invested significant resources in developing cutting-edge solutions in advancing this technology to support the automotive, transportation and energy storage industries. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance following the company's achievement of operational milestones as Hyperion moves forward to establish a new headquarters and R&D center in the Columbus Region."

Hyperion chose to revitalize the storied building that once housed the printing operations of the Columbus Dispatch because the layout and operations of the highly advanced roll-to-roll printing hub mirror those of a high-yield fuel cell membrane coating process. Between the ideal technical capabilities of the building, the hydrogen supplier network already in place in Ohio as well as the depth of the local R&D talent, Hyperion will be able to fast track its operations and begin production in 2023.

For more information about Hyperion, please visit www.hyperion.inc.

About Hyperion
Founded in 2011 by an expert team of PhDs, Hyperion Companies, Inc. is a technology company that focuses on green hydrogen-based power and delivery. From energy storage to transportation, Hyperion seeks to revolutionize the energy sector by producing high-quality, low-cost hydrogen fuel cell technology for use in a wide variety of industries. More information about Hyperion can be found at www.hyperion.inc Follow Hyperion on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Alex Adams
(202)-805-2764
press@hyperion.inc

Hyperion Companies Inc.
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperion-announces-new-hydrogen-fuel-cell-research--development-and-manufacturing-center-301473047.html

SOURCE Hyperion Companies Inc.

