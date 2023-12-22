Hyperloop to shut down after Richard Branson sells stake

Hyperloop One raised more than $450m and built a test track in the Nevada desert in the hope of cracking a new mode of transport - Virgin.com/PA

A US start-up that hoped to revolutionise public transport using 760-miles-per-hour hyperloop technology is shutting down, a year after Sir Richard Branson pulled his backing from the business.

Hyperloop One, which was trying to commercialise a new form of transport envisioned by billionaire Elon Musk, is planning to sell its assets and wind down its operations, Bloomberg reported.

In 2013, Mr Musk envisioned an alternative to high-speed rail and air travel that would see passengers whisked through vacuum-sealed tunnels in levitating pods. He had claimed the technology would cut the journey time from Los Angeles to San Francisco down to 30 minutes compared to almost six hours by car.

A number of start-ups had attempted to make the theory a reality. Hyperloop One raised more than $450m (£353m) in the effort, building a test track in the Nevada desert.

The company was rebranded as Virgin Hyperloop One in 2017. Sir Richard’s company took a stake in the business and hailed it as an “incredibly innovative and exciting new way to move people and things at airline speeds on the ground”.

But last year, The Telegraph revealed Virgin was stripping its branding from the hyperloop project and selling its minority stake in the venture.

Despite completing a first test of its pod system in 2020 with human passengers, the company’s attempts to build hundreds of miles of tubes to connect cities around the world never got beyond its 500 metre test track.

Bloomberg reported that the employment contracts for Hyperloop One’s remaining staff will end on Dec 31. The company’s intellectual property will be transferred to Dubai shipping conglomerate DP World, which owns a majority stake in the business.

Engineering experts have repeatedly pointed out the concept suffers from major technical challenges that could prevent the idea ever becoming reality.

Several start-ups still harbour hopes of turning the theoretical technology into a reality. In Europe, Dutch company Hardt Hyperloop raised €12m (£10.4m) earlier this year to build a testing facility.

Hyperloop One did not respond to a request for comment.

