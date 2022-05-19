U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

The Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach $5.5 Billion By 2026 Due To Increasing Cases Of Chronic Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·4 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers hyperphosphatemia treatment market size, hyperphosphatemia treatment market forecasts, major hyperphosphatemia treatment companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hyperphosphatemia treatment market, increasing chronic diseases among patients is driving the growth of the hyperphosphatemia treatment market. Chronic diseases are non-communicable and require long-term care. A vast majority of chronic diseases can be categorized as cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory conditions, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is predicted to increase by 57% by the year 2020. According to the United States Renal Data System, they estimate that there are more than 300,000 patients with end-stage renal disease in the United States. There has been an increase in Hyperphosphatemia among patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), thus contributing to an increase in demand for hyperphosphatemia treatment or drugs.

Request for a sample of the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market report

The global hyperphosphatemia treatment market size is expected to grow from $3.22 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global hyperphosphatemia treatment market share is expected to grow to $5.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The increasing research and development activities are a key trend in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market. The company in hyperphosphatemia treatment is focusing on R&D activities for the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of renal diseases and related chronic conditions. For instance, in May 2021, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company, raised $60 million in a Series B round to accelerate its development activities of innovative drugs and solutions for the treatment of renal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia.

Major players in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Lupin Limited, Ardelyx, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Fresenius Medical Care, Shire, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The global hyperphosphatemia treatment market analysis report is segmented by product into sevelamer, calcium-based phosphate binders, iron-based phosphate binders, lanthanum carbonate, others; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online stores.

North America was the largest region in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide hyperphosphatemia treatment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, hyperphosphatemia treatment market segments and geographies, hyperphosphatemia treatment market trends, hyperphosphatemia treatment market drivers, hyperphosphatemia treatment market restraints, hyperphosphatemia treatment market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Hypolipidemics, Anti Thrombotics, Other Drugs For Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic And Anti-Anginal Drugs)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Renal Cell Carcinoma, Urothelial Carcinoma, Others (Renal Sarcoma, Renal Lymphoma)), By Product (Nexavar (Sorafenib), Sutent (Sunitinib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Torisel (Temsirolimus), Proleukin (Aldesleukin)), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors, Lancing Devices And Equipment, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Blood Glucose Meters), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


