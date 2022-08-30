U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Size, Share, Qualitative Analysis and Industry Growth Factors and is growing at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Key Players are Merk & Co, Inc, Sanofi, Mylan, Amgen, AstraZeneca

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market.

The global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

The medical term for abnormally high blood lipid levels is hyperlipidemia. Triglycerides and cholesterol are the two prominent lipid subtypes detected in blood. Triglycerides are created when your body stores extra calories it doesn't need for energy production. They also stem especially from a man's diet, which includes foods like whole-fat dairy and red meat. Triglycerides rise when a person consumes a lot of alcohol, fructose, and refined sugar.

A fatty substance called cholesterol is carried through the bloodstream by proteins called lipoproteins. High cholesterol is more commonly referred to as hyperlipidemia. Although increased cholesterol can be acquired through a hereditary process, bad lifestyle choices are most often the cause of it.

Get Access to sample Report Pages

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/hyperlipidemia-drugs-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-drug-class-statins-cholesterol-absorption-inhibitors-bile-acid-sequestrants-pcsk9-inhibitors-and-others/inquiry

The market for prescription medications for hyperlipidemia has been divided into five regions based on geography: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the expanding baby boomer demographic in the region, North America presently dominates the global market for prescription medications for hyperlipidemia. Europe is closely behind.

Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Players

The major players operating in the global augmented reality industry include Merk & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Mylan, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Others.

Recent Developments:

  • Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LIPTRUZET™ tablets for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in patients with primary or mixed hyperlipidemia as adjunctive therapy to diet when diet alone is not enough. LIPTRUZET contains ezetimibe, an efficacious LDL cholesterol-lowering therapy, and atorvastatin, currently one of the most widely prescribed statins in the U.S.[1] Once-daily LIPTRUZET treats two sources of cholesterol by inhibiting both the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive tract – through ezetimibe – and the production of cholesterol in the liver – through atorvastatin.

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2029

31.7 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2029

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

By Drug Class

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil

Key companies profiled

Merk & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Mylan, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Others


Rising Interest in Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market to Promote Growth

A good CAGR is anticipated for statins because to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses. Statins are the first-line treatment that lowers the risk of heart attacks, which also helps the market expand. Furthermore, Statins are preferred and the market is driven by advantages such as enhanced endothelial function, increased atherosclerotic plaque stability, decreased oxidative stress-induced cell damage, and reduced inflammation. In addition, PCSK9 inhibitors are anticipated to increase in popularity throughout the projected period due to the sharp decline in blood LDL levels.

Browse Complete Premium Report:

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/hyperlipidemia-drugs-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-drug-class-statins-cholesterol-absorption-inhibitors-bile-acid-sequestrants-pcsk9-inhibitors-and-others


Key Market Segments: Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market

Global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market: By Drug Class

  • Statins

  • Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

  • Bile Acid Sequestrants

  • PCSK9 Inhibitors

  • Others

Browse More Information Technology & Telecommunication Market Reports by Pharma Research Consulting

Age-Related Hearing Loss Market

The age-related hearing loss market study provides an overview of the issue, details some of its applications, and talks about its advantages and disadvantages. Additionally, the study provides qualitative and quantitative (USD million, 2022-2029) data for each segment covered by the report, as well as analysis of the market share for age-related hearing loss by segments and by regions. The research also covers market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, as well as the impact COVID-19 has had on this sector. The study will evaluate the top 12–15 competitors in the market for age-related hearing loss in-depth and will include company, financial, product, and market share evaluations of the top 3–5 companies.

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/age-related-hearing-loss-market

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Therapeutics Market

Since more people are adopting unhealthy lifestyles and more innovative products are being approved for use in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, the market for these devices is growing globally. The prevalence of peripheral artery problems is also rising, in part due to high-risk behaviours including smoking and diabetes. The market's expansion is aided as a result of this. However, as concerns regarding restenosis, or the return of peripheral artery disease after treatment, have grown, the market's ability to expand is being curtailed.

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/peripheral-arterial-disease-pad-therapeutics-market

Opthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Overview

The ophthalmology drugs and devices market is divided into four major segments: surgical devices, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, eye care, and pharmaceuticals. The device industry is comprised of applications like surgery and diagnostics. The drugs industry is split between therapies that are already authorised and those that are currently in development, while the eye care market is split between eyeglasses and contact lenses.

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/opthalmology-drugs-and-devices-market

Bronchitis Treatment Market

As a result of fewer patient visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people are opting to treat their bronchitis, which has a negative impact on market expansion. For instance, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, despite being challenging for so many other aspects of antimicrobial stewardship, has led to an overall net reduction in ambulatory adults seeking care for bronchitis in the health system and reduced the number of hospital admissions for acute, uncomplicated bronchitis. As a result, COVID-19 had a bad impact on the market in the early phases of the epidemic.

https://pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/bronchitis-treatment-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


