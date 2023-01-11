U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,285.00
    +3.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.60
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.90
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3300
    +0.1380 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,464.31
    +260.45 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.19
    +5.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,453.95
    +278.39 (+1.06%)
     

The Hyperphosphatemia Market is Expected to Reach US$ 20.44 Billion and to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Treatment for Hyperphosphatemia to Generate a Value Pool exceeding US$ 20 Billion by 2033; Iron-based Phosphate Binders to account for 20% of Total Demand. Market share for hyperphosphatemia in Asia Pacific is forecast to reach 32% by 2033.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights estimates that the Hyperphosphatemia Market will experience a rapid expansion between the years 2023 and 2033. By 2033, it is anticipated that worldwide sales of hyperphosphatemia medications will reach nearly US$ 20.24 Billion, and the market is expected to continue to grow at the same pace.

Various calcium-based phosphorus binders are being used in the present day as calcium supplements and can replace aluminum-based phosphorus binders. The development of new treatment therapies for hyperphosphatemia is being pursued across the globe by companies. Future generations will benefit from emerging treatments that will transform treatment dynamics. Market trends are shifting towards non-phosphate binders. Additionally, new products are being introduced in developing countries to propel hyperphosphatemia market growth.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16234

A majority of dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia are treated with phosphate binders, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). The prevalence of chronic renal diseases is expected to significantly support the market's growth over the forecast period. With China's central government focusing on robust growth initiatives, it is predicted that demand for hyperphosphatemia medications will increase due to the country's expanding healthcare infrastructure.

As chronic diseases become more prevalent in the population, the market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is expected to increase. ESRD patients with hyperphosphatemia have been more likely to need treatment for hyperphosphatemia, so the demand for hyperphosphatemia drugs or treatment has increased.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global hyperphosphatemia market is expected to reach US$ 20.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

  • Iron-based phosphate binder is expected to grab 20% of the hyperphosphatemia market by 2023.

  • North America accounted for 36% of the worldwide revenue generated by hyperphosphatemia in 2023.

  • According to predictions for 2023, Europe will hold 25% of the global market.

  • With more than 8% market share, the low serum calcium level test is the most popular test type for the hyperphosphatemia market.

“Researchers are studying more and more new drugs and therapies. In recent years, at-home test kits have gained popularity. A generics reimbursement program will reduce coverage for expensive therapies, says an analyst at FMI.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16234

Competitive Landscape

As companies with a wide geographic reach look to expand their product offering and develop more complex applications, they are taking collaborative steps to boost sales, from acquiring other businesses into their own to creating a more flexible medical system.

Strategic, profitable partnerships are helping competitors consolidate their market presence. By acquiring and partnering with companies, advanced technology can be used more effectively. Several deals are entered into by home health kits in order to expand their technology horizons.

  • Biopharmaceutical company Ardelyx, Inc., founded to find, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs, announced that three posters will be presented during Kidney Week 2022, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, from November 3-6, 2022. A phosphate absorption inhibitor (PAI) developed and discovered by Ardelyx for treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) suffering from dialysis patients is XPHOZAH (tenapanor).

  • The RENAZORB bioequivalence (BE) study has concluded enrollment at Unicycive Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Research is being conducted to develop RENAZORB (lanthanum dioxycarbonate) to treat hyperphosphatemia in kidney dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hyperphosphatemia market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the hyperphosphatemia market analysis report drug class (calcium based phosphate binders, iron-based phosphate binders, lanthanum carbonate, non-phosphate binders) by test type (low serum calcium level type, blood urea nitrogen test, phosphate level test, creatinine value test), by end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others), and by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC and MEA).

Buy now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16234

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Hyperphosphatemia Industry Survey

Hyperphosphatemia Market by Drug Class:

  • Calcium Based Phosphate Binders

  • Iron Based Phosphate Binders

  • Lanthanum Carbonate

  • Non Phosphate Binders

Hyperphosphatemia Market by Test Type:

  • Low Serum Calcium Level Test

  • Blood Urea Nitrogen Test

  • Phosphate Level Test

  • Creatinine Value Test

Hyperphosphatemia Market by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Others

Hyperphosphatemia Market by Region:

  • North America Hyperphosphatemia Market

  • Latin America Hyperphosphatemia Market

  • Western Europe Hyperphosphatemia Market

  • Eastern Europe Hyperphosphatemia Market

  • Asia Pacific Hyperphosphatemia Market

  • Middle East & Africa Hyperphosphatemia Market

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hyperphosphatemia-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Adrenogenital Syndrome Treatment Market Size - The global adrenogenital syndrome treatment market is expected to reach US$ 12.81 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market Share - The global alcohol use disorder treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 700 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,300 million by registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Bartonellosis Therapeutics Market Growth - The global bartonellosis therapeutics market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 3.72 Billion.

Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market Trends - The global acrocallosal therapeutics market is currently valued at US$ 147.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 412.4 Million by 2033.

Abetalipoproteinemia Management Market Forecast - The global abetalipoproteinemia management market is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 147 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 341 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.78 %.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Emergent BioSolutions to cut 5% of its workforce in reorganization effort

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is cutting 132 jobs, or approximately 5% of its workforce in a reorganization that the company says will sharpen its strategic focus on core businesses. The biotech described its core businesses as medical countermeasures and commercial products, including NARCAN nasal spray, as well as contract development and manufacturing services. As part of the reorganization, Emergent's newly-created Science & Development function is uniting research, product development, and cli

  • 4 Ultra-Safe Stocks for 2023

    When it comes to finding industries that are 2023-safe, banks are a no-brainer.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Blasted 6% Higher Today

    In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.

  • Stocks: Bed Bath & Beyond pops, Broadcom slides, Royal Caribbean rises

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down major market movers heading into the closing bell.&nbsp;

  • Why AT&T Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Although macroeconomic factors are producing drag at the moment, one pundit believes there is plenty of reason to be bullish on the company.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry

    A recovery in automotive demand, strength in non-residential construction and an expected rebound in steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TMST and ZEUS are set to gain from favorable industry fundamentals.

  • How High Can Boeing Stock Go From Here? Check the Chart.

    Boeing stock slipped on Jan. 10 after an analyst downgrade. Here's how high it can go from here.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • Several Top Rivian Executives Depart the Electric-Vehicle Startup

    The departures of executives, including Rivian’s supply-chain head, have come amid the company missing 2022 production targets.