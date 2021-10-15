U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +16.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,903.00
    +119.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,094.25
    +57.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.60
    +7.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0900
    +0.4130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.12
    +1,569.12 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.73
    +43.50 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,007.96
    +457.03 (+1.60%)
     

Hyperlink InfoSystem To Exhibit Future Ready Tech Solutions At GITEX Global 2021

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the most trusted IT and Software development service providers for worldwide businesses. The company was founded in 2011 and achieved various milestones in terms of Sales and Growth of Employees, which is huge in such a short time. Working in the technology field for more than 10 years, the company worked on various Next-Gen tech solutions with client's custom requirements. Its motto is "Our Only Aim, Happy Clients". The team of Hyperlink InfoSystem always focus on client-centric development. With the experience of work with the latest technologies like IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, they listen to understand client ideas first and make deep analyses on them to serve the best solutions with a huge ROI.

Hyperlink Infosystem Logo
Hyperlink Infosystem Logo

The company has built a huge presence as the most trusted App developers for global businesses with maximum positive reviews from clients on one of the leading B2B reviews and rating platforms – Clutch since 2014. To show their work and services to the best audience, the company visits various exhibitions and tech events in the USA, UK, Germany, UAE. This year, the company plans to exhibit their future-ready tech solutions and services at GITEX Global 2021, the biggest tech event for the MEASA region.

For the last 40 years, this event has provided an opportunity for thousands of businesses to showcase their tech products, solutions, and services to startups to enterprise-level business owners and international visitors. This event attracts many top tech companies and governments from various sectors, including 5G, AI, Cloud & Edge, Cyber Security, Future Mobility, Fintech, Healthcare, and more. With 100,000 visitors from MEASA and 18,000 pre-rearranged meetings, GITEX always provides the best platform for global businesses to get the best ROI. This year, Hyperlink InfoSystem plans to showcase its work in IoT, AI, Healthcare, Blockchain, Big Data, and other latest technologies.

"Since 2011, we provide complete digital transformation for global businesses with better ROI. We are excited to showcase our services at GITEX Global 2021. Our experts will help visitors with the benefits of using the latest technologies like AI, ML, IoT, Salesforce, and many more in their business and how they grow in today's competitive market. This event is one of the most promising tech events and gives the best stage to discover the new business opportunities and learn new technologies." Says Mr. Harnil Oza, Founder and Director of Hyperlink InfoSystem.

Senior representatives of Hyperlink InfoSystem will be available at H7-11, Dubai World Trade Centre, between 17th to 21st October 2021. Visitors can directly interact with the team at the stand or send them an email to schedule a meeting at info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com and discuss their requirements.

For more details, visit: https://www.hyperlinkinfosystem.com/gitex-technology-week.html

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 450+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Custom Software Development, Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 4,000+ mobile apps for more than 2,400 clients around the world.

Contact Details:
Hyperlink InfoSystem
Harnil Oza
+1-805-744-1224
info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com

New York Address:
One World Trade Center
285 Fulton Street suite 8500,
New York, NY 10007,
United States

Mumbai Address:
Level 8, Vibgyor Towers C 62,
G Block Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098

London Address:
Level 30, The Leadenhall Building,
122 Leadenhall Street,
London EC3V 4AB

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperlink-infosystem-to-exhibit-future-ready-tech-solutions-at-gitex-global-2021-301400851.html

SOURCE Hyperlink Infosystem

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Impact of Boeing’s new defect on its 787 Dreamliner

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down concerns of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the impact of this new concern for Boeing.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Coinbase calls for new regulator and framework for the crypto sector

    Coinbase is calling for a vast changes in how the crypto sector is regulated. In this digital asset proposal the company's Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad called for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets to be regulated under a separate legal framework by a single federal agency.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowA

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

    President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is making a serious move to re-test the $4,000 level of resistance following a sensational 35.96% push to the upside since the start of the month.

  • Microsoft Shuts LinkedIn China, Citing ‘Challenging’ Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is shuttering a localized version of its professional networking platform in China, becoming the last major U.S. social media provider to pull out of the country and marking the demise of a rare U.S. tech success there.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • Column: Supply-chain surcharge? Sherwin-Williams is latest company to add a sneaky fee

    Sherwin-Williams has quietly added a 4% 'supply chain charge' to its paint. It's the latest business to hide a price hike with extra fees.

  • 'We enter winter in a bit of a natural gas crisis': Portfolio Manager

    Rob Thummel, Portfolio Manager at Tortoise, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on natural gas, opportunity in the energy sector, and gas prices.