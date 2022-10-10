U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market Worth $460.27 Billion by 2030 | Advanced Routing Platforms and Implementation of Geo-tagging & Geolocation tools to Augment Industry Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The hyperlocal delivery model best suits for deliveries containing medicine, grocery, food, and daily household items. Urbanization, smartphones, changing customer tastes, and improved ways of living driving the growth of hyperlocal food delivery market. North America emerged as the largest market for the global hyperlocal food delivery market, with a 35.9% share of the market revenue in 2021.

Newark, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hyperlocal food delivery market is expected to grow from USD 203.37 billion in 2021 to USD 460.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rise in online communication, direct smartphone access, and more precise e-banking systems have made sufficient ground for adopting hyperlocal food delivery across various regions. Further, improved food-service capabilities and transforming customer choices are the expected driving factors for pushing the online food delivery sector ahead. Customers worldwide are positively adopting the online platform, which has pushed the E-commerce industry to a massive expansion during the last few years. Various factors have contributed to adopting hyperlocal food delivery buying patterns, some of which are industry or country-specific, while others result in worldwide expansions.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12929

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global hyperlocal food delivery market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In 2021: Grab Holdings, which is the Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food-delivery company, announced a US$ 40 Billion merger with Altimeter Growth Corp.

Market Growth & Trends

The unique selling point of hyperlocal E-commerce businesses depends on their ability to deliver products and services unexpectedly fast. The availability of the product and providing the order within less than an hour is something hyperlocal delivery models promise to consumers. Whether ordering food from restaurants or ordering groceries, delivering the product in a short time has become very much possible and more accessible credit to hyperlocal platforms. The hyperlocal food delivery model is a perfect example of how technological progress can mix with traditional shopping methods and create a unique formula for success. A hyperlocal business is a medium to help local offline companies to contact their targeted consumers, providing fast product delivery. The service of a hyperlocal business comes under any place, from a few meters to a few kilometres from the company's location.

Key Findings

• In 2021, the sandwiches and burgers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 12.5% and market revenue of 25.4 billion.

The type segment is divided into salads, soups, lunch & dinner, sandwiches and burgers, pizza, desserts, beverages, and others. In 2021, the sandwiches and burgers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 12.5% and market revenue of 25.4 billion. Burgers and sandwiches have become lifestyle benchmarks over the last two decades, and the growing popularity of bread-based meals has been slowly encouraging people to eat more bread-based products.

• In 2021, the platform to consumer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 113.8 billion.

The delivery type segment is divided into platform to consumer, and restaurant to consumer. In 2021, the platform to consumer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 113.8 billion. The platform-to-consumer delivery market segment concentrates on the food delivery services that provide customers with food from partner restaurants that don't require food delivery directly, where the platform takes the delivery system.

• In 2021, the online payment segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 117.9 billion.

The payment method segment is divided into online payment, and cash on delivery. In 2021, the online payment segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 117.9 billion. Online food ordering permits consumers to place an order at almost any time, from any place virtually, saving the time that people typically spend traveling to pick up the food & the online payment makes the ordering process easier.

Quick Buy - Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12929/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global hyperlocal food delivery market, with a market share of around 35.9% and 73.0 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Increasing technological advancements push the regional market's growing adoption rates of hyperlocal food delivery. Additional elements facilitating the need are market players' significant presence, quick adoption of technological innovations, and advances in connected technologies. Accordingly, logistics management platforms are leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to help fast deliveries with intelligent order allocation. All the above factors boost the regional market growth.

Key players operating in the global hyperlocal food delivery market are:

• Zomato
• Yandex.Eda
• Uber Eats
• Takeaway.com
• Rappi
• Postmates
• Meituan Dianping
• Just Eat
• Jumia Food
• iFood
• Grubhub
• Ele.Me
• DoorDash
• Delivery Hero
• Deliveroo
• Damae-can

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/hyperlocal-food-delivery-market-12929

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global hyperlocal food delivery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market by Type:

• Salads
• Soups
• Lunch & Dinner
• Sandwiches and Burgers
• Pizza
• Desserts
• Beverages
• Others

Global Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market by Delivery Type:

• Platform to Consumer
• Restaurant to Consumer

Global Hyperlocal Food Delivery Market by Payment Method:

• Online Payment
• Cash On Delivery

Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12929

About the report:

The global hyperlocal food delivery market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


