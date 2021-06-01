Hyperphosphatemia Market to Showcase Eminent Growth at a CAGR of 4.54% During the Study Period [2018-2030], According to DelveInsight
Hyperphosphatemia Market is set to grow, surged by rising prevalence and the expected launch of potential therapies like Tenapanor and PT20, which have better and improved mechanisms of actions over the existing available therapeutic options
LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Hyperphosphatemia Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Hyperphosphatemia historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Hyperphosphatemia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan], China, and Taiwan. The Hyperphosphatemia market report also proffers an analysis of the current Hyperphosphatemia treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.
Some of the imperative takeaways of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Research Report
The highest market size of Hyperphosphatemia was in the United States, and the least was in Spain across the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan], China, and Taiwan. Besides, the upcoming therapies of Hyperphosphatemia are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with Hyperphosphatemia and add to the overall growth of the Hyperphosphatemia market size.
Hyperphosphatemia Market growth shall observe a surge due to the increased prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients, leading to rising investment in research and promising pipeline activity, with the newer mechanism of actions.
However, the factors such as inadequate knowledge of phosphate levels in food and phosphate management, lack of epidemiology data, high economic burden, and increased market competition might hinder the growth of the Hyperphosphatemia Market.
Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, and others are developing novel products to drift the Hyperphosphatemia treatment scenario positively.
For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Analysis
Hyperphosphatemia is a condition characterised by a rise in serum phosphate level above 4.5 mg/100 mL. The condition mainly occurs due to a decrease in renal function, commonly among chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, in which phosphate levels shoot up abnormally high. DelveInsight states the total diagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease prevalent cases were approximately 27,063,599 in the 7MM, China and Taiwan in 2020.
The Hyperphosphatemia Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)
Diagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalent Cases
Stage-specific Distribution of Chronic Kidney
Prevalent Cases of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
Number of ESRD patients undergoing Dialysis
Hyperphosphatemia Prevalence
Get a complete epidemiological segmentation @ Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiological Analysis
Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market
Hyperphosphatemia treatment strategies include dietary restriction, phosphate binders (aluminium-based agents, calcium-based binders, magnesium carbonate, sevelamer, lanthanum carbonate, ferric citrate and sucroferric oxyhydroxide), drugs targeting intestinal phosphate transporters (tenapanor, nicotinic acid and nicotinamide), renal replacement therapies (peritoneal and hemodialysis) and management of secondary hyperparathyroidism.
The burden in CKD patients (hemodialysis) has led to reduced treatment adherence and poor quality of life from various studies. Observing this scenario, some companies have come up with candidates with novel mechanisms of action to lower the pill burden in hyperphosphatemia patients, thereby improving their Health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and clinical outcomes. Key players such as Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceuticals and others are developing treatments for Hyperphosphatemia.
The emerging pipeline of Hyperphosphatemia is weak, with a few promising therapies under development, such as Tenapanor and PT20, which have better and improved mechanisms of actions over the existing available therapeutic options.
Ardelyx found and developed Ibsrela (tenapanor), which is a first-in-class, proprietary, oral medicine for which an NDA is under review by the FDA for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis with potential approval in the second quarter of 2021. Tenapanor has a unique mechanism of action and functions locally in the gut to prevent the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3). This leads to a conformational change of the epithelial cell junctions, significantly decreasing phosphate's paracellular uptake at the main pathway of phosphate absorption. Moreover, the drug is already approved by the US FDA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in constipation patients. Ardelyx is conducting NORMALIZE, a study of the PHREEDOM Phase III monotherapy study, which is designed to assess the ability of tenapanor as monotherapy or in combination with sevelamer, to achieve serum phosphorus levels in the normal range in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
PT20 is a novel iron-based phosphate binder that can treat patients with hyperphosphatemia related to dialysis or non-dialysis dependent CKD. PT20 exhibited high specificity and efficacy in phosphate binding both in vitro and in vivo. PT20 has completed one pivotal study and now requires one further pivotal study, after which regulatory filings for marketing approval in the US and Europe would be expected to follow. Shield Therapeutics anticipates that the Phase III study could potentially start in 2022. The company assumes to launch the product in the US in 2025 and Europe, Japan and China in 2026.
In addition to these therapies, the Hyperphosphatemia emerging pipeline also consists of certain therapies, which are in their early stage of development, such as VS-505 by Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, EOS789 by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, and others.
To conclude, the Hyperphosphatemia market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to advancements in diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of the emerging therapies during the forecast period.
The high pill burden in the current prescription pattern shows that the most common combination was calcium acetate plus sevelamer (carbonate or hydrochloride) for 2.6% of the patients. Those patients were prescribed a median of 6 calcium acetate tablets plus six sevelamer tablet for 12 phosphate binder tablets per day. It is quite clear that pill burden in CKD patients (hemodialysis) has reduced treatment adherence and poor quality of life. Observing this scenario, some companies have come up with candidates with novel mechanisms of action to lower the pill burden in Hyperphosphatemia patients, thereby improving their HR-QoL and clinical outcomes. The only challenge could be the reimbursement and patient support strategies with these therapies if the respective regulatory bodies do not provide patients with enough financial assistance.
Scope of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Insight Report
Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, China, and Taiwan.
Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).
Hyperphosphatemia Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Hyperphosphatemia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)
Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Hyperphosphatemia: Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, and several others.
Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.
Case Studies
KOL's Views
Analyst's View
Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market
Table of Contents
1
Hyperphosphatemia Key Insights
2
Hyperphosphatemia Market Overview at a Glance
3
Executive Summary of Hyperphosphatemia
4
SWOT Analysis of Hyperphosphatemia
5
Hyperphosphatemia Disease Background and Overview
6
Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1
The United States
6.2
EU5 Countries
6.2.1
Germany
6.2.2
France
6.2.3
Italy
6.2.4
Spain
6.2.5
The United Kingdom
6.3
Japan
6.4
China
6.5
Taiwan
7
Hyperphosphatemia Treatment
8
Recognised Establishments
9
Hyperphosphatemia Unmet Needs
10
Hyperphosphatemia Marketed Therapies
10.1
Auryxia: Akebia Therapeutics
10.2
Velphoro: Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
10.3
Kiklin: Astellas Pharma
11
Hyperphosphatemia Emerging Therapies
11.1
Ibsrela (Tenapanor): Ardelyx
11.2
PT20: Shield Therapeutics
12
Hyperphosphatemia: 7MM, China and Taiwan Market Analysis
12.1
The United States Hyperphosphatemia Market Size
12.2
EU-5 Hyperphosphatemia Market Size
12.2.1
Germany Market Size
12.2.2
France Market Size
12.2.3
Italy Market Size
12.2.4
Spain Market Size
12.2.5
The United Kingdom Market Size
12.3
Japan Hyperphosphatemia Market Size
12.4
China Hyperphosphatemia Market Size
12.5
Taiwan Hyperphosphatemia Market Size
13
Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement
14
Case Reports
15
KOL Views
16
Hyperphosphatemia Market Drivers
17
Hyperphosphatemia Market Barriers
18
Appendix
19
DelveInsight Capabilities
20
Disclaimer
21
About DelveInsight
Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Hyperphosphatemia Diagnostics Market Report
View Related Reports
DelveInsight's Hyperphosphatemia - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Hyperphosphatemia in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects.
DelveInsight's Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Global Kinase Inhibitor Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Alzheimer's disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides an overview of disease and understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Anemia in CKD patients - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's ATCL Market report 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends in 7MM.
Related Posts
Read here how the market heats up as managing Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia through devices gains traction.
Discover here for Renal Tubular Acidosis Therapy market and sub-optimally effective standard of care.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Contact Us:
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperphosphatemia-market-to-showcase-eminent-growth-at-a-cagr-of-4-54-during-the-study-period-20182030-according-to-delveinsight-301302747.html
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP