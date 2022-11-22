U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.25
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,805.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,613.00
    +25.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.00
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.31 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0286
    +0.0041 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    -0.66 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3460
    -0.7500 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,715.57
    -356.54 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    360.99
    -11.37 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.03
    +66.18 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Hyperion Unveils Mobile Station to Solve EV Infrastructure Puzzle

·3 min read

Company will rollout Hyper:Fuel Stations™ for Hydrogen & Battery Vehicles.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Motors, Inc., a hydrogen technology company, announced the launch of its Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™, capable of refueling both hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The mobilized refueling station will be available across the nation, and can be easily deployed and redeployed when driving patterns change. Previously, Hyperion revealed its 1,000-mile range XP-1 in 2020 to demonstrate the benefits of hydrogen-ion storage over lithium-ion. Utilizing hydrogen-ion storage technology, Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ address a primary challenge facing many commercial hydrogen trucks and battery cars on the road today: refueling and recharging infrastructure.

Company will rollout Hyper:Fuel Stations™ for hydrogen and battery vehicles.

Investment into infrastructure buildout is plagued and delayed by numerous issues, including site selection, construction costs, and others. Many experts believe that this lack of refueling, and recharging infrastructure is the largest barrier to FCEV and BEV adoption. Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ can travel to and from existing gas stations, big box stores, and other high-traffic locations to meet real-time demand.

Hyperion's mobilized station contains a hydrogen dispenser for FCEVs and an optional DC fast-charger for BEVs. This enables it to service two separate vehicle segments simultaneously at lower cost and risk compared with permanently installed charging stations or hydrogen dispensers. FCEV customers can refuel in 5 minutes and most BEV customers can recharge 80% of their battery in under 20 minutes.

Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ can be equipped to produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. This decentralized approach means it can generate green hydrogen from the sun when combined with solar. On-site fuel generation is clean, green, and can dramatically increase station uptime—another major hurdle for hydrogen stations today. The mobilized station can be quickly deployed without long construction delays, opening new markets across the USA for automakers to increase FCEV and BEV sales.

Internal systems will include NASA and Shell GameChanger technologies to boost power and increase refueling efficiency. The roof is tiled with solar-tracking photovoltaic panels to maximize direct sunlight. Customers will experience state-of-the-art touch screen controls, contactless payment, and a self-sanitizing nozzle utilizing UV light.

In addition to vehicles, Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ are designed to provide electricity as stationary power sources. By storing electrons for much longer lengths of time than is possible for batteries, the mobilized station can provide backup power across seasons to improve grid resiliency during weather emergencies or grid failures.

When asked why Hyperion undertook this challenge, CEO Angelo Kafantaris responded, "Todays' energy infrastructure is pushed to its absolute limit. The industry needed a versatile, scalable solution to power our growing needs." Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ will be manufactured at the company's 65-acre manufacturing HQ in Columbus, OH. Hyperion will roll out these stations across the United States to form a dynamic Hyper:Fuel Network™ with its partners starting in 2023.

About Hyperion
Founded in 2011, Hyperion Motors, Inc. is a green technology company focused on hydrogen-based power and delivery. From mobile to stationary applications, Hyperion seeks to revolutionize the energy sector by producing high-quality, scalable fuel cell products for commercial use. More information about Hyperion can be found at www.hyperion.inc. Follow Hyperion on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Hyperion: Space Technology for the Road.

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
press@hyperion.inc

Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ will have a solar tracking roof, interactive displays, contactless payment, and self-sanitizing nozzle.
Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ will have a solar tracking roof, interactive displays, contactless payment, and self-sanitizing nozzle.
Hyper:Fuel Stations™ are mobile, scalable, and can generate hydrogen on-site. This reduces costs, build-time, and hydrogen delivery challenges.
Hyper:Fuel Stations™ are mobile, scalable, and can generate hydrogen on-site. This reduces costs, build-time, and hydrogen delivery challenges.
Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ can be used to fuel hydrogen (FCEV) or battery (BEV) electric vehicles.
Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ can be used to fuel hydrogen (FCEV) or battery (BEV) electric vehicles.
registered trademark of Hyperion Companies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Hyperion Motors, Inc.)
registered trademark of Hyperion Companies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Hyperion Motors, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperion-unveils-mobile-station-to-solve-ev-infrastructure-puzzle-301684774.html

SOURCE Hyperion Motors, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Dives To Fresh Bear Market Lows On Cybertruck Anniversary

    TSLA stock hit fresh lows after Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account, adding to concerns about the impact on Tesla's brand. BYD hit a production milestone.

  • 3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • 2022 L.A. Auto Show Editors' Picks

    The L.A. Auto Show grew in the number of debuts this year, and so we're back to picking our favorites. Electric and hybrid powertrains led the pack.

  • It’s sexy, it’s fast. It’s…the new Toyota Prius?

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK The new 2023 Toyota Prius Toyota hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 Prius. We anticipate it will start around $26,000, climbing into the low $30,000 range Toyota estimates that the hybrid Prius will achieve up to 57 mpg in combined driving, while plug-in hybrid versions could have an electric-only range of approximately 38 miles The eco icon gets dramatic new styling inside and out, but efficiency gains are surprisingly modest Toyota has revealed an all-new Prius.

  • Bike share programs have been quietly polluting for years. Now companies like Lime and Lyft are improving design and operations to deliver on sustainability promises

    Although shared e-bikes and scooters are touted as an environmentally friendly way to get around cities, the companies are often net contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Environmental groups present Shell plant with list of demands

    More than a dozen local and national environmental groups launched a campaign to force Shell to address what the activists say are critical issues surrounding the opening of the new petrochemical plant in Beaver County. The groups, led by Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community and Earthworks, have issued these demands: preparing Beaver County and surrounding areas for potential emergencies from the plant, a quicker form of incident response, employing advanced air monitoring and cutting down on lighting during the evening. Shell's Beaver County polyethylene plant, which had been under development and construction for about a decade, began producing plastics several weeks ago and announced its official operations Nov. 15.

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • 10 Biggest EV Charging Companies In Europe

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 biggest EV charging companies in Europe. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Europe’s EV charging industry, you can go directly to 5 Biggest EV Charging Companies In Europe. Electric vehicles are growing their market share in Europe. According to statistics from ACEA, battery-electric vehicles […]

  • Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says

    They are “masters at camouflage,” the National Park Service says.

  • Ford Recalls 450,000 F-150s Due to Defective Wipers

    Regulators warn that windshield-wiper motors could become inoperative, increasing the risk of a crash.

  • Tesla Has Another Huge Recall. It’s Still No Reason to Worry.

    Tesla is recalling another 321,628 vehicles in the U.S. bringing its total so far this year to 3,769,572, according to the safety regulator NHTSA.

  • Tesla Recall of 300,000 Vehicles Rekindles 'Update' Word Choice Debate

    Tesla issues a recall over taillight problems one day after recalling thousands of cars due to airbag deployment issues.

  • China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine

    Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered

  • Tesla recalls 321K cars for tail light issue; 19th recall this year for automaker

    There are more headaches for Tesla (TSLA) as the automaker revealed it is recalling 321,000 vehicles due to a safety issue.

  • Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have set their sights on winning over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable cars that come with top safety ratings and lots of high-tech features. In the last few months, several Chinese EVs have received five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) ratings - an achievement that requires loading vehicles with active and passive safety features that go well beyond legal requirements. "All Chinese EV makers want to achieve Euro NCAP five-star ratings in order to be more competitive in the European market," said Brian Gu, president of Chinese EV maker Xpeng.

  • 2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

    Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 meters (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

  • Why you shouldn’t cook your turkey this way. Watch what happens to the holiday bird

    For years, South Florida fire departments have been warning that deep-frying your Thanksgiving turkey can be risky. Crews have even produced video showing what can happen when frying goes wrong.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

    The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes.