U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.75
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,107.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,825.00
    -14.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.30
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    +0.51 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    -2.24 (-8.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2365
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8840
    -0.5750 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,894.81
    +453.22 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.48
    +16.42 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.40
    -26.49 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Hyperscale Data Center Capex on Track for 28 Percent Growth in 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

·2 min read

Cloud Deceleration Expected in 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, hyperscale data center capex is on track for 28 percent in growth in 2022. However, we expect the cloud service providers will enter a digestion cycle in 2023.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)
Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)

"Data center capex has grown double-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter, led by the US hyperscalers' investments in new data center footprints," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "With supply improvements in the recent quarter, vendors were able to reduce backlog significantly in the rest of cloud and enterprise markets. However, we anticipate growth headwinds ahead, as the hyperscalers wind down on their expansion cycle, and enterprises tighten IT capital spending in light of an uncertain business climate," explained Fung.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Data Center IT Capex Quarterly Report:

  • China cloud and enterprise data center markets are undergoing deep spending cuts.

  • Upcoming server architectural changes will drive long-term data center investments.

  • Data center capex growth is projected to grow single digits in 2023.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Capex Quarterly Report details the data center infrastructure capital expenditures of each of the ten largest Cloud service providers, as well as the Rest-of-Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise customer segments. Allocation of the data center infrastructure capex for servers, storage systems, and other auxiliary data center equipment is provided. The report also discusses market trends, drivers of the leading Cloud service providers' capex growth during the quarter, and the outlook for the next year. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks infrastructure, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperscale-data-center-capex-on-track-for-28-percent-growth-in-2022-according-to-delloro-group-301702435.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Recommended Stories

  • IEA raises oil demand view on gas-to-oil switching

    A better-than-expected response to Europe's energy crisis and surprising economic resilience among major Asian economies are boosting demand for oil as a heat source, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday as it lifted its forecast for global crude demand.

  • We're Taking a Fresh Look at Johnson & Johnson's Stock

    Johnson & Johnson is a household name to millions. In this daily bar chart of JNJ, below, we can see that prices are pointed upwards for a possible retest of the highs of June and maybe April. A move of the 50-day line above the 200-day line could happen in the days ahead to give us a bullish golden cross buy signal (obviously a lagging indicator).

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • HF Sinclair Pulls Back to a Key Moving Average, So Now What?

    That's hard to say, as the charts indicate it is touch and go for the direction that the shares of the oil refiner will take from here.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • ADF GROUP WINS MAJOR NEW CONTRACTS WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF $228 MILLION

    The management of ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, is proud to announce the signing of new major contracts in the industrial, transportation and public infrastructure sectors worth a total of $228 million.

  • Oil prices boosted by stronger demand outlook

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for demand growth in the year ahead

  • What Slowdown? Warren Buffett Chip Stock Reported Impressive Revenue Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), its recently released November revenue report, and an update on the semiconductor manufacturing business reported by TrendForce.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Best stock picks for 2023: Here are Wall Street analysts’ most heavily favored choices

    DEEP DIVE Following a sharp and sustained rise in interest rates, U.S. stocks have taken a broad beating this year. But 2023 may bring very different circumstances. Below are lists of analysts’ favorite stocks among the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (MID) and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index (SML) that are expected to rise the most over the next year.

  • Oil prices up amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as U.S. rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation. Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.44 per barrel by 1144 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 80 cents at $76.19. The Brent contract is firmly back in a backwardated market structure whereby front-month loading barrels trade higher than later deliveries, which indicates worries about oversupply are subsiding.

  • Chad contests Savannah Energy acquisition of Exxon Mobil assets

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -Chad may ask its courts to block Savannah Energy's purchase of Exxon Mobil Corp's assets in the country, saying the final terms of the deal were substantially different from what had been presented to it a year ago. Exxon Mobil closed the $407 million sale of its operations in Central African countries Chad and Cameroon to London-listed Savannah on Friday. Chad's Hydrocarbon and Energy Ministry said in a statement that it took issue with Savannah's claim that it had given "tacit consent" to the transaction with Exxon.

  • Germany not facing gas emergency but more savings needed -regulator

    Germany is currently not at risk of a gas emergency that would include rationing, the head of its energy regulator said, but he said that households and industry needed to keep up savings efforts in light of the current cold spell. "We are a long, long way from that," Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, told broadcaster ZDF, pointing to Germany's gas storage levels, which stand at 92.45%. Germany must save at least 20% in gas consumption and storage levels should not fall below 40% by Feb. 1 to avoid shortages, the regulator has said.

  • Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's CEO questions U.S. export rules on China -newspaper

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The chief executive of ASML Holding NV, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Tuesday questioned whether a U.S. push to get the Netherlands to adopt new rules restricting exports to China make sense. "Maybe they think we should come across the table, but ASML has already sacrificed," CEO Peter Wennink said in an interview with newspaper NRC Handelsblad. He said that following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, something he said has benefited U.S. companies selling alternative technology.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, General Motors, Ford and BorgWarner

    Tesla, General Motors, Ford and BorgWarner are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.